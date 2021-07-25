×
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Round 4 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Round 4 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 73.18

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Rod Pampling 67.50 135 2
2 2 Ernie Els 68.00 68 1
T3 3 Jeff Maggert 69.50 139 2
T3 T4 Tim Herron 69.50 139 2
5 T4 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70.00 140 2
T6 T6 Stephen Leaney 70.50 141 2
T6 T6 Billy Andrade 70.50 282 4
T6 T6 Wes Short, Jr. 70.50 141 2
T9 T9 Retief Goosen 71.00 71 1
T9 T9 Doug Barron 71.00 213 3
11 12 Tom Byrum 71.50 286 4
12 13 Paul Broadhurst 71.67 215 3
T13 T14 Darren Clarke 72.00 144 2
T13 T14 Mike Weir 72.00 72 1
T13 T38 Scott Parel 72.00 144 2
T13 T9 Jeff Sluman 72.00 216 3
17 16 Brett Quigley 72.33 217 3
T18 T17 Gene Sauers 72.50 145 2
T18 T17 Ken Tanigawa 72.50 145 2
20 19 Glen Day 72.67 218 3
T21 T20 Scott McCarron 73.00 146 2
T21 T20 Stephen Ames 73.00 73 1
T21 T20 Woody Austin 73.00 146 2
T21 T20 Billy Mayfair 73.00 219 3
T21 T20 Larry Mize 73.00 146 2
T21 T20 Kenny Perry 73.00 73 1
T27 T26 Rocco Mediate 74.00 148 2
T27 T26 Fred Funk 74.00 148 2
T27 T26 Jay Haas 74.00 222 3
T27 T26 John Huston 74.00 296 4
T27 T26 Vijay Singh 74.00 74 1
T27 T26 Brandt Jobe 74.00 74 1
T27 T26 Joe Durant 74.00 74 1
T27 T26 Michael Allen 74.00 148 2
T27 T26 Duffy Waldorf 74.00 296 4
T27 T38 David McKenzie 74.00 148 2
T27 T26 Ken Duke 74.00 74 1
T38 T36 Kirk Triplett 74.50 149 2
T38 T36 Marco Dawson 74.50 149 2
T40 T38 Chris DiMarco 75.00 75 1
T40 T38 Lee Janzen 75.00 75 1
T40 T38 Corey Pavin 75.00 75 1
T40 T38 Colin Montgomerie 75.00 75 1
44 44 Steve Pate 76.00 76 1
T45 David Frost 77.00 77 1
T45 T45 Mark O'Meara 77.00 77 1
T45 T45 Olin Browne 77.00 77 1
T45 T45 Scott Dunlap 77.00 77 1
T45 T45 Kent Jones 77.00 77 1
T50 T50 Steve Flesch 80.00 80 1
T50 T50 John Daly 80.00 80 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (273)