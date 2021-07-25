×
First Tee Early Par 5 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Par 5 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.73

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
T1 T1 Gene Sauers 82 4.46 303 68
T1 T1 Robert Karlsson 73 4.46 317 71
T3 T3 Rod Pampling 76 4.47 344 77
T3 T3 Kevin Sutherland 68 4.47 192 43
T5 T5 Tim Petrovic 70 4.51 316 70
T5 T5 Bernhard Langer 89 4.51 347 77
7 7 Stephen Ames 69 4.52 366 81
8 8 Doug Barron 85 4.54 336 74
9 9 Brandt Jobe 75 4.55 291 64
T10 T10 Tom Lehman 70 4.58 302 66
T10 T12 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.58 339 74
12 T10 David Toms 76 4.59 257 56
13 T12 Brett Quigley 77 4.60 382 83
14 14 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.61 567 123
T15 T17 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.63 463 100
T15 T15 Retief Goosen 82 4.63 333 72
T15 T15 Kirk Triplett 78 4.63 514 111
T15 T19 Ernie Els 83 4.63 431 93
T19 T17 Marco Dawson 82 4.64 408 88
T19 T19 Scott Parel 89 4.64 408 88
T19 T19 Jerry Kelly 86 4.64 339 73
T22 T19 Joe Durant 75 4.65 391 84
T22 T27 Tim Herron 76 4.65 451 97
T24 T23 Kent Jones 74 4.66 466 100
T24 T23 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.66 536 115
T24 T23 Stephen Leaney 70 4.66 354 76
T24 T23 Rocco Mediate 70 4.66 438 94
T28 T27 Jay Haas 69 4.68 561 120
T28 T27 Mike Weir 64 4.68 379 81
30 T30 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 4.69 413 88
T31 T38 Darren Clarke 74 4.70 381 81
T31 T32 Woody Austin 86 4.70 348 74
T31 T30 John Huston 72 4.70 489 104
T34 T32 Olin Browne 80 4.71 353 75
T34 T32 Mark O'Meara 62 4.71 320 68
T34 T32 Scott Verplank 62 4.71 363 77
T34 T32 Kenny Perry 71 4.71 320 68
T38 T38 Lee Janzen 73 4.72 382 81
T38 T32 Shane Bertsch 68 4.72 274 58
T38 T48 David McKenzie 76 4.72 387 82
T41 40 Paul Goydos 68 4.73 383 81
T41 T50 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.73 501 106
43 41 Billy Mayfair 79 4.74 446 94
T44 T48 Jeff Sluman 76 4.75 489 103
T44 T42 Scott Dunlap 68 4.75 499 105
T44 T42 Vijay Singh 69 4.75 280 59
T44 T42 Corey Pavin 68 4.75 461 97
T44 T42 Jeff Maggert 80 4.75 413 87
T44 T42 Scott McCarron 79 4.75 432 91
T44 T42 Glen Day 83 4.75 504 106
51 T50 Steve Pate 66 4.77 444 93
52 52 Michael Allen 62 4.78 397 83
T53 53 Tom Byrum 73 4.79 412 86
T53 T54 Ken Duke 79 4.79 469 98
T55 T54 Steve Flesch 79 4.80 475 99
T55 T54 Billy Andrade 73 4.80 571 119
T55 61 David Frost 77 4.80 384 80
T55 T54 Chris DiMarco 75 4.80 576 120
59 58 Fred Funk 73 4.81 539 112
60 62 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.82 410 85
T61 T59 Larry Mize 73 4.83 556 115
T61 T59 John Daly 61 4.83 280 58
63 64 Mark Brooks 61 4.95 272 55

The par 5 scoring average when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (241)