First Tee Late Lowest Round

First Tee Late Lowest Round

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS LOW RND
T1 T1 Phil Mickelson 9 61
T1 T1 David Morland IV 19 61
T3 3 Retief Goosen 82 62
T3 Stephen Dodd 4 62
T5 T4 Scott McCarron 79 63
T5 T4 Paul Broadhurst 87 63
T5 T4 Kevin Sutherland 68 63
T5 T4 Steve Flesch 79 63
T5 T4 Tim Herron 76 63
T5 T4 Darren Clarke 74 63
T5 T4 Scott Parel 89 63
T12 T11 K.J. Choi 32 64
T12 T11 Doug Barron 85 64
T12 T11 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 64
T12 T11 Robert Karlsson 73 64
T12 T11 Rod Pampling 76 64
T12 T11 Brett Quigley 77 64
T12 T11 Ernie Els 83 64
T12 T11 Steve Stricker 37 64
T12 T11 Brandt Jobe 75 64
T12 T11 Glen Day 83 64
T12 T11 Jerry Kelly 86 64
T12 T11 Jim Furyk 54 64
T12 T11 Shane Bertsch 68 64
T12 T11 Rocco Mediate 70 64
T12 T11 Fred Couples 51 64
T12 T11 Bob Estes 53 64
T12 T11 Bernhard Langer 89 64
T29 T28 Kenny Perry 71 65
T29 T28 Tim Petrovic 70 65
T29 T28 David Toms 76 65
T29 T28 Mike Weir 64 65
T29 T28 Vijay Singh 69 65
T29 T28 Paul Goydos 68 65
T29 T28 Ken Tanigawa 85 65
T29 T28 Woody Austin 86 65
T29 James Kingston 9 65
T29 T28 Stephen Leaney 70 65
T29 T28 Alex Cejka 34 65
T29 Yoshinobu Tsukada 4 65
T41 T38 David McKenzie 76 66
T41 T38 Ken Duke 79 66
T41 T38 Cameron Beckman 49 66
T41 T38 Wes Short, Jr. 89 66
T41 T38 Stephen Ames 69 66
T41 T38 Kent Jones 74 66
T41 T38 Mark O'Meara 62 66
T41 T38 John Daly 61 66
T49 T145 Clark Dennis 8 67
T49 T106 Peter Fowler 12 67
T49 T46 Fred Funk 73 67
T49 T46 Michael Bradley 3 67
T49 T46 Jay Haas 69 67
T49 T181 Miguel Angel Martin 6 67
T49 T46 Kirk Triplett 78 67
T49 T46 Duffy Waldorf 79 67
T49 T46 John Riegger 15 67
T49 T46 Gene Sauers 82 67
T49 Robert Allenby 4 67
T49 T46 Dicky Pride 56 67
T49 T46 Colin Montgomerie 84 67
T49 T46 Tom Gillis 57 67
T49 T46 Marco Dawson 82 67
T49 T46 Chris DiMarco 75 67
T49 T46 Jesper Parnevik 51 67
T49 T46 Bob Sowards 8 67
T49 T145 Phillip Price 14 67
T49 T106 Jarmo Sandelin 12 67
T49 John Kemp 2 67
T70 T75 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 68
T70 T112 Rich Beem 30 68
T70 T93 David Shacklady 15 68
T70 Thomas Levet 4 68
T70 Peter Baker 4 68
T70 T60 José María Olazábal 40 68
T70 T60 Jerry Smith 29 68
T70 T60 Willie Wood 39 68
T70 Ian Woosnam 9 68
T70 T60 Robin Byrd 51 68
T70 T60 Craig Bowden 10 68
T70 T181 Walt Chapman 6 68
T70 Thomas Bjørn 6 68
T70 T60 Fran Quinn 26 68
T70 T60 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 68
T70 T60 Scott Verplank 62 68
T70 T60 Billy Mayfair 79 68
T70 T60 Jeff Maggert 80 68
T70 T60 Tom Lehman 70 68
T70 T60 Billy Andrade 73 68
T70 T60 Tommy Armour III 19 68
