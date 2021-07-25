×
Statistics » Scoring » Late Par 5 Scoring Average

Late Par 5 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.71

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
T1 1 Ernie Els 83 4.46 727 163
T1 2 Scott Parel 89 4.46 878 197
3 T3 Bernhard Langer 89 4.50 973 216
T4 7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 4.51 776 172
T4 T3 Robert Karlsson 73 4.51 672 149
T4 T3 Retief Goosen 82 4.51 798 177
7 6 Kevin Sutherland 68 4.53 757 167
T8 8 Mike Weir 64 4.55 605 133
T8 10 Darren Clarke 74 4.55 578 127
10 9 Brett Quigley 77 4.56 716 157
11 11 Scott McCarron 79 4.58 700 153
12 T13 Jerry Kelly 86 4.59 873 190
13 12 Doug Barron 85 4.60 745 162
T14 T13 John Daly 61 4.61 498 108
T14 T13 Vijay Singh 69 4.61 636 138
16 T17 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.62 757 164
T17 16 Woody Austin 86 4.63 902 195
T17 T17 Marco Dawson 82 4.63 662 143
T17 T17 David Toms 76 4.63 857 185
T20 T17 Tim Petrovic 70 4.64 501 108
T20 T21 Brandt Jobe 75 4.64 673 145
T20 T21 Rod Pampling 76 4.64 557 120
T23 T23 Steve Flesch 79 4.65 642 138
T23 T25 Shane Bertsch 68 4.65 633 136
T23 T23 Kenny Perry 71 4.65 679 146
T26 T25 Kirk Triplett 78 4.66 582 125
T26 T25 Jay Haas 69 4.66 424 91
T26 T25 Billy Andrade 73 4.66 457 98
T26 T30 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.66 652 140
T26 29 Glen Day 83 4.66 568 122
T31 T30 Tim Herron 76 4.68 440 94
T31 T30 Tom Lehman 70 4.68 590 126
33 33 Billy Mayfair 79 4.69 441 94
34 34 Kent Jones 74 4.70 395 84
T35 T39 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.72 703 149
T35 T37 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.72 907 192
T37 T35 Lee Janzen 73 4.73 426 90
T37 T35 Scott Verplank 62 4.73 454 96
39 T37 Mark O'Meara 62 4.74 593 125
T40 T39 Rocco Mediate 70 4.75 437 92
T40 T39 Gene Sauers 82 4.75 746 157
42 42 Paul Goydos 68 4.76 571 120
T43 T43 Jeff Maggert 80 4.77 730 153
T43 T43 Tom Byrum 73 4.77 520 109
T45 T45 Fred Funk 73 4.78 521 109
T45 T45 Michael Allen 62 4.78 392 82
47 47 Corey Pavin 68 4.79 326 68
T48 T48 Jeff Sluman 76 4.80 398 83
T48 T48 Stephen Ames 69 4.80 571 119
T48 T48 John Huston 72 4.80 403 84
51 51 David McKenzie 76 4.81 597 124
T52 T52 Stephen Leaney 70 4.82 574 119
T52 T54 Ken Duke 79 4.82 492 102
T52 T52 Larry Mize 73 4.82 405 84
T55 T54 Steve Pate 66 4.84 368 76
T55 T54 Olin Browne 80 4.84 639 132
T55 T54 Scott Dunlap 68 4.84 460 95
T55 T54 Chris DiMarco 75 4.84 310 64
T55 T54 Joe Durant 75 4.84 673 139
60 60 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.89 494 101
T61 63 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.96 610 123
T61 62 Mark Brooks 61 4.96 536 108
63 64 David Frost 77 5.04 519 103

The par 5 scoring average when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (240)