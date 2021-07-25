Tenth Tee Early Par 5 Scoring Average

×
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.77

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 4.46 165 37
2 2 Mike Weir 64 4.47 67 15
3 3 Robert Karlsson 73 4.48 188 42
4 4 Kenny Perry 71 4.49 202 45
5 5 Doug Barron 85 4.51 334 74
T6 T6 Scott Parel 89 4.55 150 33
T6 T6 Brandt Jobe 75 4.55 296 65
T8 T8 Steve Flesch 79 4.58 238 52
T8 T8 Brett Quigley 77 4.58 183 40
10 10 Ernie Els 83 4.59 188 41
11 11 Vijay Singh 69 4.60 253 55
12 12 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.61 203 44
T13 T13 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.62 194 42
T13 T13 Darren Clarke 74 4.62 217 47
T15 T15 Gene Sauers 82 4.63 338 73
T15 T15 Tom Lehman 70 4.63 227 49
T17 T17 Billy Mayfair 79 4.64 455 98
T17 T17 Jay Haas 69 4.64 130 28
19 19 Jerry Kelly 86 4.65 200 43
20 20 Lee Janzen 73 4.66 424 91
21 21 Kevin Sutherland 68 4.67 154 33
22 22 Woody Austin 86 4.68 173 37
T23 T23 Paul Goydos 68 4.69 225 48
T23 T23 Retief Goosen 82 4.69 244 52
T23 T23 Jeff Maggert 80 4.69 253 54
T23 T23 Scott Verplank 62 4.69 286 61
T27 T27 Rod Pampling 76 4.70 362 77
T27 T27 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.70 235 50
T29 T29 Joe Durant 75 4.73 232 49
T29 T29 David Toms 76 4.73 156 33
T29 T29 Billy Andrade 73 4.73 227 48
32 32 Ken Duke 79 4.74 398 84
T33 T33 Kirk Triplett 78 4.75 252 53
T33 T33 Michael Allen 62 4.75 309 65
T33 T33 Corey Pavin 68 4.75 432 91
36 36 Rocco Mediate 70 4.77 286 60
T37 T37 Tom Byrum 73 4.78 344 72
T37 T37 John Huston 72 4.78 354 74
T37 T37 Scott Dunlap 68 4.78 239 50
T40 T41 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.79 249 52
T40 T41 Stephen Leaney 70 4.79 268 56
T40 T41 Jeff Sluman 76 4.79 436 91
T40 T41 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.79 359 75
T44 T45 Fred Funk 73 4.80 245 51
T44 T45 Bernhard Langer 89 4.80 120 25
T46 T47 Stephen Ames 69 4.81 231 48
T46 T47 Kent Jones 74 4.81 414 86
T48 T49 Larry Mize 73 4.82 342 71
T48 T49 David Frost 77 4.82 458 95
50 51 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.83 333 69
T51 T52 Steve Pate 66 4.84 305 63
T51 T52 Marco Dawson 82 4.84 324 67
T51 T52 Olin Browne 80 4.84 411 85
54 55 Scott McCarron 79 4.85 233 48
T55 T56 Tim Herron 76 4.86 384 79
T55 T56 Mark O'Meara 62 4.86 170 35
T55 T56 Chris DiMarco 75 4.86 447 92
T55 T56 Tim Petrovic 70 4.86 340 70
59 60 David McKenzie 76 4.87 307 63
60 61 Glen Day 83 4.88 322 66
61 62 John Daly 61 4.92 256 52
62 63 Mark Brooks 61 4.95 322 65
63 64 Shane Bertsch 68 4.96 273 55

The par 5 scoring average when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (242)