Statistics » Scoring » Late Round 2 Scoring Average

Late Round 2 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.82

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Mike Weir 67.70 677 10
2 2 Ernie Els 68.40 684 10
3 3 Kevin Sutherland 68.54 891 13
4 4 Darren Clarke 68.67 618 9
5 5 Bernhard Langer 69.00 1,242 18
6 7 Jerry Kelly 69.15 899 13
7 6 Robert Karlsson 69.27 762 11
8 8 Scott Verplank 69.44 625 9
9 9 Rod Pampling 69.50 695 10
10 10 Woody Austin 69.71 1,185 17
11 11 Retief Goosen 69.75 837 12
12 12 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.79 977 14
T13 T13 Tim Petrovic 70.00 910 13
T13 T13 Jay Haas 70.00 770 11
15 15 David Toms 70.06 1,121 16
16 17 Marco Dawson 70.23 913 13
17 19 Stephen Leaney 70.40 704 10
18 20 John Daly 70.45 775 11
T19 21 Rocco Mediate 70.50 423 6
T19 18 Scott Parel 70.50 1,269 18
21 22 Brandt Jobe 70.60 1,059 15
22 23 Kenny Perry 70.64 777 11
23 24 Doug Barron 70.71 990 14
24 16 Shane Bertsch 70.73 778 11
25 T25 Ken Tanigawa 70.92 922 13
26 33 Glen Day 70.93 993 14
T27 T25 Gene Sauers 71.00 1,065 15
T27 T25 Mark O'Meara 71.00 639 9
29 28 Vijay Singh 71.10 711 10
30 29 Tim Herron 71.13 569 8
31 30 Billy Mayfair 71.22 641 9
32 31 Colin Montgomerie 71.29 499 7
33 32 Brett Quigley 71.31 927 13
34 34 Kent Jones 71.40 714 10
35 35 Billy Andrade 71.44 643 9
36 T36 Scott McCarron 71.46 929 13
T37 49 Paul Broadhurst 71.50 858 12
T37 38 Kirk Triplett 71.50 572 8
39 40 Wes Short, Jr. 71.63 1,146 16
40 51 Tom Pernice Jr. 71.70 717 10
41 41 Olin Browne 71.76 1,220 17
42 43 Tom Lehman 71.78 646 9
43 39 Duffy Waldorf 71.80 1,077 15
44 42 Joe Durant 71.83 862 12
45 T36 David McKenzie 71.86 1,006 14
46 44 Jeff Maggert 71.90 719 10
T47 T45 David Frost 72.00 504 7
T47 T45 Stephen Ames 72.00 720 10
T47 T45 Paul Goydos 72.00 720 10
T47 T45 Steve Flesch 72.00 1,224 17
51 56 Ken Duke 72.11 649 9
52 52 Corey Pavin 72.27 795 11
53 53 Scott Dunlap 72.30 723 10
54 54 Mark Brooks 72.40 724 10
55 57 Fred Funk 72.55 798 11
56 58 Larry Mize 72.57 508 7
57 55 Jeff Sluman 72.58 871 12
58 59 Lee Janzen 72.60 726 10
59 60 Tom Byrum 72.62 944 13
60 61 John Huston 72.85 947 13
61 62 Steve Pate 73.40 734 10
62 63 Michael Allen 73.50 588 8
63 64 Chris DiMarco 73.57 515 7

The actual scoring average in round 2 when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (256)