T70 T60 Tom Byrum 73 68
T70 T60 Mark Calcavecchia 34 68
T93 T75 Mark Brooks 61 69
T93 T75 Olin Browne 80 69
T93 T75 Davis Love III 16 69
T93 T75 Lee Janzen 73 69
T93 T75 Steve Jones 36 69
T93 T75 Scott Hoch 29 69
T93 T75 John Huston 72 69
T93 T75 Larry Mize 73 69
T93 T75 Tom Watson 6 69
T93 T75 Corey Pavin 68 69
T93 T75 Paul Stankowski 19 69
T93 T164 Matt Gogel 26 69
T93 T75 Joe Durant 75 69
T93 T75 Dudley Hart 37 69
T93 T75 Scott Dunlap 68 69
T93 T130 Shaun Micheel 18 69
T93 T75 Cliff Kresge 9 69
T93 T75 Carlos Franco 46 69
T93 T112 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 69
T93 T130 Paul Eales 8 69
T93 T75 Thongchai Jaidee 22 69
T114 T93 Andrew Raitt 7 70
T114 T93 Chad Sorensen 4 70
T114 Mark Ridley 4 70
T114 Gary Orr 4 70
T114 Emanuele Canonica 4 70
T114 Philip Golding 4 70
T114 Scott Henderson 4 70
T114 T93 Jeffrey Wilson 2 70
T114 T93 Michael Allen 62 70
T114 T93 Greg Kraft 4 70
T114 T93 Joey Sindelar 59 70
T114 T93 Jeff Sluman 76 70
T114 T93 Steve Pate 66 70
T114 T93 Russ Cochran 39 70
T114 T93 Skip Kendall 12 70
T114 T93 Tom Kite 29 70
T114 T93 David Frost 77 70
T131 T106 Bart Bryant 12 71
T131 T106 Sandy Lyle 30 71
T131 Mark Mouland 4 71
T131 Jean Van de Velde 2 71
T131 Simon Brown 4 71
T131 Michael Long 4 71
T131 T130 Joakim Haeggman 10 71
T131 T130 Barry Lane 15 71
T131 T130 Roger Chapman 9 71
T131 T106 Ken Crawford 2 71
T131 Neil Cheetham 2 71
T131 T106 Judd Gibb 4 71
T131 Bob Cameron 2 71
T131 Simon McGreal 2 71
T145 T112 Jesús Rivas 7 72
T145 Trevor Foster 4 72
T145 David Copsey4 72
T145 José Coceres 6 72
T145 Andy Oldcorn 2 72
T145 T153 Frank Lickliter II 46 72
T145 John Bickerton 4 72
T145 Chris Williams 4 72
T145 Mauricio Molina 8 72
T145 T130 Markus Brier 10 72
T145 T112 Esteban Toledo 41 72
T145 T112 Gibby Gilbert III 9 72
T145 T112 Gary Nicklaus 14 72
T145 T112 Mike Goodes 21 72
T145 T112 Ted Tryba 7 72
T145 T112 Jerry Haas 3 72
T145 T112 Dan Forsman 16 72
T162 T122 Gary Hallberg 13 73
T162 Mark James 2 73
T162 Gary Wolstenholme 4 73
T162 David Gilford 4 73
T162 T122 Frank Esposito 4 73
T162 Clinton Whitelaw 4 73
T162 T122 Bobby Gage 4 73
T162 Andre Bossert 4 73
T162 Andrew Crerar 4 73
T162 T122 John Senden 18 73
T162 T130 Paul McGinley 10 73
T162 Richard O'Hanlon 2 73
T162 T122 Jeff Whitfield 2 73
T162 T122 Christopher Williams 2 73
T162 T122 Paul Streeter 4 73
T162 T122 Alan Morin 4 73
T178 Rafael Gómez 4 74
T178 Sion Bebb 2 74
T178 Jason Proctor 2 74
T178 Craig Davis 2 74
T178 Hugo Mazzalupi2 74
T178 T130 Jon Lindstrom 2 74
T178 T130 John Smoltz 12 74
T178 Euan McIntosh 2 74
T178 T130 Buck Brittain 2 74
