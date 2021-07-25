×
First Tee Late Par 4 Scoring Average

First Tee Late Par 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.06

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.92 1,688 431
2 T2 Bernhard Langer 89 3.93 2,185 556
3 T2 Ernie Els 83 3.94 1,780 452
T4 T4 David Toms 76 3.95 1,535 389
T4 T4 Woody Austin 86 3.95 1,737 440
T4 T4 Darren Clarke 74 3.95 1,263 320
T4 T4 Doug Barron 85 3.95 1,316 333
T4 T4 Retief Goosen 82 3.95 1,679 425
T9 T9 Rod Pampling 76 3.96 999 252
T9 T9 Brandt Jobe 75 3.96 1,171 296
11 12 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.97 1,739 438
T12 T13 Robert Karlsson 73 3.98 1,492 375
T12 T13 Glen Day 83 3.98 1,015 255
T14 T15 Mike Weir 64 3.99 1,232 309
T14 T15 Paul Goydos 68 3.99 841 211
T14 T9 David McKenzie 76 3.99 790 198
T14 T15 John Daly 61 3.99 738 185
T18 T18 Gene Sauers 82 4.00 1,221 305
T18 T18 Scott Parel 89 4.00 1,866 466
T18 T18 Stephen Leaney 70 4.00 912 228
T18 T18 Jerry Kelly 86 4.00 1,880 470
T22 T22 Scott McCarron 79 4.01 1,144 285
T22 T22 Brett Quigley 77 4.01 1,160 289
T22 T22 Jeff Maggert 80 4.01 979 244
T22 T22 Rocco Mediate 70 4.01 613 153
26 T27 Vijay Singh 69 4.02 1,085 270
T27 T22 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.03 726 180
T27 T29 Marco Dawson 82 4.03 1,073 266
T27 T29 Kirk Triplett 78 4.03 918 228
T27 T37 Tom Lehman 70 4.03 951 236
T27 T29 Jay Haas 69 4.03 560 139
T27 T29 Billy Andrade 73 4.03 488 121
T27 T27 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.03 1,333 331
T27 T29 Joe Durant 75 4.03 875 217
T35 T34 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.04 1,187 294
T35 T34 Kenny Perry 71 4.04 1,193 295
T35 T34 Tim Petrovic 70 4.04 1,051 260
38 T40 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.05 1,539 380
T39 T40 Mark O'Meara 62 4.06 792 195
T39 T40 Stephen Ames 69 4.06 991 244
T41 T43 Scott Dunlap 68 4.07 611 150
T41 T43 Fred Funk 73 4.07 541 133
T41 T43 Billy Mayfair 79 4.07 660 162
T41 46 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.07 998 245
T45 T49 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.08 690 169
T45 T37 Shane Bertsch 68 4.08 1,028 252
47 T47 Tom Byrum 73 4.09 748 183
T48 T49 Olin Browne 80 4.10 779 190
T48 T47 Tim Herron 76 4.10 684 167
T48 T49 Ken Duke 79 4.10 853 208
T51 T52 Kent Jones 74 4.11 752 183
T51 T52 Steve Flesch 79 4.11 1,200 292
T51 T52 Larry Mize 73 4.11 366 89
T51 T52 Lee Janzen 73 4.11 575 140
T55 59 David Frost 77 4.13 438 106
T55 T56 Michael Allen 62 4.13 413 100
T55 T56 Scott Verplank 62 4.13 409 99
58 58 Jeff Sluman 76 4.15 560 135
59 60 Steve Pate 66 4.16 254 61
60 61 Mark Brooks 61 4.21 396 94
61 62 Corey Pavin 68 4.22 565 134
62 63 Chris DiMarco 75 4.23 317 75
63 64 John Huston 72 4.27 636 149

The par 4 scoring average when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (235)