Tenth Tee Early Round 2 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Round 2 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.07

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Ernie Els 68.20 341 5
2 2 Kevin Sutherland 68.40 342 5
T3 T3 Mike Weir 69.00 69 1
T3 T3 Retief Goosen 69.00 483 7
T3 T3 Scott Parel 69.00 138 2
6 6 Doug Barron 69.33 416 6
7 7 Darren Clarke 69.67 418 6
8 8 Jerry Kelly 69.83 419 6
T9 T9 Robert Karlsson 70.00 490 7
T9 T9 Gene Sauers 70.00 630 9
11 11 Stephen Leaney 70.20 351 5
12 12 Bernhard Langer 70.25 281 4
13 13 Kirk Triplett 70.40 352 5
T14 T14 Jeff Maggert 70.50 423 6
T14 T14 Paul Broadhurst 70.50 423 6
T16 T16 Colin Montgomerie 70.60 353 5
T16 T16 David Toms 70.60 353 5
18 18 Michael Allen 70.67 212 3
19 19 Kenny Perry 70.86 496 7
T20 T20 Billy Andrade 71.00 355 5
T20 T20 Brandt Jobe 71.00 213 3
T20 T20 Shane Bertsch 71.00 426 6
23 23 Marco Dawson 71.13 569 8
T24 T24 Tim Petrovic 71.17 427 6
T24 T24 Tom Lehman 71.17 427 6
26 26 Jeff Sluman 71.20 356 5
27 27 Tom Byrum 71.29 499 7
T28 T28 Scott Dunlap 71.40 357 5
T28 T28 Scott Verplank 71.40 357 5
T30 T30 Rocco Mediate 71.43 500 7
T30 T30 Scott McCarron 71.43 500 7
32 32 Tim Herron 71.44 643 9
T33 T33 Miguel Angel Jiménez 71.50 286 4
T33 T33 Jay Haas 71.50 143 2
T33 T33 John Huston 71.50 143 2
36 36 Duffy Waldorf 71.67 215 3
T37 T37 Corey Pavin 71.75 287 4
T37 T37 Brett Quigley 71.75 287 4
T39 T39 Rod Pampling 72.00 432 6
T39 T39 David McKenzie 72.00 288 4
T39 T39 Kent Jones 72.00 288 4
T39 T39 Joe Durant 72.00 432 6
T39 T39 Paul Goydos 72.00 288 4
T39 T39 Steve Pate 72.00 144 2
T45 T46 Stephen Ames 72.20 361 5
T45 T46 Wes Short, Jr. 72.20 361 5
T45 T46 Woody Austin 72.20 361 5
48 49 Ken Tanigawa 72.25 289 4
49 50 Ken Duke 72.29 506 7
50 51 Mark O'Meara 72.33 217 3
51 52 Lee Janzen 72.50 435 6
52 53 Glen Day 72.60 363 5
53 54 Billy Mayfair 72.63 581 8
54 55 Fred Funk 72.75 291 4
55 56 Vijay Singh 72.83 437 6
56 57 Larry Mize 73.00 511 7
57 58 Chris DiMarco 73.17 439 6
58 59 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.20 366 5
59 60 Steve Flesch 73.33 220 3
60 61 John Daly 73.60 368 5
61 62 David Frost 74.10 741 10
62 63 Olin Browne 74.25 297 4
63 64 Mark Brooks 76.25 305 4

The actual scoring average in round 2 when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (258)