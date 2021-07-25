×
Statistics » Scoring » Early Lowest Round

Early Lowest Round

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME LOW RND
T1 T1 Darren Clarke 62
T1 T1 David McKenzie 62
T1 T1 Scott Parel 62
T4 T4 Rod Pampling 63
T4 T4 Ken Duke 63
T4 T4 Tom Byrum 63
T4 T4 Fred Couples 63
T4 T4 Tom Lehman 63
T4 T4 Jeff Maggert 63
T4 T4 Stephen Ames 63
T4 T4 Steve Stricker 63
T4 T4 Kevin Sutherland 63
T4 T4 Steve Flesch 63
T14 T14 Paul Goydos 64
T14 T14 Brett Quigley 64
T14 T14 Paul Broadhurst 64
T14 T14 Glen Day 64
T14 T14 Scott Dunlap 64
T14 T14 Michael Allen 64
T14 T14 Chris DiMarco 64
T14 T14 Bernhard Langer 64
T14 T14 Kenny Perry 64
T14 T14 Tim Petrovic 64
T14 T14 Retief Goosen 64
T14 T14 Robert Karlsson 64
T14 T14 Carlos Franco 64
T14 T14 Shane Bertsch 64
T14 T14 Jim Furyk 64
T29 T29 Scott McCarron 65
T29 T29 Dicky Pride 65
T29 T29 Mike Weir 65
T29 T29 Cameron Beckman 65
T29 T29 Tim Herron 65
T29 T29 Miguel Angel Jiménez 65
T29 T29 Stephen Leaney 65
T29 Michael Long 65
T29 T29 Rocco Mediate 65
T29 T29 Billy Mayfair 65
T29 T29 Bob Estes 65
T29 T29 Fred Funk 65
T29 T29 Brandt Jobe 65
T29 T29 Scott Verplank 65
T29 T29 Duffy Waldorf 65
T29 T29 Gene Sauers 65
T29 T29 Kirk Triplett 65
T29 T29 Jerry Kelly 65
T29 T29 Ernie Els 65
T48 T47 Joe Durant 66
T48 T47 Ken Tanigawa 66
T48 T47 Wes Short, Jr. 66
T48 T47 Woody Austin 66
T48 T47 Colin Montgomerie 66
T48 T47 Dudley Hart 66
T48 T47 Vijay Singh 66
T48 T47 Bob May 66
T48 T47 Marco Dawson 66
T48 T47 Dan Forsman 66
T48 T185 Clark Dennis 66
T48 T47 Russ Cochran 66
T48 T47 Mark Calcavecchia 66
T48 T47 Billy Andrade 66
T48 T47 Tommy Armour III 66
T48 T47 Mark Brooks 66
T48 T47 Bart Bryant 66
T48 T47 Phil Mickelson 66
T48 T47 Steve Pate 66
T48 T47 Davis Love III 66
T48 T47 John Huston 66
T48 T47 Lee Janzen 66
T48 T47 Jarmo Sandelin 66
T48 T211 Ricardo Gonzalez 66
T48 T47 K.J. Choi 66
T48 T47 Doug Barron 66
T48 T47 Jesper Parnevik 66
T48 Stephen Dodd 66
T48 T47 Kent Jones 66
T77 T185 José Coceres 67
T77 T73 Joakim Haeggman 67
T77 T73 Frank Bensel, Jr. 67
T77 T73 Rich Beem 67
T77 T131 Mauricio Molina 67
T77 T73 Alex Cejka 67
T77 Emanuele Canonica 67
T77 T73 John Senden 67
T77 T73 Steve Jones 67
T77 T73 Corey Pavin 67
T77 T73 Tom Pernice Jr. 67
T77 T73 Loren Roberts 67
T77 T73 Larry Mize 67
T77 T73 Mark O'Meara 67
T77 T73 Olin Browne 67
T77 T73 John Daly 67
T77 T73 David Frost 67
T77 T73 Jay Haas 67
T77 T73 José María Olazábal 67
T77 T73 Esteban Toledo 67
T77 T73 Joey Sindelar 67
T77 T73 Jeff Sluman 67
T77 T73 David Toms 67
T100 T93 Willie Wood 68
T100 T160 Ian Woosnam 68
T100 T93 Shaun Micheel 68
T100 T93 Tom Gillis 68
T100 T93 Gibby Gilbert III 68
T100 T93 Robin Byrd 68
T100 T93 Craig Bowden 68
T100 T93 Tommy Tolles 68
T100 T93 Gary Hallberg 68
T100 T93 John Cook 68
T100 T93 John Riegger 68
T100 T93 Fran Quinn 68
