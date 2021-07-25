×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Par 5 Scoring Average

TOUR Average 4.79

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Mike Weir 64 4.34 126 29
2 2 Retief Goosen 82 4.46 58 13
T3 T3 Rod Pampling 76 4.47 85 19
T3 T3 Kevin Sutherland 68 4.47 76 17
T5 T5 Brett Quigley 77 4.53 213 47
T5 T5 Woody Austin 86 4.53 231 51
7 7 Marco Dawson 82 4.55 232 51
8 8 Kenny Perry 71 4.56 178 39
9 9 Billy Andrade 73 4.57 247 54
10 10 Scott Parel 89 4.58 119 26
T11 T11 Vijay Singh 69 4.62 171 37
T11 T11 David Toms 76 4.62 171 37
T13 T13 Jerry Kelly 86 4.63 125 27
T13 T13 Shane Bertsch 68 4.63 213 46
T15 T15 Brandt Jobe 75 4.65 186 40
T15 T15 Tim Herron 76 4.65 172 37
T15 T15 John Huston 72 4.65 172 37
18 18 Steve Flesch 79 4.66 205 44
T19 T19 Darren Clarke 74 4.67 84 18
T19 T19 John Daly 61 4.67 154 33
T19 T19 Jay Haas 69 4.67 196 42
T22 T22 Lee Janzen 73 4.68 173 37
T22 T22 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 4.68 89 19
24 24 Tom Byrum 73 4.69 211 45
T25 T25 Jeff Sluman 76 4.71 179 38
T25 T25 Corey Pavin 68 4.71 99 21
T27 T27 Olin Browne 80 4.73 279 59
T27 T27 Jeff Maggert 80 4.73 312 66
T27 T27 Billy Mayfair 79 4.73 175 37
T27 T27 Rocco Mediate 70 4.73 194 41
T27 T27 David McKenzie 76 4.73 232 49
T27 T27 Glen Day 83 4.73 156 33
T27 T27 Scott McCarron 79 4.73 241 51
34 34 Gene Sauers 82 4.74 275 58
T35 T35 Ernie Els 83 4.75 38 8
T35 T35 Tom Lehman 70 4.75 228 48
T35 T35 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.75 361 76
T38 T38 Doug Barron 85 4.76 181 38
T38 T38 Michael Allen 62 4.76 214 45
T40 T40 Bernhard Langer 89 4.77 62 13
T40 T40 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.77 267 56
42 42 Stephen Ames 69 4.78 153 32
T43 T43 Scott Verplank 62 4.79 268 56
T43 T43 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.79 383 80
T43 T43 Robert Karlsson 73 4.79 67 14
T46 T46 Stephen Leaney 70 4.80 192 40
T46 T46 Joe Durant 75 4.80 317 66
T46 T46 Larry Mize 73 4.80 240 50
T46 T46 Fred Funk 73 4.80 288 60
50 50 Steve Pate 66 4.82 265 55
51 51 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.83 227 47
T52 T52 Kirk Triplett 78 4.84 218 45
T52 T52 Mark O'Meara 62 4.84 213 44
T52 T52 Paul Goydos 68 4.84 208 43
T52 T52 Kent Jones 74 4.84 92 19
56 56 Ken Duke 79 4.86 180 37
57 57 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.90 49 10
T58 T58 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.93 345 70
T58 T58 Chris DiMarco 75 4.93 207 42
60 61 Tim Petrovic 70 4.96 114 23
61 62 David Frost 77 4.97 348 70
62 63 Mark Brooks 61 5.01 386 77
63 64 Scott Dunlap 68 5.03 191 38

The par 5 scoring average when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (244)