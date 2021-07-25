×
Back 9 Lowest Round

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS LOW RND
T1 T1 Mark Brooks 61 29
T1 T1 Phil Mickelson 9 29
T3 T3 Kenny Perry 71 30
T3 T3 Gene Sauers 82 30
T3 T3 Ernie Els 83 30
T3 T3 Steve Stricker 37 30
T3 T3 Kevin Sutherland 68 30
T3 T3 Ken Tanigawa 85 30
T3 T3 Steve Flesch 79 30
T3 T3 Tim Herron 76 30
T3 T3 Darren Clarke 74 30
T3 T3 Robert Karlsson 73 30
T3 T3 Scott Parel 89 30
T14 T14 Thongchai Jaidee 22 31
T14 T14 K.J. Choi 32 31
T14 T14 Retief Goosen 82 31
T14 T14 Stephen Leaney 70 31
T14 T14 Alex Cejka 34 31
T14 T14 Rod Pampling 76 31
T14 T14 David McKenzie 76 31
T14 T14 Ángel Cabrera 27 31
T14 T14 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 31
T14 T14 Doug Barron 85 31
T14 T14 David Morland IV 19 31
T14 T14 Carlos Franco 46 31
T14 T14 Tom Gillis 57 31
T14 T14 Mike Weir 64 31
T14 T14 Brett Quigley 77 31
T14 T14 Woody Austin 86 31
T14 T14 Jerry Kelly 86 31
T14 T14 Wes Short, Jr. 89 31
T14 T14 Paul Goydos 68 31
T14 T14 Vijay Singh 69 31
T14 T14 Brandt Jobe 75 31
T14 T14 Kirk Triplett 78 31
T14 T14 Duffy Waldorf 79 31
T14 T14 Marco Dawson 82 31
T14 T14 Michael Allen 62 31
T14 T14 Chris DiMarco 75 31
T14 T14 Shaun Micheel 18 31
T14 T14 Tim Petrovic 70 31
T14 T14 Mark O'Meara 62 31
T14 T14 Steve Pate 66 31
T14 T14 John Huston 72 31
T14 T14 Steve Jones 36 31
T14 T14 Bernhard Langer 89 31
T14 T14 Tom Byrum 73 31
T14 T14 Fred Couples 51 31
T14 T14 John Daly 61 31
T14 T14 Bob Estes 53 31
T14 T14 Michael Bradley 3 31
T14 T14 Jay Haas 69 31
T53 T53 Fred Funk 73 32
T53 T53 Gary Hallberg 13 32
T53 T53 Dan Forsman 16 32
T53 T205 Clark Dennis 8 32
T53 T53 Olin Browne 80 32
T53 T53 Billy Andrade 73 32
T53 T53 Tom Lehman 70 32
T53 T53 Davis Love III 16 32
T53 T53 Sandy Lyle 30 32
T53 T53 Jeff Maggert 80 32
T53 T53 Corey Pavin 68 32
T53 T53 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 32
T53 T53 Larry Mize 73 32
T53 T53 Lee Janzen 73 32
T53 T53 Rocco Mediate 70 32
T53 T53 José María Olazábal 40 32
T53 T53 Scott Dunlap 68 32
T53 T53 Stephen Ames 69 32
T53 T53 Esteban Toledo 41 32
T53 T53 David Toms 76 32
T53 T53 Willie Wood 39 32
T53 T53 Scott Verplank 62 32
T53 T53 John Riegger 15 32
T53 T53 Jeff Sluman 76 32
T53 T53 Dudley Hart 37 32
T53 T53 Tommy Tolles 27 32
T53 T53 Joe Durant 75 32
T53 T53 Robin Byrd 51 32
T53 T53 Paul Broadhurst 87 32
T53 T53 Colin Montgomerie 84 32
