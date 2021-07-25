×
Statistics » Streaks » Best Rounds in 60's Streak

Best Rounds in 60's Streak

, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME CAREER BEST STREAK BEST YTD STREAK CURRENT STREAK
1 1 Jerry Kelly 16 5
T2 T2 Hale Irwin 13 0
T2 T2 David Toms 13 7
T4 T4 Duffy Waldorf 12 2
T4 T4 Tom Lehman 12 5
T4 T4 John Cook 12 1
T4 T4 Fred Couples 12 5
T8 T8 Bernhard Langer 11 6
T8 T8 Lee Trevino 11 0
T8 T8 Steve Stricker 11 11
T8 T8 Joe Durant 11 5
T8 T8 Mark O'Meara 11 3
T8 T8 Corey Pavin 11 3
T8 T8 Nick Price 11 0
T8 T8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 11 6
T16 T16 Robert Karlsson 10 10
T16 T16 Craig Stadler 10 0
T16 T16 Ernie Els 10 10
T16 T16 Jim Thorpe 10 0
T16 T16 Raymond Floyd 10 0
T16 T16 Andy Bean 10 0
T22 T22 Jim Colbert 9 0
T22 T22 Bruce Fleisher 9 0
T22 T22 D.A. Weibring 9 0
T22 T22 Kevin Sutherland 9 9
T22 T22 Wes Short, Jr. 9 4
T22 T22 Tom Purtzer 9 0
T22 T22 Loren Roberts 9 1
T22 T22 Chi Chi Rodriguez 9 0
T22 T22 Gary Player 9 0
T22 T22 Tom Pernice Jr. 9 2
T22 T22 Gil Morgan 9 0
T22 T22 Woody Austin 9 5
T34 T34 Allen Doyle 8 0
T34 T34 Brett Quigley 8 8
T34 T34 Colin Montgomerie 8 3
T34 T34 Jay Sigel 8 0
T34 T34 Retief Goosen 8 6
T34 T34 Bob Murphy 8 0
T34 T34 Larry Nelson 8 0
T34 T34 Dave Stockton 8 0
T34 T34 Tommy Tolles 8 1
T34 T34 Paul Goydos 8 3
T34 T34 Brandt Jobe 8 8
T34 T34 Scott Dunlap 8 3
T34 T34 Michael Allen 8 2
T34 T34 Kirk Triplett 8 2
T34 T34 Gibby Gilbert 8 0
T34 T34 Bob Gilder 8 0
T34 T34 Graham Marsh 8 0
T34 T34 Joe Inman 8 0
T34 T34 Tom Jenkins 8 0
T34 T34 Tom Kite 8 1
T34 T34 Bob Charles 8 0
T34 T34 Ed Dougherty 8 0
T56 T56 Dale Douglass 7 0
T56 T56 Bob Duval 7 0
T56 T56 John Daly 7 3
T56 T56 Rodger Davis 7 0
T56 T56 Dave Eichelberger 7 0
T56 T56 Lee Elder 7 0
T56 T56 Michael Bradley 7 2
T56 T56 Brad Bryant 7 2
T56 T56 Tom Byrum 7 2
T56 T56 Mark Calcavecchia 7 3
T56 T56 Isao Aoki 7 0
T56 T56 Tommy Aaron 7 0
T56 T56 Fulton Allem 7 0
T56 T56 Chip Beck 7 0
T56 T56 Jay Don Blake 7 0
T56 T56 Scott Hoch 7 2
T56 T56 Peter Jacobsen 7 0
T56 T56 Miguel Angel Martin 7 1
T56 T56 Bill Glasson 7 0
T56 T56 Mike Goodes 7 2
T56 T56 David Frost 7 1
T56 T56 Fred Funk 7 2
T56 T56 Jay Haas 7 3
T56 T56 Morris Hatalsky 7 0
T56 T56 Doug Tewell 7 0
T56 T56 Tom Watson 7 1
T56 T56 Larry Laoretti 7 0
T56 T56 Marco Dawson 7 3
T56 T56 Bruce Summerhays 7 0
T56 T56 Stephen Ames 7 3
T56 T56 Vijay Singh 7 4
T56 T56 J.C. Snead 7 0
T56 T56 Joey Sindelar 7 3
T56 T56 Eduardo Romero 7 0
T56 T56 Dana Quigley 7 0
T56 T56 Larry Mize 7 3
