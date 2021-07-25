×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Par 5 Eagle Leaders

Par 5 Eagle Leaders

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS TOTAL TOTAL PAR 5 HOLES TOTAL HOLE OUTS
1 1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 13 297 1
T2 T2 Retief Goosen 82 11 301 0
T2 T2 Gene Sauers 82 11 298 0
T4 T4 Ernie Els 83 10 297 0
T4 7 Scott Parel 89 10 318 0
T4 T4 Robert Karlsson 73 10 262 4
T4 T4 Brett Quigley 77 10 280 3
T8 T8 Ken Tanigawa 85 8 308 1
T8 T8 Mike Weir 64 8 229 1
T8 T8 Kenny Perry 71 8 259 0
T11 T11 Kevin Sutherland 68 7 243 0
T11 T11 John Daly 61 7 218 0
T11 T16 Bernhard Langer 89 7 318 2
T11 T11 Scott McCarron 79 7 292 1
T11 T11 Doug Barron 85 7 310 4
T11 T11 Woody Austin 86 7 306 1
T17 T16 Colin Montgomerie 84 6 305 0
T17 T16 Darren Clarke 74 6 255 1
T17 T16 Rod Pampling 76 6 274 0
T17 T16 John Huston 72 6 262 2
T17 T16 Marco Dawson 82 6 298 2
T17 T16 David Toms 76 6 274 2
T23 T23 Kirk Triplett 78 5 289 1
T23 T23 Michael Allen 62 5 230 1
T23 T23 Vijay Singh 69 5 252 0
T23 T23 Billy Andrade 73 5 265 0
T23 T23 Tom Lehman 70 5 241 0
T23 T28 Wes Short, Jr. 89 5 318 0
T23 T28 Jerry Kelly 86 5 306 1
T23 T28 Paul Broadhurst 87 5 314 0
T31 T28 Stephen Leaney 70 4 251 1
T31 T28 Jeff Maggert 80 4 294 1
T31 T28 Rocco Mediate 70 4 246 2
T31 T28 Tom Byrum 73 4 267 1
T31 T28 Brandt Jobe 75 4 274 0
T31 T28 Joe Durant 75 4 272 1
T31 T28 Chris DiMarco 75 4 276 3
T31 T28 Tim Petrovic 70 4 248 0
T31 T28 Jeff Sluman 76 4 277 1
T40 T40 Duffy Waldorf 79 3 282 1
T40 T40 Scott Dunlap 68 3 250 1
T40 T40 Lee Janzen 73 3 262 2
T40 T40 Steve Pate 66 3 232 1
T40 T40 Corey Pavin 68 3 256 1
T40 T46 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 3 277 0
T40 T40 Kent Jones 74 3 270 1
T47 T46 Tim Herron 76 2 270 0
T47 T46 Ken Duke 79 2 284 1
T47 T46 Steve Flesch 79 2 289 0
T47 T46 Glen Day 83 2 294 1
T47 T46 Larry Mize 73 2 270 1
T47 T46 Mark O'Meara 62 2 228 0
T47 T46 Billy Mayfair 79 2 286 1
T47 T46 Jay Haas 69 2 239 0
T47 T46 Paul Goydos 68 2 249 0
T47 T46 Scott Verplank 62 2 234 0
T57 T57 Stephen Ames 69 1 248 0
T57 T57 Mark Brooks 61 1 228 0
T57 T57 Olin Browne 80 1 292 1
T57 T57 David Frost 77 1 278 0
T57 T57 Shane Bertsch 68 1 249 1
T57 T57 David McKenzie 76 1 269 0

The total eagles made playing par 5's. (448)