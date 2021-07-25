×
Statistics » Scoring » Early Round 4 Scoring Average

Early Round 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.93

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Rod Pampling 67.50 135 2
2 2 Ernie Els 68.00 68 1
T3 T3 Robert Karlsson 69.00 69 1
T3 T3 Paul Goydos 69.00 69 1
T5 T5 Shane Bertsch 70.00 70 1
T5 T5 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70.00 140 2
T5 T5 David Toms 70.00 140 2
T8 T8 Billy Andrade 70.50 282 4
T8 T8 Tom Lehman 70.50 141 2
T8 T8 Stephen Leaney 70.50 141 2
11 11 Jeff Maggert 70.67 212 3
T12 T12 Tom Pernice Jr. 71.00 71 1
T12 T12 Tim Petrovic 71.00 142 2
T12 T12 Retief Goosen 71.00 71 1
T12 T12 Doug Barron 71.00 213 3
T12 T12 Scott McCarron 71.00 213 3
T17 T18 Glen Day 71.50 286 4
T17 T18 Joe Durant 71.50 143 2
T17 T29 Tim Herron 71.50 286 4
T17 T18 Vijay Singh 71.50 143 2
T17 T18 Stephen Ames 71.50 143 2
T17 T18 Tom Byrum 71.50 286 4
23 23 Paul Broadhurst 71.67 215 3
T24 T24 Wes Short, Jr. 71.75 287 4
T24 T24 Billy Mayfair 71.75 287 4
26 17 Jeff Sluman 71.80 359 5
T27 T26 Gene Sauers 72.00 216 3
T27 T26 Ken Tanigawa 72.00 216 3
T27 T26 Mike Weir 72.00 72 1
T27 T49 Scott Parel 72.00 144 2
31 T29 Brett Quigley 72.33 217 3
32 31 Darren Clarke 72.67 218 3
T33 T32 Kent Jones 73.00 219 3
T33 T32 Woody Austin 73.00 146 2
T33 T32 Kenny Perry 73.00 146 2
T33 T32 Scott Verplank 73.00 73 1
T33 T32 Brandt Jobe 73.00 219 3
T33 T32 Larry Mize 73.00 219 3
T33 T32 Steve Pate 73.00 146 2
T40 39 Fred Funk 73.67 221 3
T40 T40 David McKenzie 73.67 221 3
T42 T40 Ken Duke 74.00 74 1
T42 T40 Jay Haas 74.00 222 3
T42 T40 John Huston 74.00 296 4
T42 T40 Rocco Mediate 74.00 148 2
T42 T40 Michael Allen 74.00 148 2
T42 T40 Duffy Waldorf 74.00 296 4
48 47 Olin Browne 74.33 223 3
49 48 Marco Dawson 74.50 149 2
T50 T49 Chris DiMarco 75.00 225 3
T50 T49 Kirk Triplett 75.00 225 3
T50 T49 Lee Janzen 75.00 75 1
T50 T49 Corey Pavin 75.00 150 2
T50 T49 Colin Montgomerie 75.00 75 1
T55 T55 Steve Flesch 75.50 151 2
T55 T55 Mark O'Meara 75.50 151 2
57 David Frost 77.00 77 1
58 58 Scott Dunlap 78.00 156 2
59 59 John Daly 80.00 80 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (271)