Statistics » Streaks » Consecutive Sand Saves

Consecutive Sand Saves

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME STREAK CURRENT STREAK ROUND HOLE YEAR/TOURN#
1 1 Tom Byrum 12 1 1 12 2020260
2 2 Jerry Kelly 11 0 2 11 2020050
T3 T3 Mike Weir 10 1 1 13 2020420
T3 T3 Ernie Els 10 0 1 15 2020280
T3 T3 Tom Pernice Jr. 10 1 2 9 2020050
T6 T6 Fred Couples 9 0 4 6 2020195
T6 T6 Steve Jones 9 2 1 14 2020260
T6 T6 José María Olazábal 9 1 2 9 2020400
T6 T6 K.J. Choi 9 1 2 17 2020230
T10 T10 Miguel Angel Jiménez 8 3 1 13 2020420
T10 T10 Esteban Toledo 8 0 3 8 2020260
T10 T10 Shane Bertsch 8 1 2 6 2020280
T10 T10 Paul Broadhurst 8 1 2 2 2020040
T10 T10 Olin Browne 8 1 1 12 2020030
T10 T10 Tom Kite 8 0 1 7 2020180
T16 T16 Larry Mize 7 0 1 10 2020270
T16 T16 Mark O'Meara 7 0 1 6 2020250
T16 T16 Corey Pavin 7 1 1 9 2020270
T16 T16 Loren Roberts 7 2 1 8 2020050
T16 T16 Fred Funk 7 0 3 4 2020250
T16 T16 Brad Faxon 7 2 2 17 2020180
T16 T16 Craig Bowden 7 0 3 15 2020030
T16 T16 Scott Dunlap 7 0 1 13 2020180
T16 T16 Chris DiMarco 7 1 1 13 2020180
T16 T16 Duffy Waldorf 7 0 4 8 2020410
T16 T16 Kevin Sutherland 7 7 2 10 2020460
T16 T16 Darren Clarke 7 0 2 14 2020340
T16 T16 Jim Furyk 7 0 1 13 2020180
T16 T16 David McKenzie 7 0 1 12 2020370
T16 T16 John Senden 7 0 1 17 2020390
T16 T16 Scott Parel 7 6 4 14 2020195
T16 T16 Retief Goosen 7 0 1 12 2020180
T16 T16 Alex Cejka 7 0 2 15 2020410
T16 T16 Rod Pampling 7 1 2 17 2020199
T35 T35 Cameron Beckman 6 0 1 11 2020270
T35 T35 Jesper Parnevik 6 4 1 14 2020260
T35 T35 Carlos Franco 6 1 2 11 2020410
T35 T35 Ken Duke 6 0 3 9 2020195
T35 T35 Steve Stricker 6 0 2 17 2020350
T35 T35 Vijay Singh 6 0 3 11 2020260
T35 T35 Stephen Ames 6 0 2 15 2020410
T35 T35 Steve Flesch 6 0 4 6 2020440
T35 T35 Robin Byrd 6 0 2 18 2020410
T35 T35 Woody Austin 6 0 2 13 2020460
T35 T35 Colin Montgomerie 6 1 1 7 2020250
T35 T35 Tom Gillis 6 0 2 4 2020410
T35 T35 Mark Brooks 6 1 1 16 2020030
T35 T35 Mark Calcavecchia 6 2 3 4 2020195
T35 T35 Kirk Triplett 6 6 3 7 2020440
T35 T35 Scott Verplank 6 0 1 5 2020230
T35 T35 Len Mattiace 6 0 1 16 2020030
T35 T35 Jeff Maggert 6 2 3 1 2020280
T53 T53 Lee Janzen 5 1 2 2 2020260
T53 T53 Bernhard Langer 5 1 2 10 2020430
T53 T53 Billy Mayfair 5 0 2 17 2020040
T53 T53 Joey Sindelar 5 0 3 14 2020250
T53 T53 Gene Sauers 5 0 3 10 2020260
T53 T53 Tim Petrovic 5 1 3 7 2020030
T53 T53 Billy Andrade 5 0 2 11 2020440
T53 T53 Russ Cochran 5 2 1 5 2020180
T53 T53 Bob Estes 5 1 3 3 2020280
T53 T53 Jay Haas 5 0 3 8 2020250
T53 T53 David Frost 5 0 3 8 2020270
T53 T53 John Huston 5 4 2 8 2020040
