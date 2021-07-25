×
Statistics » Scoring » Par 4 Eagle Leaders

Par 4 Eagle Leaders

, Jul 25, 2021

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS TOTAL TOTAL PAR 4 HOLES TOTAL HOLE OUTS
1 1 Ernie Els 83 4 848 3
T2 T2 Ken Tanigawa 85 3 867 3
T2 T2 David McKenzie 76 3 780 3
T4 T4 Robert Karlsson 73 2 743 2
T4 T4 Woody Austin 86 2 881 1
T4 T4 Kevin Sutherland 68 2 699 1
T4 T4 Scott Dunlap 68 2 689 2
T4 T4 Mark Brooks 61 2 613 2
T4 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 2 789 0
T4 T4 Kenny Perry 71 2 723 2
T11 T10 Jeff Sluman 76 1 770 1
T11 T10 David Toms 76 1 773 1
T11 T10 Tom Byrum 73 1 738 1
T11 T10 John Daly 61 1 630 1
T11 T10 John Huston 72 1 733 1
T11 T10 Bernhard Langer 89 1 911 1
T11 T10 Chris DiMarco 75 1 759 1
T11 T10 Vijay Singh 69 1 700 1
T11 T10 Brandt Jobe 75 1 763 1
T11 T10 Billy Andrade 73 1 743 1
T11 T10 Wes Short, Jr. 89 1 911 0
T11 T10 Paul Broadhurst 87 1 887 1
T11 T10 Glen Day 83 1 851 1
T11 T10 Shane Bertsch 68 1 686 1
T11 T10 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 1 845 1
T11 T10 Ken Duke 79 1 807 1
T11 T10 Rod Pampling 76 1 773 1

The total eagles made playing par 4's. (447)