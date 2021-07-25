×
Late Scoring Average

Late Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.73

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL LATE ROUNDS
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68 68.96 3,241 47
2 3 Bernhard Langer 89 69.08 4,145 60
3 2 Ernie Els 83 69.09 3,247 47
4 4 Retief Goosen 82 69.13 3,249 47
5 5 Jerry Kelly 86 69.44 3,750 54
6 8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 69.45 3,403 49
7 6 Mike Weir 64 69.56 2,713 39
8 7 Robert Karlsson 73 69.57 2,922 42
9 10 Darren Clarke 74 69.65 2,577 37
10 9 Woody Austin 86 69.73 3,905 56
11 11 David Toms 76 69.86 3,493 50
12 12 Rod Pampling 76 70.03 2,241 32
13 13 Scott Parel 89 70.13 3,857 55
14 14 Doug Barron 85 70.18 3,088 44
15 15 John Daly 61 70.34 2,040 29
16 18 Glen Day 83 70.40 2,464 35
17 16 Brandt Jobe 75 70.56 2,752 39
18 17 Scott McCarron 79 70.61 2,895 41
19 19 Tim Petrovic 70 70.66 2,261 32
T20 20 Billy Andrade 73 70.78 1,911 27
T20 26 Colin Montgomerie 84 70.78 2,831 40
22 21 Kenny Perry 71 70.83 2,833 40
23 22 Marco Dawson 82 70.87 2,764 39
24 23 Steve Flesch 79 70.90 2,765 39
25 24 Brett Quigley 77 70.93 2,979 42
26 31 Paul Broadhurst 87 70.95 3,051 43
27 25 Rocco Mediate 70 70.96 1,987 28
28 27 Vijay Singh 69 71.03 2,628 37
29 30 Ken Tanigawa 85 71.04 3,197 45
30 28 Gene Sauers 82 71.09 3,128 44
31 29 Kirk Triplett 78 71.11 2,489 35
32 32 Billy Mayfair 79 71.22 1,923 27
T33 36 Tom Lehman 70 71.24 2,636 37
T33 33 Paul Goydos 68 71.24 2,351 33
T35 T34 Joe Durant 75 71.32 2,710 38
T35 T34 Stephen Leaney 70 71.32 2,425 34
T37 39 Wes Short, Jr. 89 71.45 3,787 53
T37 37 Jeff Maggert 80 71.45 3,001 42
39 40 Mark O'Meara 62 71.61 2,363 33
40 38 Shane Bertsch 68 71.65 2,651 37
41 41 Duffy Waldorf 79 71.76 2,081 29
42 43 Jay Haas 69 71.78 1,938 27
43 44 Lee Janzen 73 71.85 1,868 26
44 45 Kent Jones 74 71.88 1,725 24
T45 42 David McKenzie 76 71.91 2,373 33
T45 46 Stephen Ames 69 71.91 2,373 33
T47 49 Ken Duke 79 72.00 2,160 30
T47 47 Tim Herron 76 72.00 1,872 26
49 48 Scott Dunlap 68 72.08 1,874 26
50 51 Scott Verplank 62 72.35 1,881 26
51 50 Jeff Sluman 76 72.39 1,665 23
52 52 Tom Byrum 73 72.43 2,173 30
53 53 John Huston 72 72.46 1,739 24
T54 T54 Corey Pavin 68 72.68 1,381 19
T54 T54 Michael Allen 62 72.68 1,599 22
56 56 Fred Funk 73 72.69 2,108 29
57 57 Larry Mize 73 72.70 1,672 23
58 58 Steve Pate 66 72.77 1,601 22
59 59 Olin Browne 80 72.81 2,621 36
60 63 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 73.26 2,564 35
61 61 Mark Brooks 61 73.37 2,201 30
62 62 Chris DiMarco 75 73.42 1,395 19
63 64 David Frost 77 73.89 2,069 28

The scoring average when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (293)