T53 T53 Matt Gogel 26 32
T53 T53 Dicky Pride 56 32
T53 T53 Glen Day 83 32
T53 T53 Scott McCarron 79 32
T53 T53 Kent Jones 74 32
T53 T53 Jim Furyk 54 32
T53 Robert Allenby 4 32
T53 T53 Bob Sowards 8 32
T53 T53 Cameron Beckman 49 32
T53 T53 Jesper Parnevik 51 32
T53 T53 Ken Duke 79 32
T53 T145 James Kingston 9 32
T53 T53 Jarmo Sandelin 12 32
T53 Yoshinobu Tsukada 4 32
T53 T53 Rich Beem 30 32
T53 T53 Chad Sorensen 4 32
T99 John Kemp 2 33
T99 T95 John Senden 18 33
T99 T95 Markus Brier 10 33
T99 T95 Joakim Haeggman 10 33
T99 T95 Cliff Kresge 9 33
T99 Stephen Dodd 4 33
T99 T177 Thomas Bjørn 6 33
T99 T95 Shane Bertsch 68 33
T99 T95 Paul Stankowski 19 33
T99 T95 Omar Uresti 5 33
T99 T95 Jerry Smith 29 33
T99 T95 Joey Sindelar 59 33
T99 T95 Ted Tryba 7 33
T99 T95 Greg Kraft 4 33
T99 T95 Bob May 5 33
T99 T95 Billy Mayfair 79 33
T99 T95 Fran Quinn 26 33
T99 T95 Skip Kendall 12 33
T99 T95 Hale Irwin 15 33
T99 T95 Tommy Armour III 19 33
T99 T95 Bart Bryant 12 33
T99 T95 Mark Calcavecchia 34 33
T99 T95 David Frost 77 33
T99 T95 Russ Cochran 39 33
T99 T95 John Cook 12 33
T99 T95 Robert Gamez 9 33
T99 T95 Mike Goodes 21 33
T126 T119 Scott Hoch 29 34
T126 T119 Brad Faxon 17 34
T126 T119 Peter Fowler 12 34
T126 T119 David Eger 7 34
T126 T119 Brad Bryant 11 34
T126 T119 Tom Kite 29 34
T126 T119 Blaine McCallister 24 34
T126 Jean Van de Velde 2 34
T126 T177 Ian Woosnam 9 34
T126 T119 Denis Watson 3 34
T126 T119 Tom Watson 6 34
T126 T119 Scott Simpson 9 34
T126 T145 Dan Olsen 4 34
T126 T119 Craig Bowden 10 34
T126 T119 Gibby Gilbert III 9 34
T126 T119 Gary Nicklaus 14 34
T126 T119 Frank Lickliter II 46 34
T126 T119 Steve Runge 4 34
T126 T119 John Harris 9 34
T126 T119 Paul McGinley 10 34
T126 Peter Baker 4 34
T126 T205 José Coceres 6 34
T126 T119 Marcus Meloan 5 34
T126 Santiago Luna 2 34
T126 T145 Mauricio Molina 8 34
T126 T119 Phillip Price 14 34
T126 Michael Long 4 34
T126 T119 Todd White 4 34
T126 T119 Jean-Francois Remesy 13 34
T126 T119 Rafael Gómez 4 34
T126 T119 Andrew Raitt 7 34
T126 Stuart Little 2 34
T126 T119 Frank Bensel, Jr. 4 34
T126 T119 David Shacklady 15 34
T126 T119 Christopher Williams 2 34
T161 Mark Ridley 4 35
T161 T145 Colt Ford 6 35
T161 T145 Terry Walsh 2 35
T161 David Copsey4 35
T161 T145 Mark Strickland 4 35
T161 Liam Bond 2 35
T161 T205 Paul Streeter 4 35
T161 T227 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 35
T161 Neil Cheetham 2 35
T161 T145 Judd Gibb 4 35
T161 Sion Bebb 2 35
