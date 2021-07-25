×
Statistics » Streaks » Best YTD Streak w/o a 3-Putt

Best YTD Streak w/o a 3-Putt

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 66

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME BEST STREAK CURRENT STREAK
1 1 José María Olazábal 326 40
2 2 Colin Montgomerie 298 3
3 3 Scott McCarron 251 15
4 4 Darren Clarke 212 51
5 5 David Toms 208 22
6 6 Billy Andrade 197 8
7 7 Stephen Ames 196 7
8 8 Corey Pavin 194 3
9 9 Fred Couples 193 8
10 10 Tom Lehman 191 3
11 11 Bernhard Langer 190 39
12 12 Tom Gillis 180 7
13 13 Ernie Els 176 10
T14 T14 Sandy Lyle 175 55
T14 T14 Kent Jones 175 1
T14 T14 Stephen Leaney 175 56
17 17 Joe Durant 171 7
18 18 Jerry Kelly 160 2
19 19 Gene Sauers 159 0
20 20 David Frost 157 70
T21 T21 Larry Mize 155 13
T21 T21 Paul Goydos 155 10
T21 T21 Marco Dawson 155 4
24 24 Doug Barron 154 145
25 25 Esteban Toledo 152 22
T26 T26 Ken Duke 147 15
T26 T26 Jim Furyk 147 88
T26 T26 Matt Gogel 147 9
29 29 Lee Janzen 146 2
30 30 Steve Flesch 145 1
31 31 Tom Byrum 143 78
32 32 Steve Jones 142 40
33 33 Miguel Angel Jiménez 141 19
34 34 Olin Browne 139 0
35 35 Willie Wood 137 3
36 36 Scott Parel 136 10
37 37 Rod Pampling 135 49
T38 T38 John Senden 134 9
T38 T38 Brandt Jobe 134 36
T38 T38 Bob Estes 134 12
41 41 Wes Short, Jr. 133 15
42 42 Robert Karlsson 131 13
T43 T43 David Morland IV 128 13
T43 T43 Vijay Singh 128 5
45 45 Duffy Waldorf 126 6
46 46 Craig Bowden 125 29
T47 T47 Ken Tanigawa 124 2
T47 T47 Jay Haas 124 56
T47 T47 Billy Mayfair 124 3
50 50 Steve Stricker 123 16
T51 T51 Kirk Triplett 121 9
T51 T51 Davis Love III 121 11
T51 T51 Jesper Parnevik 121 4
T51 T51 Retief Goosen 121 13
55 55 Jeff Maggert 119 2
56 56 Tim Petrovic 117 3
57 57 Chris DiMarco 116 1
T58 T58 Glen Day 115 4
T58 T58 Joey Sindelar 115 1
60 60 Rocco Mediate 114 0
61 61 Tim Herron 112 79
62 62 Kevin Sutherland 111 14
T63 T63 Michael Allen 109 38
T63 T63 Len Mattiace 109 39
T65 T65 Jeff Sluman 107 3
T65 T65 Dicky Pride 107 0
67 67 Paul Broadhurst 106 1
68 68 Ángel Cabrera 105 70
T69 T69 Shane Bertsch 104 3
T69 T69 Scott Verplank 104 6
T69 T69 Mark Brooks 104 37
72 72 Fran Quinn 102 1
73 73 Dudley Hart 101 13
74 74 Woody Austin 100 22
T75 T75 John Daly 99 12
T75 T75 David McKenzie 99 31
77 77 Steve Pate 95 21
T78 T78 Bart Bryant 93 8
T78 T78 Robin Byrd 93 5
80 80 Kenny Perry 92 15
T81 T81 Tom Pernice Jr. 90 2
T81 T81 Cameron Beckman 90 12
T83 T83 Alex Cejka 89 4
T83 T83 Brett Quigley 89 4
T85 T85 Fred Funk 87 0
T85 T85 Scott Hoch 87 0
87 87 Frank Lickliter II 85 22
88 88 Barry Lane 84 32
T89 T89 Thongchai Jaidee 83 11
T89 T89 Mark O'Meara 83 0
