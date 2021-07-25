×
Statistics » Scoring » Early Round 2 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.92

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68.67 618 9
2 2 Darren Clarke 68.71 962 14
3 3 Retief Goosen 69.00 966 14
4 T5 Ernie Els 69.50 1,112 16
5 4 Jerry Kelly 69.64 975 14
6 T5 Brett Quigley 69.67 836 12
7 7 Mike Weir 69.80 698 10
8 8 Doug Barron 69.85 908 13
9 9 Robert Karlsson 69.92 839 12
10 10 Bernhard Langer 70.00 700 10
11 11 Kirk Triplett 70.12 1,192 17
12 12 Gene Sauers 70.18 772 11
13 13 Stephen Leaney 70.25 843 12
T14 T15 Paul Broadhurst 70.38 1,126 16
T14 T15 David Toms 70.38 563 8
T16 23 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70.42 845 12
T16 17 Glen Day 70.42 845 12
18 18 Rod Pampling 70.43 986 14
19 19 Michael Allen 70.50 846 12
20 20 Kenny Perry 70.58 847 12
21 21 Scott Parel 70.60 706 10
22 22 Brandt Jobe 70.67 636 9
23 24 Tom Byrum 70.82 779 11
24 25 Kent Jones 70.86 992 14
T25 26 Colin Montgomerie 71.00 1,420 20
T25 27 Jeff Maggert 71.00 1,136 16
T25 14 Tim Petrovic 71.00 710 10
28 28 Tom Lehman 71.08 924 13
29 29 Rocco Mediate 71.13 1,138 16
30 30 Stephen Ames 71.25 855 12
T31 T31 Vijay Singh 71.33 856 12
T31 T31 Joe Durant 71.33 856 12
33 33 Paul Goydos 71.42 857 12
34 34 Marco Dawson 71.46 929 13
35 35 Tim Herron 71.50 1,144 16
36 36 Billy Andrade 71.64 1,003 14
T37 T37 Scott Dunlap 71.67 860 12
T37 T37 Chris DiMarco 71.67 1,290 18
39 39 Steve Pate 71.73 789 11
T40 T40 Mark O'Meara 71.80 718 10
T40 T40 Woody Austin 71.80 718 10
42 42 Jay Haas 71.82 790 11
T43 T43 Lee Janzen 72.00 936 13
T43 T43 Corey Pavin 72.00 864 12
T43 T43 Jeff Sluman 72.00 864 12
T43 T43 Steve Flesch 72.00 648 9
T43 T43 Shane Bertsch 72.00 792 11
T43 T43 David McKenzie 72.00 792 11
T43 T43 Ken Duke 72.00 1,224 17
50 50 Wes Short, Jr. 72.08 865 12
51 51 Scott Verplank 72.27 795 11
52 52 Duffy Waldorf 72.40 724 10
T53 T53 Larry Mize 72.47 1,232 17
T53 T53 Ken Tanigawa 72.47 1,087 15
55 55 Olin Browne 72.56 653 9
56 56 Billy Mayfair 72.63 1,162 16
57 57 Scott McCarron 72.67 872 12
58 58 John Huston 72.70 727 10
59 59 Tom Pernice Jr. 72.80 1,092 15
60 60 Fred Funk 73.08 950 13
61 T61 John Daly 73.11 658 9
62 64 David Frost 74.33 1,338 18
63 63 Mark Brooks 74.40 744 10

The actual scoring average in round 2 when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (255)