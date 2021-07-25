×
Tenth Tee Late Par 4 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Par 4 Scoring Average

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.14

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
T1 T1 Steve Flesch 79 3.88 415 107
T1 T1 Mike Weir 64 3.88 365 94
3 3 Jerry Kelly 86 3.92 333 85
T4 T4 Retief Goosen 82 3.95 170 43
T4 T4 John Daly 61 3.95 427 108
T4 T4 Bernhard Langer 89 3.95 225 57
7 7 Joe Durant 75 3.96 670 169
8 8 Doug Barron 85 3.97 456 115
T9 T9 Billy Andrade 73 3.98 609 153
T9 T9 Kenny Perry 71 3.98 454 114
T11 T11 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.99 607 152
T11 T11 Woody Austin 86 3.99 562 141
T13 T13 Kevin Sutherland 68 4.00 212 53
T13 T13 Kent Jones 74 4.00 248 62
T13 T13 Rod Pampling 76 4.00 252 63
16 16 Jeff Sluman 76 4.02 402 100
T17 T17 Gene Sauers 82 4.03 601 149
T17 T17 Billy Mayfair 79 4.03 463 115
T19 T19 Kirk Triplett 78 4.05 538 133
T19 T19 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.05 486 120
T19 T19 Vijay Singh 69 4.05 409 101
T19 T19 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.05 875 216
T23 T23 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.06 845 208
T23 T23 David Toms 76 4.06 467 115
T23 T23 Rocco Mediate 70 4.06 569 140
T26 T26 Glen Day 83 4.07 427 105
T26 T26 Stephen Leaney 70 4.07 505 124
T28 T28 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 4.08 265 65
T28 T28 John Huston 72 4.08 392 96
T28 T28 Jeff Maggert 80 4.08 739 181
T31 T31 Tim Petrovic 70 4.09 307 75
T31 T31 Marco Dawson 82 4.09 532 130
T31 T31 Scott Dunlap 68 4.09 458 112
T31 T31 Lee Janzen 73 4.09 528 129
T35 T35 Mark O'Meara 62 4.10 550 134
T35 T35 Scott McCarron 79 4.10 529 129
T35 T35 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.10 127 31
T38 T38 Brett Quigley 77 4.11 546 133
T38 T38 Larry Mize 73 4.11 600 146
T38 T38 Michael Allen 62 4.11 489 119
T41 T41 Stephen Ames 69 4.12 383 93
T41 T41 Corey Pavin 68 4.12 247 60
T43 T44 Scott Verplank 62 4.13 673 163
T43 T44 Olin Browne 80 4.13 722 175
T43 T44 Brandt Jobe 75 4.13 405 98
T46 T47 Ken Duke 79 4.14 422 102
T46 T47 David McKenzie 76 4.14 551 133
T46 T47 Darren Clarke 74 4.14 269 65
T49 T50 Tim Herron 76 4.15 419 101
T49 T50 Paul Goydos 68 4.15 502 121
T49 T50 David Frost 77 4.15 739 178
T52 T53 Mark Brooks 61 4.16 877 211
T52 T53 Steve Pate 66 4.16 694 167
T52 T53 Tom Lehman 70 4.16 607 146
T52 T53 Shane Bertsch 68 4.16 507 122
56 57 Chris DiMarco 75 4.17 517 124
T57 T58 Ernie Els 83 4.18 142 34
T57 T58 Tom Byrum 73 4.18 506 121
T59 T60 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.19 800 191
T59 T60 Scott Parel 89 4.19 415 99
61 62 Robert Karlsson 73 4.20 231 55
T62 T63 Fred Funk 73 4.22 666 158
T62 T63 Jay Haas 69 4.22 599 142

The par 4 scoring average when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (236)