T53 T53 Hale Irwin 5 0 3 4 2020280
T53 T53 Glen Day 5 0 1 11 2020440
T53 T53 Gary Nicklaus 5 0 2 17 2020270
T53 T53 Dicky Pride 5 0 1 4 2020250
T53 T53 Brett Quigley 5 0 4 13 2020410
T53 T53 Marco Dawson 5 4 2 1 2020430
T53 T53 Tom Watson 5 5 1 14 2020340
T53 T53 Willie Wood 5 1 4 9 2020195
T53 T53 Brandt Jobe 5 0 3 15 2020280
T53 T53 Dudley Hart 5 0 3 17 2020410
T53 T53 Michael Allen 5 0 3 6 2020410
T53 T53 Ken Tanigawa 5 0 1 13 2020390
T53 T53 Frank Lickliter II 5 2 2 4 2020250
T53 T53 Rich Beem 5 0 2 10 2020410
T79 T79 Jean-Francois Remesy 4 1 2 12 2020410
T79 T79 John Pillar 4 0 2 13 2020410
T79 T79 Stephen Leaney 4 0 4 13 2020195
T79 John Aber 4 0 1 7 2020460
T79 T79 Kent Jones 4 0 2 16 2020030
T79 T79 Matt Gogel 4 0 1 11 2020440
T79 T79 Bob Sowards 4 4 3 16 2020410
T79 T79 Doug Barron 4 0 3 7 2020010
T79 T79 Robert Karlsson 4 0 3 1 2020280
T79 T79 Tim Herron 4 3 3 8 2020280
T79 T79 Neil Thompson 4 0 2 14 2020410
T79 T79 Paul Goydos 4 0 3 13 2020230
T79 T79 Gus Ulrich 4 4 4 18 2020410
T79 T79 David Toms 4 0 3 14 2020450
T79 T79 Wes Short, Jr. 4 1 4 4 2020410
T79 T79 Scott McCarron 4 0 1 15 2020220
T79 T79 John Daly 4 0 2 3 2020260
T79 T79 Michael Bradley 4 0 1 14 2020450
T79 T79 Kenny Perry 4 0 2 17 2020250
T79 T79 Jeff Sluman 4 0 1 7 2020260
T79 T79 Rocco Mediate 4 0 1 18 2020340
T79 T79 Phil Mickelson 4 0 3 2 2020206
T79 T79 Tom Lehman 4 2 3 17 2020350
T102 T101 Sandy Lyle 3 1 3 7 2020010
T102 T101 Steve Pate 3 3 4 14 2020440
T102 T101 Fran Quinn 3 0 1 12 2020350
T102 T101 Scott Simpson 3 0 1 10 2020280
T102 T101 Tommy Armour III 3 0 2 1 2020180
T102 T101 Clark Dennis 3 0 2 17 2020460
T102 T101 Bart Bryant 3 3 1 7 2020040
T102 T101 Brad Bryant 3 0 3 5 2020199
T102 T101 Scott Hoch 3 0 2 17 2020390
T102 T101 Robert Gamez 3 0 3 9 2020420
T102 T101 Mike Goodes 3 3 1 13 2020420
T102 T101 Dan Forsman 3 0 1 12 2020230
T102 T101 Henrik Simonsen 3 0 1 13 2020410
T102 T101 Craig Kanada 3 0 1 11 2020250
T102 T101 Shaun Micheel 3 1 2 3 2020195
T102 T101 Tommy Tolles 3 0 2 9 2020380
T102 T101 Joe Durant 3 0 1 9 2020450
T102 T101 Jeff Roth 3 3 2 11 2020410
T102 T101 Christopher Williams 3 0 1 14 2020410
T102 T101 Drew Forrester 3 3 1 16 2020460
T102 T101 David Shacklady 3 0 2 14 2020410
T102 T101 Rafael Gómez 3 3 2 17 2020410
T102 T101 Brian Lovett 3 0 1 7 2020460
T102 T101 Joakim Haeggman 3 0 1 16 2020410
T102 T101 Marcus Meloan 3 0 2 14 2020180
T102 T101 David Morland IV 3 0 4 1 2020410
T102 T101 Mark Mielke 3 3 3 7 2020410
T102 T101 Jarmo Sandelin 3 1 2 8 2020040
T102 T101 Ángel Cabrera 3 0 4 2 2020195