T161 Jason Proctor 2 35
T161 Bob Cameron 2 35
T161 Masayoshi Nakayama 4 35
T161 T145 Jody Bellflower 4 35
T161 Andrew Crerar 4 35
T161 Andre Bossert 4 35
T161 T145 Paul Eales 8 35
T161 Gary Orr 4 35
T161 T145 Mark Brown 2 35
T161 Chris Williams 4 35
T161 Philip Golding 4 35
T161 T145 Alan McLean 3 35
T161 T145 Todd Fischer 3 35
T161 T145 Roger Chapman 9 35
T161 Jim Payne 2 35
T161 Thomas Levet 4 35
T161 T145 William Mitchell 4 35
T161 T145 Ray Franz, Jr. 2 35
T161 T145 Mark Mielke 4 35
T161 T145 Harry Rudolph 6 35
T161 T145 Bob Royak 4 35
T161 T145 Barry Lane 15 35
T161 T145 Chris Hunsucker 2 35
T161 David Gilford 4 35
T161 T227 Walt Chapman 6 35
T161 T145 Mike Small 3 35
T161 T145 Spike McRoy 7 35
T161 T145 Jeff Roth 2 35
T161 T145 Gus Ulrich 4 35
T161 T145 Loren Roberts 22 35
T161 T145 Bobby Wadkins 3 35
T161 T145 Jerry Pate 8 35
T161 T145 Kenny Knox 3 35
T161 T145 Peter Jacobsen 10 35
T161 T205 Miguel Angel Martin 6 35
T161 T145 Dick Mast 5 35
T161 T145 Len Mattiace 12 35
T161 T145 Jim Carter 5 35
T210 T177 Barry Cheesman 2 36
T210 T177 Jeff Hart 2 36
T210 T177 Jerry Haas 3 36
T210 Mark Mouland 4 36
T210 Guy Boros 2 36
T210 T177 Jim Schuman 5 36
T210 T177 Henrik Simonsen 2 36
T210 T177 Hugh Royer III 3 36
T210 T177 Brian Cooper 3 36
T210 Gary Wolstenholme 4 36
T210 T177 Mario Tiziani 3 36
T210 Clinton Whitelaw 4 36
T210 John King 2 36
T210 Dean Wilson 2 36
T210 David Ray 2 36
T210 Scott Henderson 4 36
T210 Simon Brown 4 36
T210 Emanuele Canonica 4 36
T210 Martyn Proctor 2 36
T210 T177 Craig Vanhorn 2 36
T210 John Bickerton 4 36
T210 T177 Eric Bogar 2 36
T210 T177 Jesús Rivas 7 36
T210 Neil Turley 2 36
T210 T177 Neil Thompson 4 36
T210 T177 Alan Morin 4 36
T210 T177 John Pillar 2 36
T210 Max Newman2 36
T210 Trevor Foster 4 36
T210 T177 Buck Brittain 2 36
T210 T177 Ken Crawford 2 36
T210 T177 Sean Crowley 2 36
T210 T177 Sal Felice II 2 36
T210 T177 Kevin Kraft 4 36
T210 T177 Kevin Baker 3 36
T210 T177 David McNabb 2 36
T210 T177 Roger Newsom 2 36
T210 Mark Booth 2 36
T210 T177 Chad Proehl 2 36
T210 T177 John Smoltz 12 36
T210 T177 Jeff Whitfield 2 36
T210 T177 Stuart Smith 2 36
T252 T205 Michael McCoy 4 37
T252 Craig Davis 2 37
T252 Euan McIntosh 2 37
T252 T205 Claud Cooper 2 37
T252 T205 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 3 37
T252 T205 Jon Lindstrom 2 37
T252 Thomas Burley2 37
T252 Martin Young2 37
T252 Roger Tuddenham2 37
T252 Anthony Lawrence2 37
T252 T205 Jim Patterson 2 37
