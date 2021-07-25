×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Late Lowest Round

Late Lowest Round

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME LOW RND
T1 T1 Phil Mickelson 61
T1 T1 David Morland IV 61
T3 Stephen Dodd 62
T3 T3 Retief Goosen 62
T3 T3 Steve Flesch 62
T6 T5 Paul Broadhurst 63
T6 T5 Kevin Sutherland 63
T6 T5 Scott Parel 63
T6 T5 Mike Weir 63
T6 T5 Scott McCarron 63
T6 T5 Tim Herron 63
T6 T5 Darren Clarke 63
T13 T12 Miguel Angel Jiménez 64
T13 T12 Robert Karlsson 64
T13 T12 Jim Furyk 64
T13 T12 Shane Bertsch 64
T13 T12 Tom Gillis 64
T13 T12 Glen Day 64
T13 T12 K.J. Choi 64
T13 T12 Doug Barron 64
T13 T12 Rod Pampling 64
T13 T12 Ernie Els 64
T13 T12 Steve Stricker 64
T13 T12 Brandt Jobe 64
T13 T12 Jerry Kelly 64
T13 T12 Brett Quigley 64
T13 T12 Scott Verplank 64
T13 T12 Rocco Mediate 64
T13 T12 Bernhard Langer 64
T13 T12 Fred Couples 64
T13 T12 John Daly 64
T13 T12 Bob Estes 64
T33 T32 Gary Hallberg 65
T33 T32 John Huston 65
T33 T32 Billy Andrade 65
T33 T32 Mark Brooks 65
T33 T32 Kenny Perry 65
T33 T32 Tim Petrovic 65
T33 T32 David Toms 65
T33 T32 Greg Kraft 65
T33 T32 Michael Allen 65
T33 T32 Woody Austin 65
T33 T32 Vijay Singh 65
T33 T32 Paul Goydos 65
T33 T32 Ken Tanigawa 65
T33 T32 Alex Cejka 65
T33 T65 James Kingston 65
T33 T32 Stephen Leaney 65
T33 T32 Thongchai Jaidee 65
T33 Yoshinobu Tsukada 65
T33 T32 Cameron Beckman 65
T52 T49 Ken Duke 66
T52 T49 Kent Jones 66
T52 T49 Ángel Cabrera 66
T52 T49 David McKenzie 66
T52 T49 Wes Short, Jr. 66
T52 T49 Dudley Hart 66
T52 T49 Joe Durant 66
T52 T49 Scott Dunlap 66
T52 T49 Esteban Toledo 66
T52 T49 Kirk Triplett 66
T52 T49 Stephen Ames 66
T52 T49 Mark O'Meara 66
T52 T49 Larry Mize 66
T52 T49 Lee Janzen 66
T52 T49 Tom Byrum 66
T52 T49 Dan Forsman 66
T68 T130 Peter Fowler 67
T68 T65 Fred Funk 67
T68 T65 Jay Haas 67
T68 T193 Clark Dennis 67
T68 T65 Olin Browne 67
T68 T65 Michael Bradley 67
T68 T65 Scott Hoch 67
T68 T65 Tom Kite 67
T68 T243 Miguel Angel Martin 67
T68 T65 Billy Mayfair 67
T68 T65 Corey Pavin 67
T68 T65 Tom Pernice Jr. 67
T68 T65 John Riegger 67
T68 T65 Duffy Waldorf 67
T68 T65 Jeff Sluman 67
T68 T65 Gene Sauers 67
T68 T65 Marco Dawson 67
T68 T65 Chris DiMarco 67
T68 T86 Phillip Price 67
T68 T130 Jarmo Sandelin 67
T68 John Kemp 67
T68 T65 Rich Beem 67
T68 T65 Jesper Parnevik 67
T68 T65 Bob Sowards 67
T68 T65 Dicky Pride 67
T68 T65 Colin Montgomerie 67
T68 Robert Allenby 67
T95 T130 Thomas Bjørn 68
T95 T86 Matt Gogel 68
T95 T86 Gary Nicklaus 68
T95 Thomas Levet 68
T95 Peter Baker 68
T95 T100 Jean-Francois Remesy 68
T95 T118 David Shacklady 68
T95 T86 José María Olazábal 68
T95 T86 Jerry Smith 68
T95 T86 Willie Wood 68
T95 T180 Ian Woosnam 68
T95 T86 Robin Byrd 68
T95 T86 Craig Bowden 68
T95 T243 Walt Chapman 68
T95 T86 Fran Quinn 68
T95 T86 Jeff Maggert 68
T95 T86 Tom Lehman 68
T95 T86 Tommy Armour III 68
T95 T86 Mark Calcavecchia 68
