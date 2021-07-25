×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Lowest Round

First Tee Early Lowest Round

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS LOW RND
T1 T1 Darren Clarke 74 62
T1 T1 David McKenzie 76 62
T1 T1 Scott Parel 89 62
T4 T4 Rod Pampling 76 63
T4 T4 Ken Duke 79 63
T4 T4 Tom Byrum 73 63
T4 T4 Fred Couples 51 63
T4 T4 Jeff Maggert 80 63
T4 T4 Tom Lehman 70 63
T4 T4 Stephen Ames 69 63
T4 T4 Steve Flesch 79 63
T12 T12 Brett Quigley 77 64
T12 T12 Glen Day 83 64
T12 T12 Scott Dunlap 68 64
T12 T12 Michael Allen 62 64
T12 T12 Chris DiMarco 75 64
T12 T12 Paul Goydos 68 64
T12 T12 Kenny Perry 71 64
T12 T12 Tim Petrovic 70 64
T12 T12 Bernhard Langer 89 64
T12 T12 Retief Goosen 82 64
T12 T12 Robert Karlsson 73 64
T12 T12 Carlos Franco 46 64
T12 T12 Jim Furyk 54 64
T25 T25 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 65
T25 T25 Tim Herron 76 65
T25 Michael Long 4 65
T25 T25 Billy Mayfair 79 65
T25 T25 Rocco Mediate 70 65
T25 T25 Bob Estes 53 65
T25 T25 Fred Funk 73 65
T25 T25 Brandt Jobe 75 65
T25 T25 Ernie Els 83 65
T25 T25 Steve Stricker 37 65
T25 T25 Kirk Triplett 78 65
T25 T25 Duffy Waldorf 79 65
T25 T25 Mike Weir 64 65
T25 T25 Paul Broadhurst 87 65
T39 T38 Joe Durant 75 66
T39 T38 Jerry Kelly 86 66
T39 T38 Woody Austin 86 66
T39 T38 Wes Short, Jr. 89 66
T39 T38 Dicky Pride 56 66
T39 T38 Colin Montgomerie 84 66
T39 T38 Marco Dawson 82 66
T39 T38 Vijay Singh 69 66
T39 T38 Bob May 5 66
T39 T38 Dudley Hart 37 66
T39 T38 Kevin Sutherland 68 66
T39 T38 Ken Tanigawa 85 66
T39 T38 John Huston 72 66
T39 Clark Dennis 8 66
T39 T38 Mark Calcavecchia 34 66
T39 T38 Bart Bryant 12 66
T39 T38 Billy Andrade 73 66
T39 T38 Tommy Armour III 19 66
T39 T38 Davis Love III 16 66
T39 T38 Gene Sauers 82 66
T39 T38 Steve Pate 66 66
T39 T38 Doug Barron 85 66
T39 T38 Jesper Parnevik 51 66
T39 T38 Kent Jones 74 66
T39 Stephen Dodd 4 66
T39 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 66
T39 T38 K.J. Choi 32 66
T66 T119 Mauricio Molina 8 67
T66 T62 Cameron Beckman 49 67
T66 T62 Joakim Haeggman 10 67
T66 T62 Stephen Leaney 70 67
T66 T161 José Coceres 6 67
T66 Emanuele Canonica 4 67
T66 T62 Alex Cejka 34 67
T66 T62 John Senden 18 67
T66 T62 Corey Pavin 68 67
T66 T62 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 67
T66 T62 Mark O'Meara 62 67
T66 T62 Jeff Sluman 76 67
T66 T62 Larry Mize 73 67
T66 T62 Lee Janzen 73 67
T66 T62 John Daly 61 67
T66 T62 Jay Haas 69 67
T66 T62 Olin Browne 80 67
T66 T62 José María Olazábal 40 67
T66 T62 Scott Verplank 62 67
T66 T62 Shane Bertsch 68 67
T86 T79 Matt Gogel 26 68
T86 T79 Tom Gillis 57 68
T86 T79 Gibby Gilbert III 9 68
T86 T79 Craig Bowden 10 68
T86 T79 David Toms 76 68