T131 T130 Markus Brier 2 0 4 4 2020410
T131 T130 Paul Eales 2 0 2 14 2020410
T131 T130 Phillip Price 2 0 1 6 2020460
T131 T130 Craig Vanhorn 2 2 1 7 2020460
T131 T130 Eric Bogar 2 0 2 1 2020460
T131 T130 Thongchai Jaidee 2 1 2 7 2020460
T131 T130 Andrew Raitt 2 2 3 8 2020050
T131 T130 Judd Gibb 2 0 1 8 2020460
T131 T130 Lionel Kunka 2 0 1 15 2020460
T131 T130 Brad Burns 2 1 1 6 2020410
T131 T130 Mark Brown 2 0 2 14 2020410
T131 T130 Mike Laudien 2 2 1 15 2020460
T131 T130 Chris Hunsucker 2 1 1 10 2020460
T131 T130 Bill Breen 2 0 1 4 2020410
T131 T130 Barry Lane 2 0 3 3 2020460
T131 T130 Paul McGinley 2 0 4 14 2020410
T131 T130 Cliff Kresge 2 0 1 5 2020050
T131 T130 Todd Fischer 2 2 3 10 2020350
T131 T130 William Mitchell 2 2 4 14 2020460
T131 T130 William Smith 2 0 2 7 2020460
T131 T130 Kevin Kraft 2 0 2 15 2020460
T131 T130 Jesús Rivas 2 0 2 17 2020370
T131 T130 Chad Proehl 2 0 1 2 2020410
T131 T130 John Smoltz 2 0 3 2 2020430
T131 T130 Robert Funk 2 0 1 7 2020460
T131 T130 Greg Kraft 2 0 1 5 2020460
T131 T130 Bobby Gage 2 2 4 13 2020460
T131 T130 Hugh Royer III 2 0 1 7 2020040
T131 T130 Jeff Schmid 2 0 1 17 2020410
T131 T130 Dan Olsen 2 2 2 15 2020410
T131 T130 Spike McRoy 2 1 1 14 2020390
T131 T130 Paul Stankowski 2 0 3 13 2020410
T131 T130 Omar Uresti 2 0 1 14 2020410
T131 T130 Harry Rudolph 2 1 1 3 2020460
T131 T130 Jeffrey Wilson 2 0 1 16 2020460
T131 T130 Anthony Smith 2 2 1 4 2020460
T131 T130 Gibby Gilbert III 2 1 3 15 2020180
T131 T130 Peter Fowler 2 0 1 18 2020460
T131 T130 Jerry Haas 2 0 1 7 2020250
T131 T130 Gary Hallberg 2 0 1 3 2020430
T131 T130 Todd Hamilton 2 2 2 7 2020410
T131 T130 Peter Jacobsen 2 0 1 5 2020180
T131 T130 John Cook 2 2 1 16 2020206
T131 T130 Charles Bolling 2 0 1 18 2020410
T131 T130 Jim Carter 2 0 2 2 2020410
T131 T130 Barry Cheesman 2 1 1 13 2020410
T131 T130 Jerry Smith 2 0 2 2 2020430
T131 T130 Chris Starkjohann 2 0 2 1 2020410
T131 T130 Miguel Angel Martin 2 0 1 3 2020410
T131 T130 Davis Love III 2 0 3 14 2020350
T131 T130 Blaine McCallister 2 0 1 2 2020380
T131 T130 Jerry Pate 2 0 1 14 2020410
T183 T182 Brent Murray 1 0 1 3 2020460
T183 T182 Andy North 1 0 2 5 2020430
T183 T182 Massy Kuramoto 1 1 1 11 2020460
T183 T182 Dick Mast 1 0 2 17 2020410
T183 T182 Bobby Wadkins 1 1 3 2 2020260
T183 T182 Ted Tryba 1 0 4 3 2020460
T183 T182 John Riegger 1 0 2 3 2020460
T183 T182 Jay Don Blake 1 1 4 12 2020440
T183 T182 David Eger 1 0 1 1 2020450
T183 T182 Skip Kendall 1 0 3 15 2020450
T183 T182 Jeff Hart 1 0 1 7 2020410
T183 T182 Steve Schneiter 1 0 1 8 2020460
