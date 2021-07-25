×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Lowest Round

Tenth Tee Late Lowest Round

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS LOW RND
1 1 Steve Flesch 79 62
2 2 Mike Weir 64 63
T3 T3 Shane Bertsch 68 64
T3 T3 Jim Furyk 54 64
T3 T3 Tom Gillis 57 64
T3 T3 Scott Verplank 62 64
T3 T3 John Daly 61 64
T8 T8 Billy Andrade 73 65
T8 T8 Mark Brooks 61 65
T8 T8 Gary Hallberg 13 65
T8 T8 John Huston 72 65
T8 T8 Bernhard Langer 89 65
T8 T8 David Toms 76 65
T8 T8 Greg Kraft 4 65
T8 T8 Michael Allen 62 65
T8 T8 Scott McCarron 79 65
T8 T8 Woody Austin 86 65
T8 T8 Cameron Beckman 49 65
T8 T8 Tim Herron 76 65
T8 T8 Stephen Leaney 70 65
T8 T8 Rod Pampling 76 65
T8 T8 Thongchai Jaidee 22 65
T23 T23 Ángel Cabrera 27 66
T23 T23 Doug Barron 85 66
T23 T23 Paul Broadhurst 87 66
T23 T23 Esteban Toledo 41 66
T23 T23 Scott Dunlap 68 66
T23 T23 Dudley Hart 37 66
T23 T23 Joe Durant 75 66
T23 T23 Paul Goydos 68 66
T23 T23 Wes Short, Jr. 89 66
T23 T23 Kirk Triplett 78 66
T23 T23 Larry Mize 73 66
T23 T23 Lee Janzen 73 66
T23 T23 Dan Forsman 16 66
T23 T23 Tom Byrum 73 66
T37 T37 Olin Browne 80 67
T37 T37 Fred Couples 51 67
T37 T37 Fred Funk 73 67
T37 T37 Jay Haas 69 67
T37 T37 Scott Hoch 29 67
T37 T37 Tom Kite 29 67
T37 T37 Corey Pavin 68 67
T37 T37 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 67
T37 T37 Kenny Perry 71 67
T37 T37 Billy Mayfair 79 67
T37 T37 Jeff Sluman 76 67
T37 T37 Rocco Mediate 70 67
T37 T37 Gene Sauers 82 67
T37 T37 Kevin Sutherland 68 67
T37 T37 Marco Dawson 82 67
T37 T37 Jerry Kelly 86 67
T37 T37 Bob Sowards 8 67
T37 T37 Alex Cejka 34 67
T37 T37 James Kingston 9 67
T37 T37 Rich Beem 30 67
T57 T57 K.J. Choi 32 68
T57 T57 Scott Parel 89 68
T57 T57 Phillip Price 14 68
T57 T57 David McKenzie 76 68
T57 T57 Darren Clarke 74 68
T57 T57 Gary Nicklaus 14 68
T57 T57 Glen Day 83 68
T57 T57 Matt Gogel 26 68
T57 T57 Chris DiMarco 75 68
T57 T57 Vijay Singh 69 68
T57 T57 Ken Tanigawa 85 68
T57 T57 Fran Quinn 26 68
T57 T57 Jerry Smith 29 68
T57 T57 Tom Lehman 70 68
T57 T57 Jeff Maggert 80 68
T57 T57 Mark O'Meara 62 68
T57 T57 Mike Goodes 21 68
T57 T57 Mark Calcavecchia 34 68
T57 T57 Bob Estes 53 68
T76 T76 David Frost 77 69
T76 T76 Tim Petrovic 70 69
T76 T76 Blaine McCallister 24 69
T76 T76 Ted Tryba 7 69
T76 T76 Duffy Waldorf 79 69
T76 T76 Steve Pate 66 69
T76 T76 John Riegger 15 69
T76 T76 Brandt Jobe 75 69
T76 T76 Steve Stricker 37 69
T76 T76 Tommy Tolles 27 69
T76 T76 Joey Sindelar 59 69
T76 T76 Stephen Ames 69 69
T76 T76 Dicky Pride 56 69
T76 T76 Colin Montgomerie 84 69
T76 T76 Mark Mielke 4 69
T76 T76 Paul Stankowski 19 69
T76 T76 Omar Uresti 5 69
T76 T76 Robin Byrd 51 69
T76 T76 Brett Quigley 77 69
T76 T76 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 69
T76 T76 Robert Karlsson 73 69
T76 T76 Retief Goosen 82 69
T76 T76 Barry Lane 15 69
T76 T76 Paul McGinley 10 69
T76 T76 Jesper Parnevik 51 69
T76 T76 Cliff Kresge 9 69
T76 T76 Kent Jones 74 69
T76 T76 Chad Sorensen 4 69
T104 T104 Kevin Baker 3 70
T104 T104 John Senden 18 70
T104 T104 Frank Lickliter II 46 70
T104 T104 Steve Runge 4 70
T104 T104 David Morland IV 19 70
T104 T104 Ken Duke 79 70
T104 T104 Kevin Kraft 4 70
T104 T104 Ernie Els 83 70
