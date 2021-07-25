×
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.62

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Duffy Waldorf 67.00 67 1
2 T2 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68.00 272 4
T3 Tom Pernice Jr. 69.00 69 1
T3 T2 Tim Petrovic 69.00 138 2
T3 Ken Tanigawa 69.00 69 1
6 5 Retief Goosen 69.50 278 4
T7 6 Rod Pampling 69.67 209 3
T7 T15 Darren Clarke 69.67 209 3
9 4 Ernie Els 69.80 349 5
T10 T7 Joe Durant 70.00 140 2
T10 Glen Day 70.00 70 1
T10 T7 John Daly 70.00 70 1
T10 12 Bernhard Langer 70.00 350 5
T10 T7 Rocco Mediate 70.00 70 1
T15 T7 Jerry Kelly 70.33 422 6
T15 11 Kevin Sutherland 70.33 211 3
T17 T13 Mike Weir 70.75 283 4
T17 T13 Robert Karlsson 70.75 283 4
T19 T15 David McKenzie 71.00 71 1
T19 T26 Paul Broadhurst 71.00 142 2
T19 20 Wes Short, Jr. 71.00 142 2
T19 T15 Brett Quigley 71.00 71 1
T23 T18 Steve Flesch 71.50 143 2
T23 T18 Gene Sauers 71.50 143 2
25 T22 Tom Lehman 71.67 215 3
T26 21 Woody Austin 71.75 287 4
T26 T24 Colin Montgomerie 71.75 287 4
28 T22 Vijay Singh 72.50 145 2
29 T24 Scott Parel 72.67 218 3
T30 T26 Paul Goydos 73.00 219 3
T30 T26 Scott McCarron 73.00 73 1
T30 T26 Kent Jones 73.00 73 1
T30 T26 Billy Mayfair 73.00 73 1
34 31 Stephen Ames 73.33 220 3
T35 T32 Kenny Perry 74.00 148 2
T35 T32 Shane Bertsch 74.00 148 2
T35 T32 Brandt Jobe 74.00 74 1
38 35 Stephen Leaney 74.50 149 2
39 36 David Toms 74.67 224 3
T40 37 Doug Barron 75.00 150 2
T40 T42 Ken Duke 75.00 150 2
42 38 Lee Janzen 75.33 226 3
43 39 Marco Dawson 75.50 151 2
T44 T40 Scott Dunlap 76.00 76 1
T44 T40 Jeff Maggert 76.00 76 1
T46 T42 Billy Andrade 78.00 78 1
T46 T42 David Frost 78.00 78 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (275)