T91 T91 K.J. Choi 82 82
T91 T91 Mike Weir 82 60
93 93 John Cook 81 10
T94 T94 Russ Cochran 79 20
T94 T94 Carlos Franco 79 1
96 96 Brad Faxon 78 9
97 97 Cliff Kresge 77 0
98 98 Tommy Tolles 76 48
T99 T99 John Huston 74 6
T99 T99 Jerry Smith 74 1
101 101 Judd Gibb 72 72
T102 T102 Tommy Armour III 70 11
T102 T102 Scott Dunlap 70 1
T102 T102 Paul Stankowski 70 53
T105 T105 Loren Roberts 68 41
T105 T105 Mark Calcavecchia 68 56
107 107 Phillip Price 66 20
108 108 Gibby Gilbert III 64 64
109 109 Peter Jacobsen 63 3
T110 T110 Gary Nicklaus 60 12
T110 T110 Shaun Micheel 60 4
112 112 John Riegger 59 6
T113 T113 Hale Irwin 58 14
T113 T113 David Eger 58 23
115 115 Paul McGinley 57 3
T116 T116 Mark Mielke 56 15
T116 T116 Rich Beem 56 1
T116 T116 Mike Goodes 56 31
119 119 Jarmo Sandelin 54 7
120 120 Tom Kite 53 0
T121 T121 Ted Tryba 50 40
T121 T121 John Smoltz 50 12
123 123 Blaine McCallister 48 8
T124 T124 Michael Bradley 47 47
T124 T124 Ian Woosnam 47 47
T124 T124 Hugh Royer III 47 47
127 127 Bobby Wadkins 46 3
T128 T128 Brad Bryant 44 4
T128 T128 Dan Forsman 44 8
T128 T128 Jean-Francois Remesy 44 1
T131 T131 Jesús Rivas 42 22
T131 T131 Kevin Baker 42 11
T131 T131 Joakim Haeggman 42 2
T131 T131 Phil Mickelson 42 9
T131 T131 Scott Simpson 42 14
T136 T136 Jerry Pate 41 35
T136 John Aber 41 41
T136 T136 Neil Thompson 41 4
139 138 Peter Fowler 40 12
T140 T139 Gary Hallberg 39 18
T140 T139 Denis Watson 39 39
T140 T139 Craig Kanada 39 3
T140 T139 Bob Sowards 39 39
144 143 Jim Carter 38 27
145 144 Markus Brier 37 37
T146 T145 Mauricio Molina 36 35
T146 T145 Bobby Cochran 36 36
T146 T145 Chris Hunsucker 36 36
T146 T145 Frank Bensel, Jr. 36 23
T146 T145 Scott Hebert 36 36
T146 T145 Jeff Whitfield 36 36
T146 T145 Greg Davies 36 36
T146 T145 John Bearrie 36 36
T146 T145 Charles Bolling 36 36
T146 T145 Robert Gamez 36 0
T146 T145 Jeff Schmid 36 36
T157 T156 Jeff Roth 34 34
T157 T156 John Harris 34 1
T159 T158 José Coceres 33 1
T159 T158 Omar Uresti 33 1
161 160 Colt Ford 32 0
T162 T161 Chad Proehl 31 4
T162 T161 Spike McRoy 31 11
T162 T161 Tim Hogarth 31 31
T162 T161 Greg Kraft 31 7
T162 T161 Bobby Gage 31 13
T167 T166 Frank Esposito 30 8
T167 T166 Craig Vanhorn 30 30
T167 T166 David Shacklady 30 4
170 169 Jay Don Blake 29 29
T171 T170 Skip Kendall 28 28
T171 T170 Massy Kuramoto 28 0
T171 T170 Steve Schneiter 28 4
T171 T170 Tom Watson 28 21
T171 T170 Alan Morin 28 28
T176 T175 Bill Breen 27 0
T176 T175 Lionel Kunka 27 27
T176 T175 Michael McCoy 27 6
T176 T175 Henrik Simonsen 27 2
T176 T175 Dick Mast 27 8
T176 T175 Barry Cheesman 27 6
T182 T181 Andy North 26 3
T182 T181 Mark Strickland 26 3
T182 T181 William Smith 26 3
T182 T181 Paul Claxton 26 26
T182 T181 John Pillar 26 3