T178 T130 Terry Walsh 2 74
T178 T130 Marcus Meloan 5 74
T178 Santiago Luna 2 74
T178 Timothy Spence 2 74
T178 Guy Boros 2 74
T178 T130 Harry Rudolph 6 74
T178 Marc Farry 2 74
T178 T130 Scott Simpson 9 74
T178 T130 Loren Roberts 22 74
T196 T145 Hale Irwin 15 75
T196 T145 Brad Bryant 11 75
T196 T153 Bob Royak 4 75
T196 Jay Williamson 2 75
T196 Mark Davis 2 75
T196 Liam Bond 2 75
T196 Michael Campbell 2 75
T196 T145 Todd Fischer 3 75
T196 Ricky Willison 2 75
T196 T145 Todd Bailey 2 75
T196 Paul Lawrie 2 75
T196 Bernard White2 75
T196 Roger Tuddenham2 75
T196 Martin Young2 75
T196 T145 Neil Thompson 4 75
T196 T145 Stuart Smith 2 75
T196 Masayoshi Nakayama 4 75
T213 Neil Turley 2 76
T213 Jonathan Cheetham 2 76
T213 Adrian Hill 2 76
T213 Stuart Little 2 76
T213 T153 Colt Ford 6 76
T213 T153 Paul Claxton 2 76
T213 T153 William Mitchell 4 76
T213 T153 Mario Tiziani 3 76
T213 Jim Payne 2 76
T213 Stephen Bennett 2 76
T213 T153 Omar Uresti 5 76
T213 T153 Charles Bolling 2 76
T213 T153 Robert Gamez 9 76
T213 T153 Kenny Knox 3 76
T213 T153 Bobby Wadkins 3 76
T228 T164 Len Mattiace 12 77
T228 T164 Massy Kuramoto 2 77
T228 T164 Henrik Simonsen 2 77
T228 Dan Olsen 4 77
T228 T164 Ángel Cabrera 27 77
T228 Dean Wilson 2 77
T228 Rupert Kellock2 77
T228 Stephen Gromett2 77
T228 Ian Clarke2 77
T228 Steven Green 2 77
T238 T169 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 78
T238 Steve Cipa 2 78
T238 T169 Chad Proehl 2 78
T238 T169 William Smith 2 78
T238 T169 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 3 78
T238 T169 Sean Crowley 2 78
T238 Gary Emerson 2 78
T238 Martyn Proctor 2 78
T238 T169 Steve Schneiter 2 78
T238 T169 John Ogden 2 78
T248 T176 Bill Breen 2 79
T248 John King 2 79
T248 T176 Andy North 3 79
T248 T176 Craig Vanhorn 2 79
T248 Malcolm MacKenzie 2 79
T248 Mark Booth 2 79
T248 T176 Ricky Bell 2 79
T248 Anthony Lawrence2 79
T248 Thomas Burley2 79
T248 Peter Cherry 2 79
T248 T176 Lionel Kunka 2 79
T259 T181 David McNabb 2 80
T259 David Ray 2 80
T259 T181 Brian Cairns 2 80
T259 T181 Jim Carter 5 80
T263 T186 Peter Jacobsen 10 81
T263 T186 Todd Hamilton 2 81
T263 T186 Wade Weems 2 81
T263 T186 Drew Forrester 2 81
T267 T190 Sal Felice II 2 82
T267 Max Newman2 82
T267 Andy Oates2 82
T267 T190 Chris Jorgensen 2 82
T267 T190 Blaine McCallister 24 82
T267 T190 Kelly Grunewald 2 82
T273 T194 Jim McGovern 2 83
T273 T194 Brent Murray 2 83
T273 Magnus Persson 2 83
T273 Leon Stanford 2 83
277 196 Travis Steed 2 84
278 Simon Wilkinson2 86
279 197 Stan Souza 2 87
280 198 John Harris 9 89

The lowest round when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (307)