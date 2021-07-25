×
Statistics » Scoring » Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.81

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Bernhard Langer 68.50 1,233 18
2 2 Retief Goosen 68.80 1,032 15
3 3 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69.06 1,105 16
4 4 Robert Karlsson 69.09 760 11
5 5 Scott Parel 69.18 1,176 17
6 6 David Toms 69.24 1,177 17
7 7 Kevin Sutherland 69.25 1,108 16
8 8 Doug Barron 69.38 1,110 16
9 9 Mike Weir 69.42 833 12
10 10 Woody Austin 69.56 1,252 18
11 16 Darren Clarke 69.62 905 13
12 T13 Ernie Els 69.63 1,114 16
13 11 Rod Pampling 69.67 418 6
14 12 Jerry Kelly 69.68 1,324 19
15 T13 Billy Andrade 69.80 698 10
16 15 Scott McCarron 69.93 1,049 15
17 17 Steve Flesch 70.08 911 13
18 18 Colin Montgomerie 70.26 1,335 19
19 19 John Daly 70.40 704 10
20 20 Kenny Perry 70.44 1,268 18
21 21 Rocco Mediate 70.46 916 13
22 22 Brett Quigley 70.61 1,271 18
23 23 Shane Bertsch 70.69 919 13
24 24 Glen Day 70.71 495 7
25 25 Paul Goydos 70.73 778 11
26 26 Duffy Waldorf 70.75 283 4
27 27 Marco Dawson 70.91 780 11
T28 T28 Vijay Singh 71.00 923 13
T28 T28 Joe Durant 71.00 923 13
30 30 Gene Sauers 71.06 1,208 17
31 31 Kirk Triplett 71.19 1,139 16
T32 T32 Paul Broadhurst 71.25 1,425 20
T32 T32 Stephen Leaney 71.25 855 12
34 34 Ken Tanigawa 71.26 1,354 19
T35 T35 Brandt Jobe 71.33 856 12
T35 T35 Tom Lehman 71.33 1,070 15
T37 T37 Jeff Maggert 71.43 1,500 21
T37 T37 Billy Mayfair 71.43 500 7
T39 T39 Jay Haas 71.50 429 6
T39 T39 Ken Duke 71.50 572 8
T41 T41 David McKenzie 71.67 645 9
T41 T41 Lee Janzen 71.67 430 6
43 43 Wes Short, Jr. 71.88 1,222 17
44 44 Mark O'Meara 71.93 1,079 15
45 45 Tom Byrum 72.00 648 9
46 T46 Tim Herron 72.33 651 9
47 T46 Scott Dunlap 72.38 579 8
48 52 Tim Petrovic 72.40 362 5
49 48 Corey Pavin 72.60 363 5
50 49 Fred Funk 72.63 581 8
T51 T50 Steve Pate 72.67 218 3
T51 T50 Kent Jones 72.67 436 6
53 53 Stephen Ames 72.80 728 10
54 54 Larry Mize 73.00 657 9
T55 T55 Mark Brooks 73.33 440 6
T55 T55 Jeff Sluman 73.33 220 3
57 57 John Huston 73.40 367 5
58 59 David Frost 73.56 662 9
59 58 Tom Pernice Jr. 73.69 958 13
60 60 Michael Allen 73.83 443 6
61 62 Scott Verplank 74.33 446 6
62 63 Olin Browne 75.00 375 5
63 64 Chris DiMarco 75.20 376 5

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (248)