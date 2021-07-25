×
Tenth Tee Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 74.07

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
T1 T1 Lee Janzen 68.00 68 1
T1 T1 Michael Allen 68.00 68 1
3 3 Shane Bertsch 69.00 69 1
T4 T4 Scott Verplank 70.00 70 1
T4 T4 Bernhard Langer 70.00 70 1
T6 T6 John Daly 71.00 71 1
T6 T6 Tim Herron 71.00 71 1
8 8 Vijay Singh 72.00 72 1
9 9 Glen Day 73.00 73 1
T10 T10 Kirk Triplett 74.00 74 1
T10 T10 Ken Duke 74.00 74 1
T10 T10 Marco Dawson 74.00 74 1
T10 T10 Steve Pate 74.00 148 2
T10 T10 Mark Brooks 74.00 148 2
T10 T10 Rocco Mediate 74.00 74 1
T16 T16 David Frost 75.00 150 2
T16 T16 Scott Parel 75.00 75 1
18 18 Mark O'Meara 75.50 151 2
T19 T20 Jay Haas 78.00 78 1
T19 T20 Tom Pernice Jr. 78.00 156 2
21 22 Olin Browne 81.00 81 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (276)