T86 T79 Willie Wood 39 68
T86 T143 Ian Woosnam 9 68
T86 T79 David Frost 77 68
T86 T79 Dan Forsman 16 68
T86 T79 Gary Hallberg 13 68
T86 T79 Russ Cochran 39 68
T86 T79 John Cook 12 68
T86 T79 Skip Kendall 12 68
T86 T79 Phil Mickelson 9 68
T86 T79 Joey Sindelar 59 68
T86 T79 Fran Quinn 26 68
T86 T79 Ángel Cabrera 27 68
T86 T79 Roger Chapman 9 68
T86 Peter Baker 4 68
T86 T96 Rich Beem 30 68
T106 213 David Shacklady 15 69
T106 T119 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 69
T106 David Copsey4 69
T106 T150 Thomas Bjørn 6 69
T106 Clinton Whitelaw 4 69
T106 T96 Paul McGinley 10 69
T106 T96 John Harris 9 69
T106 T161 Jarmo Sandelin 12 69
T106 Philip Golding 4 69
T106 T96 Jerry Smith 29 69
T106 T96 Scott Simpson 9 69
T106 T96 Sandy Lyle 30 69
T106 T96 Steve Jones 36 69
T106 T96 Brad Faxon 17 69
T106 T96 Michael Bradley 3 69
T106 T96 Brad Bryant 11 69
T106 T96 Scott Hoch 29 69
T106 T96 Peter Fowler 12 69
T106 T96 Tom Watson 6 69
T106 T96 Esteban Toledo 41 69
T106 T96 Shaun Micheel 18 69
T106 T161 Dan Olsen 4 69
T106 T96 Scott McCarron 79 69
T106 Rupert Kellock2 69
T130 David Gilford 4 70
T130 T112 Paul Stankowski 19 70
T130 Walt Chapman 6 70
T130 T112 Robin Byrd 51 70
T130 T112 Mike Goodes 21 70
T130 Miguel Angel Martin 6 70
T130 T112 Dick Mast 5 70
T130 Mark Mouland 4 70
T130 Paul Eales 8 70
T130 Gary Orr 4 70
T130 T112 Cliff Kresge 9 70
T130 T112 Frank Lickliter II 46 70
T130 Dean Wilson 2 70
T130 Trevor Foster 4 70
T130 T112 Thongchai Jaidee 22 70
T130 Masayoshi Nakayama 4 70
T130 Andrew Raitt 7 70
T130 Chris Williams 4 70
T148 Stephen Bennett 2 71
T148 Stuart Little 2 71
T148 Liam Bond 2 71
T148 Yoshinobu Tsukada 4 71
T148 Mark Ridley 4 71
T148 Roger Tuddenham2 71
T148 T161 Bob Sowards 8 71
T148 Robert Allenby 4 71
T148 T119 David Morland IV 19 71
T148 T119 Markus Brier 10 71
T148 T119 Todd White 4 71
T148 Jim Payne 2 71
T148 T119 Blaine McCallister 24 71
T148 T119 John Riegger 15 71
T148 T119 Loren Roberts 22 71
T148 T119 Peter Jacobsen 10 71
T148 T119 Mark Brooks 61 71
T148 T131 Harry Rudolph 6 71
T148 T119 Gus Ulrich 4 71
T148 T119 Ted Tryba 7 71
T168 T131 Denis Watson 3 72
T168 T131 Tommy Tolles 27 72
T168 T131 Jeff Roth 2 72
T168 Gary Wolstenholme 4 72
T168 T131 David Eger 7 72
T168 T131 Hale Irwin 15 72
T168 T131 Robert Gamez 9 72
T168 T131 Len Mattiace 12 72
T168 Santiago Luna 2 72
T168 T131 Jody Bellflower 4 72
T168 John Aber 4 72
T168 Andrew Crerar 4 72
T168 Andre Bossert 4 72
T168 Scott Henderson 4 72
T168 T143 Phillip Price 14 72
T168 Thomas Levet 4 72
T168 T131 Barry Lane 15 72
T168 T131 Roger Newsom 2 72
T168 T131 Jesús Rivas 7 72
T168 Steve Cipa 2 72
T168 Simon Brown 4 72
T189 Paul Streeter 4 73
T189 T179 Rafael Gómez 4 73
T189 Jason Proctor 2 73
T189 T143 Michael McCoy 4 73
T189 Euan McIntosh 2 73