T182 T181 James Kingston 26 9
T182 T181 Paul Eales 26 9
T182 T181 Todd Fischer 26 9
T182 T181 Marcus Meloan 26 1
T191 T190 Roger Chapman 25 10
T191 T190 Brian Cairns 25 25
T191 T190 Steve Runge 25 3
T191 T190 Brad Burns 25 1
T191 T190 Mike Small 25 25
T191 T190 Dan Olsen 25 2
T191 T190 Bob May 25 12
T198 T197 Keith Decker 24 11
T198 T197 Andrew Raitt 24 3
T198 T197 Buck Brittain 24 24
T198 T197 Harry Rudolph 24 24
T202 T201 Chad Sorensen 23 0
T202 T201 Brian Cooper 23 9
T202 T201 Sam Randolph 23 5
T202 T201 Miguel Angel Martin 23 5
T206 T205 Anthony Smith 22 1
T206 T205 Walt Chapman 22 4
T206 T205 Jim McGovern 22 22
T206 T205 Cary Cozby 22 22
T206 T205 Kevin Kraft 22 9
T206 T205 Mike Laudien 22 22
T206 T205 Ray Franz, Jr. 22 6
T206 T205 Todd White 22 3
T206 T205 Jody Bellflower 22 14
T215 T214 Ricardo Gonzalez 21 7
T215 T214 William Mitchell 21 13
T215 T214 Doug Clapp 21 3
T215 T214 Eric Veilleux 21 3
T215 T214 Jim Schuman 21 4
T215 T214 Brad Klapprott 21 21
T215 T214 Kenny Knox 21 4
T215 T214 Chris Starkjohann 21 21
T215 T214 Jerry Haas 21 12
T224 T223 Todd Hamilton 20 20
T224 T223 Michael Ketcham 20 9
T224 T223 Stuart Smith 20 1
T224 T223 Jon Lindstrom 20 5
T224 T223 Mark Brown 20 15
T224 T223 Chris Jorgensen 20 15
T224 T223 Paul Streeter 20 12
T231 T230 Christopher Williams 19 16
T231 T230 Tim Cobb 19 3
T231 T230 Neal Lancaster 19 19
T234 T233 Gus Ulrich 18 16
T234 T233 Bob Royak 18 5
T236 T235 Stan Souza 17 17
T236 T235 Mario Tiziani 17 17
T236 T235 Terry Walsh 17 17
T236 T235 Dean Channell 17 17
T236 T235 Greg Daggett 17 2
T241 T240 Claud Cooper 16 4
T241 T240 Alan McLean 16 16
T241 T240 Gene Fieger 16 10
T241 T240 Clark Dennis 16 15
T245 T244 Eric Bogar 15 13
T245 T244 John Ogden 15 12
T245 T244 Brian Lovett 15 13
T248 T247 Yong Lee 14 2
T248 T247 David McNabb 14 14
T248 T247 Thomas Bjørn 14 14
T248 T247 Todd Bailey 14 8
T248 T247 Jeff Hart 14 7
T248 T247 Brent Murray 14 1
T248 T247 Steve Isley 14 13
T248 T247 Geoffrey Sisk 14 14
T256 T255 Jeffrey Wilson 13 11
T256 T255 Travis Steed 13 3
T256 T255 Tom Werkmeister 13 13
T256 T255 Rafael Gómez 13 6
T256 T255 Drew Forrester 13 3
T261 T260 Neal Hendee 12 6
T261 T260 Sal Felice II 12 3
T261 T260 Ken Crawford 12 6
T261 T260 Shigetoshi Hasegawa 12 1
T261 T260 Ron Beurmann 12 0
T261 T260 Kelly Grunewald 12 3
T267 T266 Sonny Skinner 11 5
T267 T266 Sean Crowley 11 6
T267 T266 Jim Patterson 11 3
T267 T266 Scott Lorenz 11 0
271 270 Chad Frank 10 1
T272 T271 Robert Funk 9 3
T272 T271 Ricky Bell 9 4
T272 T271 Eric Rustand 9 9
T275 T274 Roger Newsom 8 8
T275 T274 Chad Ibbotson 8 3
277 276 Wade Weems 7 3

The highest number of consecutive holes without a 3-putt a player has had YTD. (294)