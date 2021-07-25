×
11-25 Final Round Performance

11-25 Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 46.5

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 David Frost 25 100.0 1
T1 T1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 100.0 4
T1 T1 Tim Herron 24 100.0 3
4 4 Ernie Els 26 88.9 8
T5 T5 Kevin Sutherland 22 85.7 6
T5 T5 Rod Pampling 24 85.7 6
7 7 Stephen Leaney 22 83.3 5
T8 T8 Brett Quigley 25 80.0 4
T8 T8 Tim Petrovic 23 80.0 4
T10 T10 Bernhard Langer 28 75.0 6
T10 T10 Rocco Mediate 22 75.0 6
T10 T12 Colin Montgomerie 27 75.0 6
T13 T12 Steve Flesch 26 71.4 5
T13 T12 Gene Sauers 26 71.4 5
T15 T15 Mark O'Meara 20 66.7 2
T15 T15 Billy Andrade 23 66.7 2
T15 T15 Shane Bertsch 22 66.7 2
T18 T18 Woody Austin 27 62.5 5
T18 T18 Jerry Kelly 27 62.5 5
T20 T20 Brandt Jobe 24 60.0 6
T20 T20 Scott Parel 28 60.0 3
T20 T20 Darren Clarke 23 60.0 3
T20 T26 Tom Lehman 22 60.0 3
T20 T20 Joe Durant 25 60.0 3
T25 T24 Retief Goosen 26 57.1 8
T25 T24 Robert Karlsson 23 57.1 4
T27 T26 Doug Barron 27 50.0 4
T27 T26 Scott McCarron 26 50.0 2
T27 T26 Mike Weir 20 50.0 3
T27 T26 David Toms 24 50.0 5
T27 T26 Kirk Triplett 26 50.0 2
T27 T26 Duffy Waldorf 25 50.0 3
T27 T26 Jeff Maggert 26 50.0 3
34 34 Kenny Perry 23 45.5 5
35 35 Lee Janzen 23 42.9 3
T36 T36 Larry Mize 24 40.0 2
T36 T36 Ken Tanigawa 28 40.0 2
T38 T38 Paul Goydos 22 37.5 3
T38 T38 Vijay Singh 22 37.5 3
T38 T38 Marco Dawson 26 37.5 3
T41 T41 Scott Dunlap 22 33.3 2
T41 T41 Stephen Ames 23 33.3 2
T41 T41 Billy Mayfair 25 33.3 2
T41 T41 Olin Browne 26 33.3 1
T45 46 Kent Jones 24 28.6 2
T45 T41 Glen Day 26 28.6 2
T47 T47 Wes Short, Jr. 28 25.0 1
T47 T47 Tom Byrum 24 25.0 1
T47 T47 John Huston 23 25.0 1
T47 T47 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 25.0 1
T51 T51 John Daly 23 20.0 1
T51 T51 Paul Broadhurst 28 20.0 1
T51 T51 Ken Duke 26 20.0 1
54 54 David McKenzie 25 16.7 1
T55 T55 Mark Brooks 20 .0 0
T55 T55 Fred Funk 26 .0 0
T55 T55 Jay Haas 22 .0 0
T55 T55 Steve Pate 21 .0 0
T55 T55 Corey Pavin 23 .0 0
T55 T55 Jeff Sluman 24 .0 0
T55 T55 Scott Verplank 21 .0 0
T55 T55 Michael Allen 20 .0 0
T55 T55 Chris DiMarco 25 .0 0

This is the percent of time a player improves his finish position in the final round when he begins his final round between 11th and 25th position. For all completed rounds, [# of Times his finish position improves / # of Times he goes into the final round between 11th and 25th position]. (310)