T189 Martin Young2 73
T189 T143 Chris Hunsucker 2 73
T189 T143 Ray Franz, Jr. 2 73
T189 T143 Alan McLean 3 73
T189 Martyn Proctor 2 73
T189 John Bickerton 4 73
T189 T143 Eric Bogar 2 73
T201 T179 James Kingston 9 74
T201 Malcolm MacKenzie 2 74
T201 T150 William Mitchell 4 74
T201 T150 Bobby Cochran 2 74
T201 T150 Steve Runge 4 74
T201 T150 Mark Mielke 4 74
T201 John King 2 74
T201 Hugo Mazzalupi2 74
T201 T150 Mark Strickland 4 74
T201 T150 Colt Ford 6 74
T201 T150 Robert Funk 2 74
T201 Craig Davis 2 74
T201 Mark Booth 2 74
T201 T150 Tom Kite 29 74
T201 T150 Omar Uresti 5 74
T201 T150 Spike McRoy 7 74
T201 Max Newman2 74
T218 Andy Oates2 75
T218 T161 Tim Hogarth 2 75
T218 T161 Gary Nicklaus 14 75
T218 Jean Van de Velde 2 75
T218 T161 Greg Kraft 4 75
T218 Guy Boros 2 75
T218 T161 Jerry Pate 8 75
T218 T161 Jeff Hart 2 75
T218 T161 Barry Cheesman 2 75
T218 T161 Kevin Kraft 4 75
T218 T161 Brian Lovett 2 75
T218 Sion Bebb 2 75
T218 Steven Green 2 75
T218 Richard O'Hanlon 2 75
T218 Simon McGreal 2 75
T218 Bob Cameron 2 75
T218 Neil Turley 2 75
T218 T161 Scott Hebert 2 75
T218 David Ray 2 75
T237 Michael Campbell 2 76
T237 Marc Farry 2 76
T237 Paul Lawrie 2 76
T237 Mark Davis 2 76
T237 T174 Mark Brown 2 76
T237 T174 Eric Veilleux 2 76
T237 Anthony Lawrence2 76
T237 Bernard White2 76
T237 Adrian Hill 2 76
T237 T174 Keith Decker 2 76
T237 T174 Steve Isley 2 76
T237 T174 Brad Klapprott 2 76
T249 Jay Williamson 2 77
T249 Mark James 2 77
T249 T179 Kenny Knox 3 77
T249 T179 Tom Werkmeister 2 77
T249 Thomas Burley2 77
T249 T179 Judd Gibb 4 77
T249 Magnus Persson 2 77
T249 Andy Oldcorn 2 77
T249 Timothy Spence 2 77
T249 Simon Wilkinson2 77
T259 Stephen Gromett2 78
T259 T184 Eric Rustand 2 78
T259 Jonathan Cheetham 2 78
T259 Neil Cheetham 2 78
T259 T184 John Pillar 2 78
T259 T184 Jim Patterson 2 78
T259 T184 Doug Clapp 2 78
T259 T184 Chad Frank 2 78
T259 T184 Jay Don Blake 4 78
T259 T184 Jeff Schmid 2 78
T259 T184 Bobby Gage 4 78
T259 T184 Gene Fieger 2 78
T271 T193 Jim Schuman 5 79
T271 T193 Anthony Smith 2 79
T271 T193 Sam Randolph 2 79
T271 T193 Yong Lee 2 79
T271 T193 Greg Davies 2 79
T271 T193 Cary Cozby 2 79
T271 T193 Brad Burns 2 79
T271 Ricky Willison 2 79
T271 Bob Royak 4 79
T280 Gary Emerson 2 80
T280 Peter Cherry 2 80
T280 T200 Ron Beurmann 2 80
T280 T200 Tim Cobb 2 80
T280 T200 Dean Channell 2 80
T280 T200 Jerry Haas 3 80
T280 T200 Michael Ketcham 2 80
T287 T205 Mike Laudien 2 81
T287 T205 Chris Starkjohann 2 81
T287 T205 Claud Cooper 2 81
T287 T205 Chad Ibbotson 2 81
T287 John Kemp 2 81
T292 T209 John Bearrie 2 82
T292 T209 Neal Hendee 2 82
T294 211 Scott Lorenz 2 83
T294 Ian Clarke2 83
296 212 Greg Daggett 2 84
297 Leon Stanford 2 86

The lowest round when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (305)