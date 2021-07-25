×
Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.23

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Duffy Waldorf 67.00 67 1
T2 2 Michael Allen 68.00 68 1
T2 T3 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68.00 272 4
T4 Ken Tanigawa 69.00 69 1
T4 T3 Tim Petrovic 69.00 138 2
6 6 Retief Goosen 69.50 278 4
T7 7 Rod Pampling 69.67 209 3
T7 T16 Darren Clarke 69.67 209 3
9 5 Ernie Els 69.80 349 5
T10 T8 Scott Verplank 70.00 70 1
T10 T8 Joe Durant 70.00 140 2
T10 12 Bernhard Langer 70.00 420 6
T13 T8 Jerry Kelly 70.33 422 6
T13 11 Kevin Sutherland 70.33 211 3
15 13 John Daly 70.50 141 2
T16 T14 Mike Weir 70.75 283 4
T16 T14 Robert Karlsson 70.75 283 4
T18 T16 Tim Herron 71.00 71 1
T18 T16 David McKenzie 71.00 71 1
T18 T29 Paul Broadhurst 71.00 142 2
T18 T22 Wes Short, Jr. 71.00 142 2
T18 T16 Brett Quigley 71.00 71 1
T23 T20 Steve Flesch 71.50 143 2
T23 T20 Gene Sauers 71.50 143 2
T23 T29 Glen Day 71.50 143 2
26 27 Tom Lehman 71.67 215 3
T27 T24 Woody Austin 71.75 287 4
T27 28 Colin Montgomerie 71.75 287 4
29 T22 Rocco Mediate 72.00 144 2
T30 T24 Vijay Singh 72.33 217 3
T30 T24 Shane Bertsch 72.33 217 3
T32 T29 Scott McCarron 73.00 73 1
T32 T29 Kent Jones 73.00 73 1
T32 T29 Paul Goydos 73.00 219 3
T32 T29 Billy Mayfair 73.00 73 1
36 35 Scott Parel 73.25 293 4
37 36 Stephen Ames 73.33 220 3
38 37 Lee Janzen 73.50 294 4
T39 T38 Mark Brooks 74.00 148 2
T39 T38 Kenny Perry 74.00 148 2
T39 T38 Steve Pate 74.00 148 2
T39 T38 Brandt Jobe 74.00 74 1
T39 T38 Kirk Triplett 74.00 74 1
44 43 Stephen Leaney 74.50 149 2
T45 T48 Ken Duke 74.67 224 3
T45 44 David Toms 74.67 224 3
T47 T53 Tom Pernice Jr. 75.00 225 3
T47 T45 Marco Dawson 75.00 225 3
T47 T45 Doug Barron 75.00 150 2
50 47 Mark O'Meara 75.50 151 2
T51 T48 David Frost 76.00 228 3
T51 T48 Jeff Maggert 76.00 76 1
T51 T48 Scott Dunlap 76.00 76 1
T54 T53 Billy Andrade 78.00 78 1
T54 T53 Jay Haas 78.00 78 1
56 56 Olin Browne 81.00 81 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (272)