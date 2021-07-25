×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Round 2 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Round 2 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.82

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Mike Weir 65.40 327 5
T2 T2 Jerry Kelly 68.00 136 2
T2 T2 Scott Verplank 68.00 272 4
4 4 Darren Clarke 68.50 137 2
5 5 John Huston 68.67 206 3
6 6 Kirk Triplett 69.67 209 3
7 7 Steve Flesch 70.00 350 5
8 8 Corey Pavin 70.25 281 4
9 9 Glen Day 70.33 211 3
T10 T10 Scott Parel 70.50 282 4
T10 T10 Ken Tanigawa 70.50 141 2
T12 T12 Woody Austin 70.67 212 3
T12 T12 Doug Barron 70.67 212 3
14 14 Tom Pernice Jr. 70.75 283 4
T15 T15 Gene Sauers 71.00 355 5
T15 T15 Stephen Ames 71.00 213 3
T15 T15 Brandt Jobe 71.00 142 2
T15 T15 John Daly 71.00 213 3
T15 T15 David Frost 71.00 284 4
T15 T15 Jay Haas 71.00 426 6
T15 T15 Stephen Leaney 71.00 355 5
T15 T15 Shane Bertsch 71.00 71 1
23 23 Mark O'Meara 71.20 356 5
T24 T24 Kevin Sutherland 71.50 143 2
T24 T24 Ernie Els 71.50 143 2
T26 T26 Jeff Maggert 71.60 358 5
T26 T26 Billy Andrade 71.60 358 5
28 28 Kenny Perry 71.67 215 3
T29 T29 Jeff Sluman 71.75 287 4
T29 T29 Olin Browne 71.75 574 8
T31 T31 Brett Quigley 72.00 432 6
T31 T31 Rod Pampling 72.00 144 2
33 33 Duffy Waldorf 72.14 505 7
T34 T34 David Toms 72.25 289 4
T34 T34 Marco Dawson 72.25 289 4
T36 T36 Joe Durant 72.33 217 3
T36 T36 Miguel Angel Jiménez 72.33 217 3
T38 T39 Paul Broadhurst 72.60 363 5
T38 T39 Tim Petrovic 72.60 363 5
40 41 Wes Short, Jr. 72.71 509 7
41 42 Vijay Singh 72.75 291 4
42 43 Larry Mize 72.80 364 5
T43 T44 Billy Mayfair 73.00 146 2
T43 T44 Lee Janzen 73.00 365 5
T43 T44 Bernhard Langer 73.00 73 1
T43 T44 Colin Montgomerie 73.00 73 1
T43 T44 Kent Jones 73.00 219 3
T48 T49 Mark Brooks 73.14 512 7
T48 T49 Steve Pate 73.14 512 7
50 51 Tim Herron 73.25 293 4
51 52 Michael Allen 73.33 440 6
T52 T53 Rocco Mediate 73.50 147 2
T52 T53 Fred Funk 73.50 441 6
T52 T53 Tom Lehman 73.50 147 2
55 56 Tom Byrum 73.57 515 7
T56 T57 Scott Dunlap 74.00 74 1
T56 T57 David McKenzie 74.00 370 5
T56 T57 Ken Duke 74.00 222 3
59 60 Chris DiMarco 74.60 373 5
60 61 Scott McCarron 74.80 374 5
61 62 Robert Karlsson 75.00 150 2
62 63 Paul Goydos 75.67 227 3

The actual scoring average in round 2 when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (260)