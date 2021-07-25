×
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Late Par 5 Scoring Average

First Tee Late Par 5 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.67

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 T1 Scott Parel 89 4.44 759 171
2 T1 Ernie Els 83 4.45 689 155
3 3 Robert Karlsson 73 4.48 605 135
T4 8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 4.49 687 153
T4 4 Bernhard Langer 89 4.49 911 203
T6 5 Scott McCarron 79 4.50 459 102
T6 T6 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.50 396 88
8 T6 Retief Goosen 82 4.51 740 164
9 T11 Darren Clarke 74 4.53 494 109
10 T9 Kevin Sutherland 68 4.54 681 150
T11 T9 Tim Petrovic 70 4.55 387 85
T11 T11 Kirk Triplett 78 4.55 364 80
T11 T11 Doug Barron 85 4.55 564 124
14 14 Brett Quigley 77 4.57 503 110
T15 T17 Jerry Kelly 86 4.59 748 163
T15 15 John Daly 61 4.59 344 75
17 16 Vijay Singh 69 4.60 465 101
18 T17 Mike Weir 64 4.61 479 104
19 T22 Glen Day 83 4.63 412 89
T20 T27 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.64 603 130
T20 T20 Brandt Jobe 75 4.64 487 105
T20 T20 David Toms 76 4.64 686 148
T20 19 Tom Lehman 70 4.64 362 78
T24 T22 Jay Haas 69 4.65 228 49
T24 T22 Scott Verplank 62 4.65 186 40
T24 T22 Steve Flesch 79 4.65 437 94
T27 T22 Woody Austin 86 4.66 671 144
T27 T27 Kent Jones 74 4.66 303 65
T29 T32 Shane Bertsch 68 4.67 420 90
T29 T29 Rod Pampling 76 4.67 472 101
T29 T29 Marco Dawson 82 4.67 430 92
T29 T29 Billy Mayfair 79 4.67 266 57
T33 T32 Chris DiMarco 75 4.68 103 22
T33 T32 Kenny Perry 71 4.68 501 107
T33 T36 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.68 524 112
T36 40 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.69 436 93
T36 35 Mark O'Meara 62 4.69 380 81
38 T36 Tim Herron 76 4.70 268 57
39 T36 Paul Goydos 68 4.71 363 77
40 39 Scott Dunlap 68 4.72 269 57
T41 T41 Gene Sauers 82 4.76 471 99
T41 T41 Rocco Mediate 70 4.76 243 51
T41 T41 Fred Funk 73 4.76 233 49
T44 T44 Billy Andrade 73 4.77 210 44
T44 T44 Lee Janzen 73 4.77 253 53
T46 T46 Stephen Ames 69 4.80 418 87
T46 T46 Jeff Maggert 80 4.80 418 87
T46 49 Ken Duke 79 4.80 312 65
49 48 Michael Allen 62 4.81 178 37
T50 T50 Corey Pavin 68 4.83 227 47
T50 T50 Tom Byrum 73 4.83 309 64
T52 T52 Mark Brooks 61 4.84 150 31
T52 T52 Stephen Leaney 70 4.84 382 79
54 54 Larry Mize 73 4.85 165 34
T55 T56 Jeff Sluman 76 4.87 219 45
T55 55 David McKenzie 76 4.87 365 75
57 T56 Joe Durant 75 4.88 356 73
58 58 Steve Pate 66 4.90 103 21
59 59 John Huston 72 4.91 231 47
60 60 Olin Browne 80 4.93 360 73
61 62 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.94 267 54
62 63 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 5.00 265 53
63 64 David Frost 77 5.18 171 33

The par 5 scoring average when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (243)