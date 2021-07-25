×
Statistics » Scoring » 25+ Final Round Performance

25+ Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 57.4

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Bernhard Langer 28 100.0 4
T1 T1 Tim Petrovic 23 100.0 8
T1 T1 Kevin Sutherland 22 100.0 4
T1 T1 Robert Karlsson 23 100.0 7
T1 T1 Retief Goosen 26 100.0 4
6 6 Gene Sauers 26 92.3 12
T7 T7 Lee Janzen 23 87.5 14
T7 T7 Ernie Els 26 87.5 7
9 9 Kenny Perry 23 85.7 6
T10 T10 Doug Barron 27 83.3 10
T10 T10 Paul Broadhurst 28 83.3 15
12 12 Brandt Jobe 24 81.8 9
T13 T13 Paul Goydos 22 80.0 8
T13 T13 Mike Weir 20 80.0 4
T13 T13 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 80.0 8
T13 T13 Vijay Singh 22 80.0 8
17 T17 Ken Tanigawa 28 76.5 13
T18 T17 Jerry Kelly 27 75.0 6
T18 T17 Rod Pampling 24 75.0 6
T18 21 Scott Parel 28 75.0 9
21 20 Steve Flesch 26 73.3 11
22 25 Woody Austin 27 72.7 8
23 22 Kent Jones 24 71.4 10
T24 T23 Michael Allen 20 70.6 12
T24 T23 Tom Byrum 24 70.6 12
26 26 Steve Pate 21 66.7 12
27 27 Glen Day 26 64.3 9
28 33 Tim Herron 24 63.2 12
T29 T28 Wes Short, Jr. 28 62.5 10
T29 T28 Tom Lehman 22 62.5 10
T29 T28 Jeff Maggert 26 62.5 10
T32 T31 Rocco Mediate 22 61.5 8
T32 T31 Scott Verplank 21 61.5 8
34 34 Darren Clarke 23 60.0 6
35 T36 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 57.9 11
36 35 Scott Dunlap 22 57.1 8
T37 T36 Stephen Ames 23 55.6 5
T37 T36 Billy Mayfair 25 55.6 10
T37 T36 John Daly 23 55.6 5
T37 T36 Billy Andrade 23 55.6 10
T41 T41 Marco Dawson 26 53.3 8
T41 T41 Brett Quigley 25 53.3 8
T43 T44 Joe Durant 25 52.9 9
T43 T44 Scott McCarron 26 52.9 9
T45 T41 Ken Duke 26 50.0 8
T45 T46 David Toms 24 50.0 3
T45 T46 Kirk Triplett 26 50.0 9
T45 T46 Olin Browne 26 50.0 10
49 51 Fred Funk 26 47.4 9
50 T46 Duffy Waldorf 25 47.1 8
T51 T46 David McKenzie 25 46.7 7
T51 52 Shane Bertsch 22 46.7 7
53 53 Colin Montgomerie 27 46.2 6
54 55 Mark Brooks 20 43.8 7
55 54 Jeff Sluman 24 42.9 9
56 56 Chris DiMarco 25 42.1 8
57 T57 Corey Pavin 23 37.5 6
58 59 John Huston 23 36.8 7
59 60 David Frost 25 34.8 8
60 61 Stephen Leaney 22 33.3 4
61 62 Jay Haas 22 29.4 5
62 63 Larry Mize 24 27.8 5
63 64 Mark O'Meara 20 15.4 2

This is the percent of time a player improves his finish position in the final round when he begins his final round greater than 25th position. For all completed rounds, [# of Times his finish position improves / # of times he goes into the final round greater than 25th position]. (311)