T56 T56 Mike McCullough 7 0
T56 T56 Kenny Perry 7 3
T56 T56 Tim Petrovic 7 4
T56 T56 Lonnie Nielsen 7 0
T56 T56 Alex Cejka 7 7
T56 T56 Vicente Fernandez 7 0
T56 T56 Bruce Vaughan 7 0
T56 T56 John Bland 7 0
T56 T56 Jim Furyk 7 7
T56 T56 Scott Parel 7 7
T102 T102 K.J. Choi 6 6
T102 T102 Walter Hall 6 0
T102 T102 Doug Garwood 6 0
T102 T102 Rod Spittle 6 0
T102 T102 Tom Gillis 6 2
T102 T102 Scott McCarron 6 4
T102 T102 Kent Jones 6 6
T102 T102 Paul Broadhurst 6 4
T102 T102 Jim Ahern 6 0
T102 T102 Hugh Baiocchi 6 0
T102 T102 Darren Clarke 6 6
T102 T102 Joe Daley 6 0
T102 T102 Ken Duke 6 4
T102 T102 Joe Ozaki 6 0
T102 T102 Mark McNulty 6 0
T102 T102 Rocco Mediate 6 3
T102 T102 Phil Mickelson 6 6
T102 T102 Don Pooley 6 0
T102 T102 Jeff Sluman 6 1
T102 T102 Gene Sauers 6 6
T102 T102 Peter Senior 6 0
T102 T102 Tim Simpson 6 0
T102 T102 John Jacobs 6 0
T102 T102 Tom Weiskopf 6 0
T102 T102 Hal Sutton 6 0
T102 T102 Scott Verplank 6 2
T102 T102 Bobby Wadkins 6 0
T102 T102 Mike Hill 6 0
T102 T102 David Graham 6 0
T102 T102 Al Geiberger 6 0
T102 T102 Billy Mayfair 6 3
T102 T102 Jeff Maggert 6 5
T102 T102 Steve Lowery 6 0
T102 T102 Chien Soon Lu 6 0
T102 T102 Mark James 6 0
T102 T102 Don January 6 0
T102 T102 John Huston 6 2
T102 T102 Massy Kuramoto 6 0
T102 T102 Phil Blackmar 6 0
T102 T102 Bob Betley 6 0
T102 T102 Billy Andrade 6 4
T102 T102 Jim Albus 6 0
T102 T102 José Maria Cañizares 6 0
T102 T102 Bart Bryant 6 1
T102 T102 Steve Elkington 6 0
T102 T102 Bob Estes 6 3
T102 T102 David Eger 6 0
T102 T102 Keith Fergus 6 0
T102 T102 Jim Dent 6 0
T102 T102 R.W. Eaks 6 0
T152 T152 Bruce Crampton 5 0
T152 T152 Charles Coody 5 0
T152 T152 Terry Dill 5 0
T152 T152 Russ Cochran 5 2
T152 T152 Mark Brooks 5 2
T152 T152 Don Bies 5 0
T152 T152 Dave Barr 5 0
T152 T152 Gary Koch 5 0
T152 T152 Steve Jones 5 1
T152 T152 Lee Janzen 5 2
T152 T152 Wayne Levi 5 0
T152 T152 John Mahaffey 5 0
T152 T152 Davis Love III 5 2
T152 T152 Fred Gibson 5 0
T152 T152 Dan Forsman 5 1
T152 T152 Todd Hamilton 5 0
T152 T152 Leonard Thompson 5 0
T152 T152 Rocky Thompson 5 0
T152 T152 Mark Wiebe 5 0
T152 T152 Willie Wood 5 2
T152 T152 Ben Smith 5 0
T152 T152 Dick Hendrickson 5 0
T152 T152 Kermit Zarley 5 0
T152 T152 Larry Ziegler 5 0
T152 T152 Fuzzy Zoeller 5 0
T152 T152 James Mason 5 0
T152 T152 Esteban Toledo 5 1
T152 T152 Tom Wargo 5 0
T152 T152 Scott Simpson 5 1
T152 T152 Sammy Rachels 5 0
T152 T152 Jack Nicklaus 5 0
T152 T152 John Riegger 5 2
T152 T152 Tom McGinnis 5 0
T152 T152 Larry Mowry 5 0
T152 T152 Dick Mast 5 0
T152 T152 Blaine McCallister 5 1
T152 T152 Gary McCord 5 0
T152 T152 Jerry Pate 5 0
