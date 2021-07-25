×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Early Lowest Round

Tenth Tee Early Lowest Round

TOUR Average 71

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS LOW RND
T1 T1 Steve Stricker 37 63
T1 T1 Kevin Sutherland 68 63
T3 T3 Steve Flesch 79 64
T3 T3 Paul Broadhurst 87 64
T3 T3 Shane Bertsch 68 64
T3 T3 Tom Lehman 70 64
T7 T7 Tim Petrovic 70 65
T7 T7 Gene Sauers 82 65
T7 T7 Scott Verplank 62 65
T7 T7 Scott McCarron 79 65
T7 T7 Dicky Pride 56 65
T7 T7 Cameron Beckman 49 65
T7 T7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 65
T7 T7 Jerry Kelly 86 65
T7 T7 Stephen Leaney 70 65
T7 T7 Scott Parel 89 65
T17 T17 Jarmo Sandelin 12 66
T17 T17 Retief Goosen 82 66
T17 T17 Brandt Jobe 75 66
T17 T17 Ken Tanigawa 85 66
T17 T17 Ernie Els 83 66
T17 T17 Robert Karlsson 73 66
T17 T17 Darren Clarke 74 66
T17 T17 Doug Barron 85 66
T17 T17 Tim Herron 76 66
T17 T17 Carlos Franco 46 66
T17 T17 Marco Dawson 82 66
T17 T17 Michael Allen 62 66
T17 T17 Billy Mayfair 79 66
T17 T17 Phil Mickelson 9 66
T17 T17 Davis Love III 16 66
T17 T17 John Huston 72 66
T17 T17 Lee Janzen 73 66
T17 T17 Mark Brooks 61 66
T17 T17 Russ Cochran 39 66
T17 T17 Dan Forsman 16 66
T37 T37 Bob Estes 53 67
T37 T37 Fred Couples 51 67
T37 T37 Tommy Armour III 19 67
T37 T37 Tom Byrum 73 67
T37 T37 Steve Jones 36 67
T37 T37 Jeff Maggert 80 67
T37 T37 David Frost 77 67
T37 T37 Fred Funk 73 67
T37 T37 Larry Mize 73 67
T37 T37 Bernhard Langer 89 67
T37 T37 Kenny Perry 71 67
T37 T37 Esteban Toledo 41 67
T37 T37 Loren Roberts 22 67
T37 T37 Stephen Ames 69 67
T37 T37 Duffy Waldorf 79 67
T37 T37 David Toms 76 67
T37 T37 Kirk Triplett 78 67
T37 T37 Joey Sindelar 59 67
T37 T37 Jesper Parnevik 51 67
T37 T37 Kent Jones 74 67
T37 T37 Vijay Singh 69 67
T37 T37 José María Olazábal 40 67
T37 T37 Wes Short, Jr. 89 67
T37 T37 Dudley Hart 37 67
T37 T37 Paul Goydos 68 67
T37 T37 Rod Pampling 76 67
T37 T37 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 67
T37 T37 Rich Beem 30 67
T37 T37 K.J. Choi 32 67
T66 T66 David McKenzie 76 68
T66 T66 Ángel Cabrera 27 68
T66 T66 Brett Quigley 77 68
T66 T66 Woody Austin 86 68
T66 T66 Colin Montgomerie 84 68
T66 T66 Tom Gillis 57 68
T66 T66 Glen Day 83 68
T66 T66 Tommy Tolles 27 68
T66 T66 Joe Durant 75 68
T66 T66 Robin Byrd 51 68
T66 T66 Shaun Micheel 18 68
T66 T66 Chris DiMarco 75 68
T66 T66 Jim Furyk 54 68
T66 T66 Mike Weir 64 68
T66 T66 Ken Duke 79 68
T66 T66 Jeff Sluman 76 68
T66 T66 Scott Dunlap 68 68
T66 T66 John Riegger 15 68
T66 T66 Rocco Mediate 70 68
T66 T66 Corey Pavin 68 68
T66 T66 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 68
T66 T66 Mark O'Meara 62 68
T66 T66 Sandy Lyle 30 68
T66 T66 Billy Andrade 73 68
T66 T66 Olin Browne 80 68
T66 T66 John Daly 61 68
T92 T92 Brad Bryant 11 69
T92 T92 Mike Goodes 21 69
T92 T92 Jay Haas 69 69
T92 T92 Steve Pate 66 69
T92 T92 Jerry Smith 29 69
T92 T92 Marcus Meloan 5 69
T92 T92 Matt Gogel 26 69
T92 T92 Frank Lickliter II 46 69