T100 T93 Skip Kendall 68
T100 T93 Sandy Lyle 68
T100 T93 Ángel Cabrera 68
T100 T93 Roger Chapman 68
T100 T93 Matt Gogel 68
T100 Peter Baker 68
T118 T109 Paul McGinley 69
T118 T109 Frank Lickliter II 69
T118 T171 Thomas Bjørn 69
T118 Clinton Whitelaw 69
T118 T109 John Harris 69
T118 T109 Marcus Meloan 69
T118 Philip Golding 69
T118 T131 David Shacklady 69
T118 T131 Jean-Francois Remesy 69
T118 T109 Michael Bradley 69
T118 T109 Brad Bryant 69
T118 T109 Scott Hoch 69
T118 T109 Mike Goodes 69
T118 T109 Brad Faxon 69
T118 T109 Peter Fowler 69
T118 T109 Omar Uresti 69
T118 T185 Dan Olsen 69
T118 T109 Tom Watson 69
T118 T109 Jerry Smith 69
T118 T109 Scott Simpson 69
T118 David Copsey69
T118 Rupert Kellock69
T140 Trevor Foster 70
T140 T123 Gary Nicklaus 70
T140 T248 Walt Chapman 70
T140 T123 Mike Small 70
T140 T211 Miguel Angel Martin 70
T140 T123 Dick Mast 70
T140 Mark Mouland 70
T140 Masayoshi Nakayama 70
T140 T171 Andrew Raitt 70
T140 T123 Thongchai Jaidee 70
T140 Chris Williams 70
T140 T123 Markus Brier 70
T140 T160 Paul Eales 70
T140 Gary Orr 70
T140 T123 Cliff Kresge 70
T140 T123 William Mitchell 70
T140 T123 Paul Stankowski 70
T140 David Gilford 70
T140 Dean Wilson 70
T159 T185 Bob Sowards 71
T159 Robert Allenby 71
T159 T142 Harry Rudolph 71
T159 Jim Payne 71
T159 T131 David Morland IV 71
T159 T131 Todd White 71
T159 Stephen Bennett 71
T159 Liam Bond 71
T159 Stuart Little 71
T159 Yoshinobu Tsukada 71
T159 T131 Blaine McCallister 71
T159 T131 Peter Jacobsen 71
T159 T131 Jerry Haas 71
T159 T131 Ted Tryba 71
T159 T131 Gus Ulrich 71
T159 Mark Ridley 71
T159 T131 Kevin Baker 71
T159 Roger Tuddenham71
T177 T142 Roger Newsom 72
T177 T142 Kevin Kraft 72
T177 T142 Denis Watson 72
T177 T142 Jeff Roth 72
T177 Gary Wolstenholme 72
T177 T142 Robert Gamez 72
T177 T142 David Eger 72
T177 T142 Hale Irwin 72
T177 T142 Tom Kite 72
T177 T142 Len Mattiace 72
T177 T142 Neil Thompson 72
T177 T142 Jesús Rivas 72
T177 T142 Judd Gibb 72
T177 Steve Cipa 72
T177 Simon Brown 72
T177 Scott Henderson 72
T177 T142 Phillip Price 72
T177 T142 Craig Vanhorn 72
T177 Andre Bossert 72
T177 T142 Jody Bellflower 72
T177 Andrew Crerar 72
T177 John Aber 72
T177 Santiago Luna 72
T177 T142 Paul Claxton 72
T177 T142 Barry Lane 72
T177 Thomas Levet 72
T203 T160 Bob Royak 73
T203 T160 Chris Hunsucker 73
T203 T160 Ray Franz, Jr. 73
T203 T160 Eric Bogar 73
T203 John Bickerton 73
T203 Martyn Proctor 73
T203 T160 Alan McLean 73
T203 T211 Rafael Gómez 73
T203 T211 Paul Streeter 73
T203 T160 Chad Proehl 73
T203 Jason Proctor 73
T203 T160 Massy Kuramoto 73
T203 T160 Jerry Pate 73
T203 T160 Michael McCoy 73
T203 Euan McIntosh 73
T203 Martin Young73
T219 Hugo Mazzalupi74
T219 T171 Mark Strickland 74
T219 Max Newman74
T219 T171 Jon Lindstrom 74
T219 T171 Colt Ford 74
T219 T171 David McNabb 74
T219 T171 Robert Funk 74
T219 Craig Davis 74
T219 Mark Booth 74
T219 T171 Sean Crowley 74