T152 T152 Steve Pate 5 2
T152 T152 Carlos Franco 5 1
T152 T152 Roger Chapman 5 1
T152 T152 Doug Barron 5 3
T152 T152 John Harris 5 1
T152 T152 Rod Pampling 5 5
T152 T152 Harry Toscano 5 0
T152 T152 Steve Flesch 5 4
T152 T152 Glen Day 5 5
T199 T199 Dicky Pride 4 4
T199 T199 Mike Weir 4 4
T199 T199 Des Smyth 4 0
T199 T199 Walter Morgan 4 0
T199 T199 Gibby Gilbert III 4 1
T199 T199 David McKenzie 4 3
T199 T199 Phillip Price 4 1
T199 T199 Jesper Parnevik 4 2
T199 T199 José Coceres 4 1
T199 T199 Mark Johnson 4 0
T199 T199 David Peoples 4 0
T199 T199 Jerry McGee 4 0
T199 T199 Bobby Nichols 4 0
T199 T199 Mark Mouland 4 0
T199 T199 Mike Reid 4 0
T199 T199 Jimmy Powell 4 0
T199 T199 Fran Quinn 4 1
T199 T199 Ron Streck 4 0
T199 T199 Tom Shaw 4 0
T199 T199 Bob Smith 4 0
T199 T199 Jerry Smith 4 2
T199 T199 Ken Tanigawa 4 2
T199 T199 Brian Henninger 4 0
T199 T199 Guy Boros 4 0
T199 T199 Denis Watson 4 0
T199 T199 DeWitt Weaver 4 0
T199 T199 Steven Veriato 4 0
T199 T199 Grant Waite 4 0
T199 T199 Bob Tway 4 0
T199 T199 Howard Twitty 4 0
T199 T199 Lou Graham 4 0
T199 T199 Gary Hallberg 4 1
T199 T199 Jeff Hart 4 0
T199 T199 Steve Haskins 4 0
T199 T199 Jim Gallagher, Jr. 4 0
T199 T199 Bob Goalby 4 0
T199 T199 Andrew Magee 4 0
T199 T199 John Inman 4 0
T199 T199 Ronnie Black 4 0
T199 T199 Tommy Armour III 4 4
T199 T199 Butch Baird 4 0
T199 T199 Olin Browne 4 2
T199 T199 Bob Brue 4 0
T199 T199 George Burns 4 0
T199 T199 Jim Carter 4 0
T199 T199 David Edwards 4 0
T199 T199 Joel Edwards 4 0
T199 T199 Jim Ferree 4 0
T199 T199 Bob Dickson 4 0
T199 T199 Frank Conner 4 0
T199 T199 Ben Crenshaw 4 0
T199 T199 Bob Eastwood 4 0
T251 T251 Danny Edwards 3 0
T251 T251 Bruce Devlin 3 0
T251 T251 Clark Dennis 3 2
T251 T251 Rod Curl 3 0
T251 T251 Brad Faxon 3 1
T251 T251 Bobby Clampett 3 0
T251 T251 Bobby Cole 3 0
T251 T251 John Brodie 3 0
T251 T251 Homero Blancas 3 0
T251 T251 P.H. Horgan III 3 0
T251 T251 Mike Hulbert 3 0
T251 T251 Skip Kendall 3 1
T251 T251 Rives McBee 3 0
T251 T251 Rik Massengale 3 0
T251 T251 Dick Lotz 3 0
T251 T251 Peter Fowler 3 1
T251 T251 Ed Fiori 3 0
T251 T251 Kirk Hanefeld 3 0
T251 T251 Lon Hinkle 3 0
T251 T251 Babe Hiskey 3 0
T251 T251 Stan Utley 3 0
T251 T251 Lanny Wadkins 3 0
T251 T251 Bob Toski 3 0
T251 T251 Robert Thompson 3 0
T251 T251 Bobby Walzel 3 0
T251 T251 Ian Woosnam 3 2
T251 T251 Doug Dalziel 3 0
T251 T251 Greg Kraft 3 1
T251 T251 Walter Zembriski 3 0
T251 T251 Chris DiMarco 3 3
T251 T251 Tony Jacklin 3 0
T251 T251 Kevin King 3 0
T251 T251 José María Olazábal 3 2
T251 Jean Van de Velde 3 0
T251 T251 John Schroeder 3 0
T251 T251 Ted Schulz 3 0