T95 T86 Mike Goodes 68
T115 T100 David Frost 69
T115 T100 Davis Love III 69
T115 T100 Steve Jones 69
T115 T100 Blaine McCallister 69
T115 T130 Shaun Micheel 69
T115 T100 Tommy Tolles 69
T115 T100 Tom Watson 69
T115 T100 Ted Tryba 69
T115 T100 Steve Pate 69
T115 T100 Joey Sindelar 69
T115 T144 Ricardo Gonzalez 69
T115 T144 Paul Eales 69
T115 T100 Cliff Kresge 69
T115 T100 Barry Lane 69
T115 T100 Paul McGinley 69
T115 T100 Carlos Franco 69
T115 T100 Paul Stankowski 69
T115 T100 Omar Uresti 69
T115 T100 Mark Mielke 69
T115 T100 Chad Sorensen 69
T135 Mark Ridley 70
T135 T118 Kevin Baker 70
T135 T118 Kevin Kraft 70
T135 T118 Frank Lickliter II 70
T135 T118 Steve Runge 70
T135 Gary Orr 70
T135 T118 John Senden 70
T135 Emanuele Canonica 70
T135 Philip Golding 70
T135 Scott Henderson 70
T135 T118 Andrew Raitt 70
T135 T118 Denis Watson 70
T135 T118 Jeffrey Wilson 70
T135 T118 Len Mattiace 70
T135 T118 Skip Kendall 70
T135 T118 Russ Cochran 70
T151 T130 Brad Faxon 71
T151 T130 Bart Bryant 71
T151 T130 Sandy Lyle 71
T151 Mark Mouland 71
T151 T130 Jim Schuman 71
T151 Jean Van de Velde 71
T151 T130 Scott Simpson 71
T151 Neil Cheetham 71
T151 T130 Judd Gibb 71
T151 Bob Cameron 71
T151 Simon Brown 71
T151 Michael Long 71
T151 T130 Marcus Meloan 71
T151 T180 Roger Chapman 71
T151 T130 Harry Rudolph 71
T151 T180 Joakim Haeggman 71
T151 T130 Mark Strickland 71
T151 T130 Ken Crawford 71
T151 Simon McGreal 71
T170 T144 Jesús Rivas 72
T170 Trevor Foster 72
T170 T144 Colt Ford 72
T170 David Copsey72
T170 T144 William Mitchell 72
T170 T237 José Coceres 72
T170 Andy Oldcorn 72
T170 T144 Mario Tiziani 72
T170 T144 Brian Cooper 72
T170 T144 Gibby Gilbert III 72
T170 T144 Todd White 72
T170 John Bickerton 72
T170 T164 Markus Brier 72
T170 Chris Williams 72
T170 T237 Mauricio Molina 72
T170 T144 Mark Brown 72
T170 T144 Alan Morin 72
T170 T144 Rafael Gómez 72
T170 T144 Bobby Wadkins 72
T170 T144 Bobby Gage 72
T170 T144 Mike Small 72
T170 T144 Jerry Pate 72
T170 T144 Jim Carter 72
T170 T144 John Cook 72
T170 T144 Hale Irwin 72
T170 T144 Jerry Haas 72
T196 T164 Robert Gamez 73
T196 T164 Brad Bryant 73
T196 T164 Sam Randolph 73
T196 T164 Loren Roberts 73
T196 Mark James 73
T196 T164 Michael Ketcham 73
T196 T164 Dan Olsen 73
T196 T164 Hugh Royer III 73
T196 T164 Paul Streeter 73
T196 Andre Bossert 73
T196 Andrew Crerar 73
T196 T164 Jody Bellflower 73
T196 T164 Todd Fischer 73
T196 David Gilford 73
T196 T164 Frank Esposito 73
T196 Gary Wolstenholme 73
T196 Clinton Whitelaw 73
T196 T164 John Harris 73
T196 Richard O'Hanlon 73
T196 T164 John Smoltz 73
T196 T164 Jeff Whitfield 73
T196 T164 Christopher Williams 73
T218 Craig Davis 74
T218 T180 Michael McCoy 74
T218 T180 Jon Lindstrom 74
T218 T180 Buck Brittain 74
T218 Euan McIntosh 74
T218 Hugo Mazzalupi74
T218 T180 Terry Walsh 74
T218 T180 Brian Lovett 74
T218 T180 Scott Hebert 74
T218 Marc Farry 74
T218 Santiago Luna 74
T218 John Aber 74
T218 Timothy Spence 74
T218 Sion Bebb 74
