Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Late Round 2 Scoring Average

First Tee Late Round 2 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.19

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Ernie Els 67.63 541 8
T2 T2 Kevin Sutherland 68.00 748 11
T2 T2 Robert Karlsson 68.00 612 9
4 4 Tim Petrovic 68.38 547 8
5 5 Darren Clarke 68.71 481 7
6 T7 Bernhard Langer 68.76 1,169 17
7 6 Jay Haas 68.80 344 5
8 T7 Rod Pampling 68.88 551 8
T9 T9 Tim Herron 69.00 276 4
T9 T9 Rocco Mediate 69.00 276 4
11 11 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.09 760 11
T12 T12 David Toms 69.33 832 12
T12 T12 Marco Dawson 69.33 624 9
14 16 Jerry Kelly 69.36 763 11
15 14 Scott McCarron 69.38 555 8
16 15 Woody Austin 69.50 973 14
17 17 Retief Goosen 69.75 837 12
18 18 Stephen Leaney 69.80 349 5
T19 T20 Mike Weir 70.00 350 5
T19 T20 Vijay Singh 70.00 420 6
T21 T23 Kenny Perry 70.25 562 8
T21 T23 John Daly 70.25 562 8
23 26 Paul Goydos 70.43 493 7
24 25 Scott Parel 70.50 987 14
25 27 Brandt Jobe 70.54 917 13
26 28 Scott Verplank 70.60 353 5
T27 29 Mark Brooks 70.67 212 3
T27 19 David McKenzie 70.67 636 9
29 22 Shane Bertsch 70.70 707 10
T30 T30 Brett Quigley 70.71 495 7
T30 T30 Kent Jones 70.71 495 7
T30 T46 Paul Broadhurst 70.71 495 7
T30 T30 Billy Mayfair 70.71 495 7
34 33 Doug Barron 70.73 778 11
35 34 Mark O'Meara 70.75 283 4
36 35 Wes Short, Jr. 70.78 637 9
T37 39 Ken Tanigawa 71.00 781 11
T37 T36 Colin Montgomerie 71.00 426 6
T37 T36 Chris DiMarco 71.00 142 2
T37 T36 Gene Sauers 71.00 710 10
41 48 Glen Day 71.09 782 11
42 45 Ken Duke 71.17 427 6
43 40 Billy Andrade 71.25 285 4
44 42 Tom Lehman 71.29 499 7
45 43 Fred Funk 71.40 357 5
T46 44 Tom Byrum 71.50 429 6
T46 41 Duffy Waldorf 71.50 572 8
48 T46 Joe Durant 71.67 645 9
49 49 Olin Browne 71.78 646 9
50 51 Larry Mize 72.00 144 2
51 52 Scott Dunlap 72.11 649 9
T52 T53 Lee Janzen 72.20 361 5
T52 T53 Jeff Maggert 72.20 361 5
54 59 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.33 434 6
55 55 Stephen Ames 72.43 507 7
56 56 Kirk Triplett 72.60 363 5
57 57 Steve Flesch 72.83 874 12
58 58 Jeff Sluman 73.00 584 8
59 60 David Frost 73.33 220 3
60 61 Corey Pavin 73.43 514 7
T61 T62 Michael Allen 74.00 148 2
T61 T62 Steve Pate 74.00 222 3
63 64 John Huston 74.10 741 10

The actual scoring average in round 2 when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (259)