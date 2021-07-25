×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Early Round 4 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Round 4 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.20

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Scott McCarron 67.00 67 1
T2 T2 Glen Day 68.00 68 1
T2 T2 Billy Mayfair 68.00 68 1
T4 T4 Robert Karlsson 69.00 69 1
T4 T4 Vijay Singh 69.00 69 1
T4 T4 Joe Durant 69.00 69 1
T4 T4 Paul Goydos 69.00 69 1
T8 T8 Shane Bertsch 70.00 70 1
T8 T8 Steve Pate 70.00 70 1
T8 T8 David Toms 70.00 140 2
T8 T8 Stephen Ames 70.00 70 1
12 12 Tom Lehman 70.50 141 2
T13 T13 Tom Pernice Jr. 71.00 71 1
T13 T13 Tim Petrovic 71.00 142 2
T13 T13 Gene Sauers 71.00 71 1
T13 T13 Kent Jones 71.00 142 2
T13 T13 Ken Tanigawa 71.00 71 1
T13 T13 Steve Flesch 71.00 71 1
19 19 Jeff Sluman 71.50 143 2
20 20 Brandt Jobe 72.50 145 2
T21 T21 Scott Verplank 73.00 73 1
T21 T21 Wes Short, Jr. 73.00 146 2
T21 T21 David McKenzie 73.00 73 1
T21 T21 Kenny Perry 73.00 73 1
T21 T21 Jeff Maggert 73.00 73 1
T21 T21 Olin Browne 73.00 146 2
T21 T21 Fred Funk 73.00 73 1
T21 T21 Larry Mize 73.00 73 1
29 30 Tim Herron 73.50 147 2
T30 T31 Darren Clarke 74.00 74 1
T30 T31 Mark O'Meara 74.00 74 1
T32 T33 Corey Pavin 75.00 75 1
T32 T33 Chris DiMarco 75.00 150 2
34 35 Kirk Triplett 76.00 76 1
35 36 Scott Dunlap 79.00 79 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (274)