Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Early Round 3 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Round 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.74

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
T1 T1 Kenny Perry 67.00 134 2
T1 T1 Kevin Sutherland 67.00 67 1
3 3 Retief Goosen 67.67 203 3
T4 T4 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68.00 204 3
T4 T4 Woody Austin 68.00 68 1
T4 T4 Mike Weir 68.00 68 1
7 7 Jerry Kelly 68.25 273 4
8 8 Paul Broadhurst 68.33 205 3
9 9 Scott Verplank 68.67 206 3
10 10 Lee Janzen 69.27 762 11
11 11 Gene Sauers 69.33 416 6
T12 T12 Ernie Els 69.50 139 2
T12 T12 Paul Goydos 69.50 278 4
T14 T14 Vijay Singh 69.83 419 6
T14 T14 Kirk Triplett 69.83 419 6
16 16 Brandt Jobe 70.14 491 7
17 17 Stephen Leaney 70.20 351 5
18 18 Billy Mayfair 70.29 492 7
19 19 Doug Barron 70.38 563 8
20 20 Tom Byrum 70.40 352 5
T21 T21 Scott Parel 70.67 212 3
T21 T21 Steve Flesch 70.67 212 3
23 23 Glen Day 70.75 283 4
24 24 Billy Andrade 70.80 354 5
T25 T25 Rocco Mediate 71.00 284 4
T25 T25 Robert Karlsson 71.00 71 1
T25 T25 Tim Herron 71.00 355 5
28 28 Michael Allen 71.17 427 6
T29 T29 Ken Tanigawa 71.20 356 5
T29 T29 Rod Pampling 71.20 356 5
T31 T31 Larry Mize 71.29 499 7
T31 T31 Jeff Maggert 71.29 499 7
T33 T33 David Toms 71.33 214 3
T33 T33 Corey Pavin 71.33 642 9
T33 T33 Scott McCarron 71.33 214 3
36 36 Shane Bertsch 71.40 357 5
37 37 Kent Jones 71.43 500 7
38 38 Mark O'Meara 71.60 358 5
T39 T39 Tom Lehman 71.75 287 4
T39 T39 Tim Petrovic 71.75 287 4
41 41 Colin Montgomerie 71.80 359 5
42 42 Duffy Waldorf 72.00 504 7
T43 T43 Olin Browne 72.25 578 8
T43 T43 Darren Clarke 72.25 289 4
45 T45 David Frost 72.33 434 6
46 47 David McKenzie 72.40 362 5
T47 T48 Brett Quigley 72.50 290 4
T47 T48 Joe Durant 72.50 145 2
49 50 Scott Dunlap 72.67 218 3
50 51 Ken Duke 72.75 291 4
T51 T52 Wes Short, Jr. 72.80 364 5
T51 T52 Marco Dawson 72.80 364 5
53 54 Mark Brooks 73.00 219 3
T54 T55 Jay Haas 73.33 220 3
T54 T55 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.33 440 6
56 57 Chris DiMarco 73.57 515 7
57 58 Jeff Sluman 73.63 589 8
58 59 Fred Funk 73.80 369 5
59 60 Steve Pate 74.00 518 7
60 61 John Huston 74.43 521 7
61 62 John Daly 74.80 374 5
62 63 Stephen Ames 75.33 226 3

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (266)