T183 T182 Frank Esposito 1 1 1 7 2020460
T183 T182 John Ogden 1 0 2 12 2020460
T183 T182 Brian Cooper 1 0 2 13 2020420
T183 T182 Kelly Grunewald 1 0 2 7 2020460
T183 T182 Mike Small 1 1 2 5 2020430
T183 T182 Walt Chapman 1 0 2 4 2020410
T183 T182 Neal Lancaster 1 0 1 15 2020250
T183 T182 Bob May 1 0 1 1 2020410
T183 T182 Jim Schuman 1 0 1 1 2020410
T183 T182 Jim McGovern 1 0 2 1 2020410
T183 T182 Denis Watson 1 0 2 7 2020206
T183 T182 Gene Fieger 1 1 2 2 2020460
T183 T182 Tim Hogarth 1 1 2 15 2020460
T183 T182 Michael Ketcham 1 1 2 10 2020460
T183 T182 Geoffrey Sisk 1 0 2 17 2020040
T183 T182 Keith Decker 1 0 2 3 2020460
T183 T182 Roger Newsom 1 0 1 10 2020460
T183 T182 Chad Sorensen 1 0 3 6 2020410
T183 T182 Claud Cooper 1 0 2 17 2020460
T183 T182 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 1 0 3 13 2020400
T183 T182 Kevin Baker 1 1 3 6 2020050
T183 T182 Jon Lindstrom 1 0 2 15 2020460
T183 T182 Colt Ford 1 0 1 2 2020270
T183 T182 Ricky Bell 1 0 1 8 2020460
T183 T182 Buck Brittain 1 0 2 10 2020460
T183 T182 Dean Channell 1 0 2 7 2020460
T183 T182 Doug Clapp 1 1 2 17 2020460
T183 T182 Ken Crawford 1 1 2 15 2020460
T183 T182 Greg Daggett 1 0 2 9 2020460
T183 T182 Greg Davies 1 1 2 9 2020460
T183 T182 Jeff Whitfield 1 1 2 15 2020410
T183 T182 Ron Beurmann 1 1 2 10 2020410
T183 T182 Yong Lee 1 0 2 11 2020460
T183 T182 Michael McCoy 1 0 4 9 2020460
T183 T182 Scott Lorenz 1 1 2 5 2020460
T183 T182 Chad Frank 1 1 2 13 2020460
T183 T182 Neal Hendee 1 1 2 7 2020460
T183 T182 Chad Ibbotson 1 0 2 17 2020460
T183 T182 Wade Weems 1 0 1 5 2020460
T183 T182 John Bearrie 1 1 2 3 2020460
T183 T182 Eric Veilleux 1 0 2 14 2020460
T183 T182 Bobby Cochran 1 0 2 11 2020460
T183 T182 Ray Franz, Jr. 1 0 1 8 2020460
T183 T182 Paul Claxton 1 0 1 3 2020410
T183 T182 José Coceres 1 0 1 18 2020460
T183 T182 Roger Chapman 1 1 2 3 2020460
T183 T182 Eric Rustand 1 0 2 16 2020460
T183 T182 John Harris 1 1 3 12 2020370
T183 T182 Steve Runge 1 1 2 3 2020460
T183 T182 Stan Souza 1 0 1 15 2020460
T183 T182 Thomas Bjørn 1 1 2 1 2020380
T183 T182 Chris Jorgensen 1 0 1 14 2020460
T183 T182 James Kingston 1 1 1 18 2020460
T183 T182 Paul Streeter 1 0 1 14 2020410
T183 T182 Frank Bensel, Jr. 1 0 4 2 2020410
T183 T182 Scott Hebert 1 0 2 13 2020410
T183 T182 Alan Morin 1 0 1 16 2020410
T183 T182 Todd White 1 0 3 15 2020460
T183 T182 Jody Bellflower 1 0 3 3 2020460
T183 T182 Travis Steed 1 0 1 8 2020460
T183 T182 Ricardo Gonzalez 1 0 1 3 2020460
T183 T182 Mauricio Molina 1 0 2 11 2020460

The highest number of consecutive sand saves a player has had YTD. (296)