T219 T171 Spike McRoy 74
T219 T171 Bobby Gage 74
T219 T171 Alan Morin 74
T219 T198 James Kingston 74
T219 Malcolm MacKenzie 74
T219 John King 74
T219 T171 Bobby Cochran 74
T219 T171 Mark Mielke 74
T219 T171 Steve Runge 74
T238 T185 Frank Esposito 75
T238 David Ray 75
T238 T185 Scott Hebert 75
T238 Sion Bebb 75
T238 Steven Green 75
T238 Bob Cameron 75
T238 Neil Turley 75
T238 Richard O'Hanlon 75
T238 Simon McGreal 75
T238 Guy Boros 75
T238 Jean Van de Velde 75
T238 T185 Greg Kraft 75
T238 T185 Steve Schneiter 75
T238 T185 Tim Hogarth 75
T238 T185 Jeff Hart 75
T238 T185 Barry Cheesman 75
T238 T185 Brian Lovett 75
T238 T185 Stuart Smith 75
T238 Andy Oates75
T257 T198 Eric Veilleux 76
T257 Anthony Lawrence76
T257 Bernard White76
T257 T198 William Smith 76
T257 T198 Chad Sorensen 76
T257 T198 Sal Felice II 76
T257 T198 Henrik Simonsen 76
T257 T198 Brad Klapprott 76
T257 T198 Steve Isley 76
T257 T198 Keith Decker 76
T257 T198 Christopher Williams 76
T257 Adrian Hill 76
T257 Mark Davis 76
T257 T198 Mark Brown 76
T257 Michael Campbell 76
T257 T198 Bill Breen 76
T257 Marc Farry 76
T257 T198 Todd Bailey 76
T257 Paul Lawrie 76
T276 Andy Oldcorn 77
T276 T211 Todd Fischer 77
T276 Magnus Persson 77
T276 Jay Williamson 77
T276 Timothy Spence 77
T276 T211 Jim McGovern 77
T276 T211 Todd Hamilton 77
T276 T211 Brent Murray 77
T276 T211 Kenny Knox 77
T276 Mark James 77
T276 T211 Doug Clapp 77
T276 T211 Tom Werkmeister 77
T276 Thomas Burley77
T276 Simon Wilkinson77
T290 Stephen Gromett78
T290 T222 Buck Brittain 78
T290 T222 Jim Patterson 78
T290 T222 Chad Frank 78
T290 T222 Jay Don Blake 78
T290 T222 Neal Lancaster 78
T290 T222 Jeff Schmid 78
T290 T222 Gene Fieger 78
T290 T222 John Pillar 78
T290 T222 Brian Cairns 78
T290 Neil Cheetham 78
T290 Jonathan Cheetham 78
T290 T222 Eric Rustand 78
T290 T222 Travis Steed 78
T304 Ricky Willison 79
T304 T233 Cary Cozby 79
T304 T233 Brad Burns 79
T304 T233 Anthony Smith 79
T304 T233 Jeffrey Wilson 79
T304 T233 Jim Schuman 79
T304 T233 Sam Randolph 79
T304 T233 Greg Davies 79
T304 T233 Yong Lee 79
T304 T233 Terry Walsh 79
T314 T242 Tim Cobb 80
T314 T242 Dean Channell 80
T314 T242 Charles Bolling 80
T314 T242 Jim Carter 80
T314 T242 Michael Ketcham 80
T314 Peter Cherry 80
T314 T242 Ron Beurmann 80
T314 Gary Emerson 80
T322 John Kemp 81
T322 T248 Lionel Kunka 81
T322 T248 Mike Laudien 81
T322 T248 Kelly Grunewald 81
T322 T248 Chris Starkjohann 81
T322 T248 Chad Ibbotson 81
T322 T248 Claud Cooper 81
T329 T255 Neal Hendee 82
T329 T255 John Bearrie 82
T329 T255 John Ogden 82
T329 T255 Chris Jorgensen 82
T333 T259 Jeff Whitfield 83
T333 Ian Clarke83
T333 T259 Scott Lorenz 83
T333 T259 Drew Forrester 83
T333 T259 Ricky Bell 83
338 263 Greg Daggett 84
339 Leon Stanford 86
340 264 Ken Crawford 88
341 265 Stan Souza 89
342 266 Wade Weems 90

The lowest round when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (303)