T218 Jason Proctor 74
T218 T180 Gus Ulrich 74
T218 T180 Neal Lancaster 74
T218 Guy Boros 74
T218 T180 Andy North 74
T218 T180 Jeff Hart 74
T238 T193 Barry Cheesman 75
T238 T193 Bob May 75
T238 T193 Tim Hogarth 75
T238 T193 Craig Kanada 75
T238 Liam Bond 75
T238 T193 John Pillar 75
T238 Mark Davis 75
T238 Michael Campbell 75
T238 Ricky Willison 75
T238 Paul Lawrie 75
T238 T193 Todd Bailey 75
T238 T204 Bob Royak 75
T238 Jay Williamson 75
T238 T193 John Bearrie 75
T238 Roger Tuddenham75
T238 Bernard White75
T238 Martin Young75
T238 T193 Robert Funk 75
T238 T193 Neil Thompson 75
T238 T193 Stuart Smith 75
T238 Masayoshi Nakayama 75
T259 T204 Claud Cooper 76
T259 T204 Tim Cobb 76
T259 T204 Chris Hunsucker 76
T259 T204 Anthony Smith 76
T259 T204 Bobby Cochran 76
T259 T204 Paul Claxton 76
T259 Jim Payne 76
T259 Stephen Bennett 76
T259 Adrian Hill 76
T259 Stuart Little 76
T259 T204 Frank Bensel, Jr. 76
T259 T204 Cary Cozby 76
T259 Neil Turley 76
T259 Jonathan Cheetham 76
T259 T204 Jeff Schmid 76
T259 T204 Sonny Skinner 76
T259 T204 Charles Bolling 76
T259 T204 Peter Jacobsen 76
T259 T204 Kenny Knox 76
T278 T218 Massy Kuramoto 77
T278 T218 Henrik Simonsen 77
T278 T218 Gene Fieger 77
T278 T218 Geoffrey Sisk 77
T278 Steven Green 77
T278 Dean Wilson 77
T278 T218 Ray Franz, Jr. 77
T278 T218 Spike McRoy 77
T278 Ian Clarke77
T278 T218 Chad Frank 77
T278 T218 Neal Hendee 77
T278 Rupert Kellock77
T278 Stephen Gromett77
T291 T226 William Smith 78
T291 T226 Tom Werkmeister 78
T291 T226 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 78
T291 T226 Roger Newsom 78
T291 T226 Sean Crowley 78
T291 T226 Chad Proehl 78
T291 T226 Steve Isley 78
T291 T226 John Ogden 78
T291 Steve Cipa 78
T291 Martyn Proctor 78
T291 Gary Emerson 78
T291 T226 Jeff Roth 78
T291 T226 Steve Schneiter 78
T291 T226 Brad Klapprott 78
T305 T237 Craig Vanhorn 79
T305 T237 Lionel Kunka 79
T305 T237 Bill Breen 79
T305 John King 79
T305 Malcolm MacKenzie 79
T305 Peter Cherry 79
T305 T237 Ricky Bell 79
T305 Mark Booth 79
T305 Thomas Burley79
T305 Anthony Lawrence79
T315 T243 Dean Channell 80
T315 T243 David McNabb 80
T315 T243 Yong Lee 80
T315 T243 Ron Beurmann 80
T315 T243 Brad Burns 80
T315 T243 Brian Cairns 80
T315 T243 Eric Bogar 80
T315 David Ray 80
T315 T243 Chris Starkjohann 80
T324 T253 Todd Hamilton 81
T324 T253 Drew Forrester 81
T324 T253 Wade Weems 81
T327 T256 Sal Felice II 82
T327 Andy Oates82
T327 Max Newman82
T327 T256 Jay Don Blake 82
T327 T256 Kelly Grunewald 82
T327 T256 Chris Jorgensen 82
T327 T256 Mike Laudien 82
T334 Magnus Persson 83
T334 Leon Stanford 83
T334 T261 Jim McGovern 83
T334 T261 Brent Murray 83
T334 T261 Chad Ibbotson 83
T339 T264 Greg Davies 84
T339 T264 Travis Steed 84
T339 T264 Eric Rustand 84
T342 T267 Dick Mast 85
T342 T267 David Eger 85
344 Simon Wilkinson86
345 269 Stan Souza 87
346 270 Scott Lorenz 89
347 271 Jim Patterson 93

The lowest round when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (304)