T92 T92 Omar Uresti 5 69
T92 T92 Alex Cejka 34 69
T102 T102 Markus Brier 10 70
T102 T102 Mike Small 3 70
T102 T102 Craig Bowden 10 70
T102 T102 Bob May 5 70
T102 T102 Gary Nicklaus 14 70
T102 T102 William Mitchell 4 70
T102 T102 Joakim Haeggman 10 70
T102 T102 Roger Chapman 9 70
T102 T102 Cliff Kresge 9 70
T111 T111 Paul Stankowski 19 71
T111 T111 Willie Wood 39 71
T111 T111 Jerry Haas 3 71
T111 T111 Bart Bryant 12 71
T111 T111 John Cook 12 71
T111 T111 Brad Faxon 17 71
T111 T111 David Shacklady 15 71
T111 T111 Kevin Baker 3 71
T119 T119 Kevin Kraft 4 72
T119 T119 Judd Gibb 4 72
T119 T119 Thongchai Jaidee 22 72
T119 T119 Neil Thompson 4 72
T119 T119 Jesús Rivas 7 72
T119 T119 Phillip Price 14 72
T119 T119 Craig Vanhorn 2 72
T119 T119 Peter Fowler 12 72
T119 T119 Skip Kendall 12 72
T119 T119 Tom Kite 29 72
T119 T119 Fran Quinn 26 72
T119 T119 Len Mattiace 12 72
T119 T119 Blaine McCallister 24 72
T119 T119 Harry Rudolph 6 72
T119 T119 Barry Lane 15 72
T119 T119 Paul Claxton 2 72
T119 T119 David Morland IV 19 72
T136 T136 Bob Royak 4 73
T136 T136 Jerry Pate 8 73
T136 T136 Scott Simpson 9 73
T136 T136 Massy Kuramoto 2 73
T136 T136 Mark Calcavecchia 34 73
T136 T136 Jody Bellflower 4 73
T136 T136 Paul Eales 8 73
T136 T136 Chad Proehl 2 73
T144 T144 Alan Morin 4 74
T144 T144 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 74
T144 T144 Andrew Raitt 7 74
T144 John Aber 4 74
T144 T144 Jon Lindstrom 2 74
T144 T144 David McNabb 2 74
T144 T144 Sean Crowley 2 74
T144 T144 Bobby Gage 4 74
T144 T144 Gibby Gilbert III 9 74
T153 T152 Steve Schneiter 2 75
T153 T152 Frank Esposito 4 75
T153 T152 John Harris 9 75
T153 T152 Clark Dennis 8 75
T153 T152 Mark Strickland 4 75
T153 T152 John Senden 18 75
T153 T152 Stuart Smith 2 75
T160 T159 Christopher Williams 2 76
T160 T159 James Kingston 9 76
T160 T159 Sal Felice II 2 76
T160 T159 William Smith 2 76
T160 T159 Chad Sorensen 4 76
T160 T159 Gary Hallberg 13 76
T160 T159 Bill Breen 2 76
T160 T159 Todd Bailey 2 76
T160 T159 Henrik Simonsen 2 76
T169 T168 Steve Runge 4 77
T169 T168 Todd Fischer 3 77
T169 T168 Todd Hamilton 2 77
T169 T168 Miguel Angel Martin 6 77
T169 T168 Jim McGovern 2 77
T169 T168 Brent Murray 2 77
T169 T168 Doug Clapp 2 77
T169 T168 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 77
T169 T168 Paul Streeter 4 77
T178 T177 Brian Cairns 2 78
T178 T177 Travis Steed 2 78
T178 T177 Buck Brittain 2 78
T178 T177 Neal Lancaster 3 78
T182 T181 Jeffrey Wilson 2 79
T182 T181 Keith Decker 2 79
T182 T181 Terry Walsh 2 79
T182 T181 Eric Veilleux 2 79
T186 T185 Scott Hoch 29 80
T186 T185 Jim Carter 5 80
T186 T185 Charles Bolling 2 80
T189 T188 Walt Chapman 6 81
T189 T188 Kelly Grunewald 2 81
T189 T188 Lionel Kunka 2 81
T192 T191 Chris Jorgensen 2 82
T192 T191 John Ogden 2 82
T194 T193 Jeff Whitfield 2 83
T194 T193 Drew Forrester 2 83
T194 T193 Ricky Bell 2 83
197 196 Greg Daggett 2 86
198 197 Ken Crawford 2 88
199 198 Stan Souza 2 89
200 199 Wade Weems 2 90

The lowest round when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (306)