T104 T104 Denis Watson 3 70
T104 T104 Willie Wood 39 70
T104 T104 Len Mattiace 12 70
T115 T115 Scott Simpson 9 71
T115 T115 Peter Fowler 12 71
T115 T115 Steve Jones 36 71
T115 T115 Brad Faxon 17 71
T115 T115 Russ Cochran 39 71
T115 T115 Bart Bryant 12 71
T115 T115 Jim Schuman 5 71
T115 T115 José María Olazábal 40 71
T115 T115 Shaun Micheel 18 71
T115 T115 Thomas Bjørn 6 71
T115 T115 Harry Rudolph 6 71
T115 T115 Mark Strickland 4 71
T115 T115 Marcus Meloan 5 71
T115 T115 Carlos Franco 46 71
T115 T115 David Shacklady 15 71
T115 T115 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 71
T131 T131 Rafael Gómez 4 72
T131 T131 Colt Ford 6 72
T131 T131 Mark Brown 2 72
T131 T131 Alan Morin 4 72
T131 T131 Paul Eales 8 72
T131 T131 William Mitchell 4 72
T131 T131 Mario Tiziani 3 72
T131 T131 Jarmo Sandelin 12 72
T131 T131 Todd White 4 72
T131 T131 Mike Small 3 72
T131 T131 Craig Bowden 10 72
T131 T131 Brian Cooper 3 72
T131 T131 Bobby Gage 4 72
T131 T131 Bobby Wadkins 3 72
T131 T131 Jim Carter 5 72
T131 T131 John Cook 12 72
T131 T131 Hale Irwin 15 72
T131 T131 Sandy Lyle 30 72
T131 T131 Jerry Pate 8 72
T150 T150 Loren Roberts 22 73
T150 T150 Sam Randolph 2 73
T150 T150 Skip Kendall 12 73
T150 T150 Robert Gamez 9 73
T150 T150 Brad Bryant 11 73
T150 T150 Hugh Royer III 3 73
T150 T150 Dan Olsen 4 73
T150 T150 Michael Ketcham 2 73
T150 T150 Jody Bellflower 4 73
T150 T150 Todd Fischer 3 73
T150 T150 Gibby Gilbert III 9 73
T150 T150 John Harris 9 73
T150 T150 Markus Brier 10 73
T150 T150 John Smoltz 12 73
T164 T164 Scott Hebert 2 74
T164 John Aber 4 74
T164 T164 Brian Lovett 2 74
T164 T164 Michael McCoy 4 74
T164 T164 Gus Ulrich 4 74
T164 T164 Neal Lancaster 3 74
T164 T164 Jeff Hart 2 74
T164 T164 Ian Woosnam 9 74
T164 T164 Andy North 3 74
T173 T172 Davis Love III 16 75
T173 T172 Barry Cheesman 2 75
T173 T172 Bob May 5 75
T173 T172 Tim Hogarth 2 75
T173 T172 Craig Kanada 3 75
T173 T172 Robert Funk 2 75
T173 T172 John Bearrie 2 75
T173 T172 John Pillar 2 75
T181 T180 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 76
T181 T180 Cary Cozby 2 76
T181 T180 Claud Cooper 2 76
T181 T180 Bobby Cochran 2 76
T181 T180 Tim Cobb 2 76
T181 T180 Jeff Schmid 2 76
T181 T180 Anthony Smith 2 76
T181 T180 Chris Hunsucker 2 76
T181 T180 Sonny Skinner 3 76
T181 T180 Peter Jacobsen 10 76
T191 T190 Gene Fieger 2 77
T191 T190 Geoffrey Sisk 3 77
T191 T190 Spike McRoy 7 77
T191 T190 Chad Frank 2 77
T191 T190 Neal Hendee 2 77
T191 T190 Ray Franz, Jr. 2 77
T197 T196 Joakim Haeggman 10 78
T197 T196 Tom Werkmeister 2 78
T197 T196 Roger Newsom 2 78
T197 T196 Steve Isley 2 78
T197 T196 Brad Klapprott 2 78
T197 T196 Jeff Roth 2 78
T203 T202 Neil Thompson 4 79
T203 T202 Mauricio Molina 8 79
T203 T202 José Coceres 6 79
T206 T205 Eric Bogar 2 80
T206 T205 Ron Beurmann 2 80
T206 T205 Yong Lee 2 80
T206 T205 Brad Burns 2 80
T206 T205 Dean Channell 2 80
T206 T205 Chris Starkjohann 2 80
212 211 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 3 81
T213 T212 Jay Don Blake 4 82
T213 T212 Mike Laudien 2 82
215 214 Chad Ibbotson 2 83
T216 T215 Greg Davies 2 84
T216 T215 Eric Rustand 2 84
T218 T217 David Eger 7 85
T218 T217 Dick Mast 5 85
220 219 Scott Lorenz 2 89
221 220 Jim Patterson 2 93

The lowest round when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (308)