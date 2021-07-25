×
First Tee Late Round 1 Scoring Average

First Tee Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.53

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 2 Darren Clarke 68.11 613 9
2 1 Ken Tanigawa 68.25 273 4
3 3 Bernhard Langer 68.53 1,028 15
4 4 Brandt Jobe 68.60 343 5
5 5 Doug Barron 68.63 549 8
T6 T6 Retief Goosen 68.73 756 11
T6 T6 Scott Parel 68.73 1,031 15
T6 T6 Woody Austin 68.73 756 11
9 9 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68.92 896 13
T10 T10 Robert Karlsson 69.00 621 9
T10 T10 Rod Pampling 69.00 207 3
T10 T10 Scott Dunlap 69.00 69 1
13 13 Kevin Sutherland 69.08 898 13
14 14 Billy Andrade 69.33 208 3
15 16 Ernie Els 69.40 1,041 15
16 15 Mike Weir 69.56 626 9
17 17 Paul Goydos 69.60 348 5
18 18 David Toms 69.64 766 11
19 19 Jay Haas 69.67 209 3
20 20 Jerry Kelly 69.79 977 14
21 21 Marco Dawson 69.83 419 6
22 22 Scott McCarron 70.08 841 12
23 24 Colin Montgomerie 70.11 1,262 18
24 23 Tom Lehman 70.14 491 7
25 25 Shane Bertsch 70.25 562 8
26 26 Kirk Triplett 70.56 635 9
27 27 Brett Quigley 70.64 989 14
28 28 Rocco Mediate 70.71 495 7
T29 T29 Vijay Singh 70.73 778 11
T29 T29 Jeff Maggert 70.73 778 11
31 31 Glen Day 70.75 283 4
32 32 Steve Flesch 70.78 637 9
33 33 Gene Sauers 70.88 567 8
T34 T34 Lee Janzen 71.00 213 3
T34 T34 Duffy Waldorf 71.00 142 2
36 36 Stephen Leaney 71.14 498 7
37 37 Kenny Perry 71.20 712 10
38 38 Paul Broadhurst 71.33 856 12
39 39 Joe Durant 71.50 286 4
40 40 John Daly 71.80 359 5
T41 T41 Mark O'Meara 71.83 862 12
T41 T41 Ken Duke 71.83 431 6
T43 T43 David McKenzie 72.00 288 4
T43 T43 Wes Short, Jr. 72.00 720 10
T43 T43 Steve Pate 72.00 72 1
46 46 Tom Byrum 72.14 505 7
47 50 Tim Petrovic 72.40 362 5
T48 47 Jeff Sluman 72.50 145 2
T48 48 Tim Herron 72.50 580 8
50 49 Corey Pavin 72.67 218 3
T51 T51 John Huston 73.00 73 1
T51 T51 Scott Verplank 73.00 73 1
53 53 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.29 513 7
54 57 David Frost 73.33 440 6
T55 T54 Billy Mayfair 73.50 294 4
T55 T54 Larry Mize 73.50 294 4
T55 T54 Stephen Ames 73.50 441 6
58 59 Fred Funk 74.00 296 4
59 60 Michael Allen 74.20 371 5
60 61 Kent Jones 74.50 298 4
61 62 Olin Browne 75.25 301 4
62 63 Chris DiMarco 75.50 151 2
63 64 Mark Brooks 76.25 305 4

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (251)