T252 Steve Cipa 2 37
T252 Adrian Hill 2 37
T252 T205 Scott Hebert 2 37
T252 Peter Cherry 2 37
T252 Richard O'Hanlon 2 37
T252 Simon McGreal 2 37
T252 John Aber 4 37
T252 Mark Davis 2 37
T252 Andy Oldcorn 2 37
T252 Paul Lawrie 2 37
T252 Ricky Willison 2 37
T252 Marc Farry 2 37
T252 T205 Steve Isley 2 37
T252 T205 Frank Esposito 4 37
T252 T205 Steve Schneiter 2 37
T252 T205 Brad Klapprott 2 37
T252 T205 Jeff Schmid 2 37
T252 T205 Tim Hogarth 2 37
T252 T205 Michael Ketcham 2 37
T252 T205 Sonny Skinner 3 37
T252 T205 Keith Decker 2 37
T252 T205 Bobby Gage 4 37
T252 T205 Neal Lancaster 3 37
T252 T205 Sam Randolph 2 37
T252 Mark James 2 37
T288 T227 Jay Don Blake 4 38
T288 T227 Charles Bolling 2 38
T288 T227 Anthony Smith 2 38
T288 T227 Todd Bailey 2 38
T288 T227 Bobby Cochran 2 38
T288 T227 Paul Claxton 2 38
T288 Stephen Bennett 2 38
T288 Timothy Spence 2 38
T288 Steven Green 2 38
T288 T227 Cary Cozby 2 38
T288 T227 Lionel Kunka 2 38
T288 T227 Brian Cairns 2 38
T288 T227 Brian Lovett 2 38
T288 T227 Tim Cobb 2 38
T288 T227 Eric Veilleux 2 38
T288 Stephen Gromett2 38
T288 Simon Wilkinson2 38
T288 Rupert Kellock2 38
T288 T227 Robert Funk 2 38
T307 T242 Yong Lee 2 39
T307 T242 Doug Clapp 2 39
T307 T242 Chad Frank 2 39
T307 T242 Neal Hendee 2 39
T307 T242 Chad Ibbotson 2 39
T307 Hugo Mazzalupi2 39
T307 Bernard White2 39
T307 T242 John Bearrie 2 39
T307 T242 Greg Davies 2 39
T307 T242 William Smith 2 39
T307 Michael Campbell 2 39
T307 T242 Eric Rustand 2 39
T307 Malcolm MacKenzie 2 39
T307 Jay Williamson 2 39
T307 T242 John Ogden 2 39
T307 T242 Mike Laudien 2 39
T307 T242 Bill Breen 2 39
T307 T242 Kelly Grunewald 2 39
T307 T242 Craig Kanada 3 39
T307 T242 Geoffrey Sisk 3 39
T307 T242 Jim McGovern 2 39
T307 T242 Jeffrey Wilson 2 39
T307 T242 Andy North 3 39
T307 T242 Todd Hamilton 2 39
T307 T242 Massy Kuramoto 2 39
T332 T262 Gene Fieger 2 40
T332 T262 Stan Souza 2 40
T332 T262 Travis Steed 2 40
T332 T262 Chris Jorgensen 2 40
T332 Jonathan Cheetham 2 40
T332 T262 Wade Weems 2 40
T332 T262 Greg Daggett 2 40
T332 T262 Dean Channell 2 40
T332 T262 Ron Beurmann 2 40
T332 T262 Tom Werkmeister 2 40
T342 T271 Ricky Bell 2 41
T342 T271 Drew Forrester 2 41
T342 Andy Oates2 41
T342 Ian Clarke2 41
T342 T271 Brad Burns 2 41
T342 Gary Emerson 2 41
T342 Magnus Persson 2 41
T342 T271 Chris Starkjohann 2 41
T342 T271 Brent Murray 2 41
T351 Leon Stanford 2 42
T351 276 Scott Lorenz 2 42

The lowest back 9 score YTD. (302)