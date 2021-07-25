×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Round 3 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Round 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 73.01

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Rod Pampling 65.00 65 1
2 2 Woody Austin 67.25 269 4
3 3 Steve Flesch 67.50 135 2
4 4 Lee Janzen 67.67 203 3
T5 T5 John Huston 68.00 204 3
T5 T5 Marco Dawson 68.00 204 3
T7 T7 John Daly 69.00 69 1
T7 T7 Colin Montgomerie 69.00 69 1
9 9 Ken Tanigawa 69.25 277 4
10 10 Billy Andrade 69.33 208 3
11 11 Paul Broadhurst 69.50 139 2
12 12 Paul Goydos 69.67 209 3
T13 T13 Vijay Singh 70.00 210 3
T13 T13 Jerry Kelly 70.00 70 1
T13 T13 Kent Jones 70.00 70 1
16 16 Kirk Triplett 70.50 141 2
17 17 Joe Durant 70.60 353 5
18 18 Scott Dunlap 70.67 212 3
T19 T19 Gene Sauers 71.00 71 1
T19 T19 David Toms 71.00 71 1
T19 T19 Rocco Mediate 71.00 284 4
T19 T19 Mark O'Meara 71.00 213 3
T19 T19 Tim Herron 71.00 284 4
T19 T19 Robert Karlsson 71.00 71 1
T19 T19 Scott McCarron 71.00 355 5
26 26 Michael Allen 71.25 285 4
27 27 Billy Mayfair 71.50 429 6
28 28 Jeff Sluman 71.60 358 5
T29 T29 Olin Browne 71.71 502 7
T29 T29 Wes Short, Jr. 71.71 502 7
31 31 Steve Pate 71.80 359 5
T32 T32 Tom Lehman 72.00 288 4
T32 T32 Jeff Maggert 72.00 216 3
T32 T32 Tim Petrovic 72.00 144 2
T32 T32 Chris DiMarco 72.00 288 4
T32 T32 Brandt Jobe 72.00 72 1
T32 T32 Glen Day 72.00 216 3
T32 T32 Mike Weir 72.00 72 1
39 39 Larry Mize 72.25 289 4
40 40 Scott Parel 72.50 145 2
41 41 Brett Quigley 73.00 219 3
T42 T42 Tom Byrum 73.33 220 3
T42 T42 Fred Funk 73.33 440 6
44 44 Stephen Leaney 73.50 147 2
45 45 David McKenzie 73.67 221 3
T46 T46 Ken Duke 74.00 296 4
T46 T46 Duffy Waldorf 74.00 222 3
T46 T46 Stephen Ames 74.00 148 2
49 49 Tom Pernice Jr. 74.29 520 7
50 50 Scott Verplank 74.33 446 6
51 51 Mark Brooks 74.80 748 10
52 T52 David Frost 75.00 675 9
53 54 Shane Bertsch 75.40 377 5
54 55 Jay Haas 75.67 227 3

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (268)