T251 T251 Mike Sullivan 3 0
T251 T251 Curtis Strange 3 0
T251 T251 Jim Rutledge 3 0
T251 T251 Doug Sanders 3 0
T251 T251 Mark McCumber 3 0
T251 T251 Dan Pohl 3 0
T251 T251 Greg Norman 3 0
T251 T251 Andy North 3 0
T251 T251 Bob Cameron 3 0
T251 T251 Jean-Francois Remesy 3 2
T251 T251 Cameron Beckman 3 3
T251 T251 Tim Herron 3 3
T251 T251 Stephen Leaney 3 2
T251 T251 Jong-Duck Kim 3 0
T251 T251 Kohki Idoki 3 0
T251 T251 Omar Uresti 3 1
T251 T251 Mike Small 3 0
T251 T251 John Morse 3 0
T251 T251 Barry Lane 3 1
T251 T251 Shane Bertsch 3 3
T251 T251 Gary Wolstenholme 3 0
T251 T251 Frank Esposito 3 0
T309 T308 Matt Gogel 2 2
T309 Peter Baker 2 2
T309 T308 Pete Oakley 2 0
T309 Thomas Bjørn 2 2
T309 T308 Stephen Dodd 2 2
T309 T308 Craig Bowden 2 2
T309 T308 Steve Schneiter 2 0
T309 T308 Dan Olsen 2 1
T309 T308 Mike Grob 2 0
T309 T308 Jeff Brehaut 2 0
T309 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 2
T309 T308 Prayad Marksaeng 2 0
T309 T308 Mauricio Molina 2 1
T309 T308 Thaworn Wiratchant 2 0
T309 T308 Mark Brown 2 0
T309 David Shacklady 2 2
T309 T308 Paul Wesselingh 2 0
T309 T308 Paul Eales 2 1
T309 T308 Jarmo Sandelin 2 2
T309 T308 César Monasterio 2 0
T309 Thomas Levet 2 1
T309 T308 Cliff Kresge 2 1
T309 Yoshinobu Tsukada 2 2
T309 T308 Ángel Cabrera 2 2
T309 T308 Jamie Spence 2 0
T309 Rich Beem 2 2
T309 T308 Bob Niger 2 0
T309 T308 Christopher Williams 2 0
T309 T308 Magnus Atlevi 2 0
T309 T308 David Ogrin 2 0
T309 T308 Craig Parry 2 0
T309 T308 Mark Pfeil 2 0
T309 T308 Bob Menne 2 0
T309 T308 Clarence Rose 2 0
T309 T308 Dave Rummells 2 0
T309 T308 Bill Rogers 2 0
T309 T308 Ed Sneed 2 0
T309 T308 Steve Spray 2 0
T309 T308 Kevin Johnson 2 0
T309 T308 Dudley Hart 2 2
T309 T308 Jeff Roth 2 0
T309 T308 Robin Byrd 2 2
T309 T308 Neal Lancaster 2 0
T309 T308 Bob May 2 2
T309 T308 Jeff Gallagher 2 0
T309 T308 Gary Rusnak 2 0
T309 T308 Mike Joyce 2 0
T309 T308 Lance Ten Broeck 2 0
T309 T308 Ken Green 2 0
T309 T308 Gary Groh 2 0
T309 T308 Donnie Hammond 2 0
T309 T308 Jerry Haas 2 0
T309 T308 Robert Gamez 2 0
T309 T308 Wayne Grady 2 0
T309 T308 J.L. Lewis 2 0
T309 T308 Mark Lye 2 0
T309 T308 Sandy Lyle 2 1
T309 T308 Bill Johnston 2 0
T309 T308 Billy Kratzert 2 0
T309 T308 Barry Jaeckel 2 0
T309 T308 Deane Beman 2 0
T309 T308 Frank Beard 2 0
T309 T308 Curt Byrum 2 0
T309 T308 Rex Caldwell 2 0
T309 T308 Keith Clearwater 2 0
T309 T308 Rick Fehr 2 0
T309 T308 Jon Fiedler 2 0
T309 T308 Dow Finsterwald 2 0
T309 T308 Trevor Dodds 2 0
T309 T308 Nick Faldo 2 0
T309 T308 Jeff Coston 2 0

This is the highest number of career consecutive rounds under 70 that the player has. (474)