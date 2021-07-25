×
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Round 2 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Round 2 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.82

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Darren Clarke 68.00 544 8
2 2 Brett Quigley 68.63 549 8
3 4 Glen Day 68.86 482 7
T4 T5 Kevin Sutherland 69.00 276 4
T4 T5 Retief Goosen 69.00 483 7
6 7 Rod Pampling 69.25 554 8
7 8 Jerry Kelly 69.50 556 8
8 9 Robert Karlsson 69.80 349 5
T9 T10 Vijay Singh 69.83 419 6
T9 T10 Bernhard Langer 69.83 419 6
11 T17 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.88 559 8
12 12 Mike Weir 69.89 629 9
T13 T13 Tom Byrum 70.00 280 4
T13 T13 David Toms 70.00 210 3
T13 T13 Kirk Triplett 70.00 840 12
16 T21 Ernie Els 70.09 771 11
17 16 Kenny Perry 70.20 351 5
T18 T17 Doug Barron 70.29 492 7
T18 T17 Stephen Leaney 70.29 492 7
20 20 Paul Broadhurst 70.30 703 10
21 T21 Kent Jones 70.40 704 10
22 23 Michael Allen 70.44 634 9
23 24 Brandt Jobe 70.50 423 6
24 25 Stephen Ames 70.57 494 7
25 26 Joe Durant 70.67 424 6
26 3 Tim Petrovic 70.75 283 4
27 27 Rocco Mediate 70.89 638 9
28 28 Chris DiMarco 70.92 851 12
T29 T29 Gene Sauers 71.00 142 2
T29 T29 Tom Lehman 71.00 497 7
T29 T29 Scott Parel 71.00 568 8
T32 33 Paul Goydos 71.13 569 8
T32 32 Colin Montgomerie 71.13 1,067 15
34 34 Olin Browne 71.20 356 5
35 35 Jeff Maggert 71.30 713 10
36 36 Steve Flesch 71.33 428 6
37 37 Woody Austin 71.40 357 5
T38 T40 Tim Herron 71.57 501 7
T38 T38 Mark O'Meara 71.57 501 7
T38 T38 Lee Janzen 71.57 501 7
41 T40 Steve Pate 71.67 645 9
42 42 Ken Duke 71.80 718 10
43 43 Scott Dunlap 71.86 503 7
44 44 Jay Haas 71.89 647 9
T45 T45 Billy Andrade 72.00 648 9
T45 T45 Marco Dawson 72.00 360 5
T45 T45 David McKenzie 72.00 504 7
T45 T45 Wes Short, Jr. 72.00 504 7
49 49 Larry Mize 72.10 721 10
50 50 Corey Pavin 72.13 577 8
51 51 John Daly 72.50 290 4
52 52 Ken Tanigawa 72.55 798 11
53 53 Jeff Sluman 72.57 508 7
54 54 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.60 726 10
55 55 Billy Mayfair 72.63 581 8
56 56 Duffy Waldorf 72.71 509 7
T57 T57 Scott Verplank 73.00 438 6
T57 T57 John Huston 73.00 584 8
59 59 Mark Brooks 73.17 439 6
60 60 Shane Bertsch 73.20 366 5
61 61 Fred Funk 73.22 659 9
62 63 Scott McCarron 74.40 372 5
63 64 David Frost 74.63 597 8

The actual scoring average in round 2 when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (257)