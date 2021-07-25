×
Tenth Tee Early Par 4 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Par 4 Scoring Average

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.10

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Ernie Els 83 3.88 376 97
2 2 Bernhard Langer 89 3.90 277 71
T3 T3 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.92 353 90
T3 T3 Jerry Kelly 86 3.92 478 122
5 5 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.94 390 99
T6 T6 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.95 431 109
T6 T6 Mike Weir 64 3.95 158 40
T8 T8 Retief Goosen 82 3.99 614 154
T8 T8 Stephen Leaney 70 3.99 603 151
T8 T8 Michael Allen 62 3.99 686 172
T11 T11 Tim Petrovic 70 4.00 756 189
T11 T11 Gene Sauers 82 4.00 684 171
T13 T13 Scott Parel 89 4.01 365 91
T13 T13 Steve Flesch 79 4.01 557 139
T15 T15 Paul Goydos 68 4.02 583 145
T15 T15 Rocco Mediate 70 4.02 652 162
T15 T15 Billy Andrade 73 4.02 534 133
T18 T18 Kirk Triplett 78 4.03 564 140
T18 T18 Brandt Jobe 75 4.03 733 182
T18 T18 Kent Jones 74 4.03 939 233
T21 T21 Tim Herron 76 4.04 901 223
T21 T21 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.04 578 143
T21 T21 Glen Day 83 4.04 747 185
T21 T21 Robert Karlsson 73 4.04 505 125
T21 T21 Kenny Perry 71 4.04 485 120
T21 T21 Vijay Singh 69 4.04 610 151
T21 T21 David Toms 76 4.04 481 119
T21 T21 Stephen Ames 69 4.04 537 133
T21 T21 Marco Dawson 82 4.04 852 211
T21 T21 Tom Byrum 73 4.04 764 189
T21 T21 Jeff Maggert 80 4.04 626 155
T32 T32 John Huston 72 4.05 831 205
T32 T32 Doug Barron 85 4.05 753 186
T32 T32 Woody Austin 86 4.05 352 87
T35 T35 Rod Pampling 76 4.06 817 201
T35 T35 Tom Lehman 70 4.06 584 144
T37 T37 Billy Mayfair 79 4.07 1,053 259
T37 T37 Larry Mize 73 4.07 782 192
T37 T37 Scott Dunlap 68 4.07 525 129
T37 T37 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.07 822 202
T37 T37 Corey Pavin 68 4.07 855 210
T37 T37 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.07 492 121
T37 T37 Shane Bertsch 68 4.07 606 149
T44 T44 Darren Clarke 74 4.08 543 133
T44 T44 Scott Verplank 62 4.08 657 161
T44 T44 Lee Janzen 73 4.08 913 224
T47 T47 Fred Funk 73 4.09 524 128
T47 T47 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.09 797 195
T49 T49 Mark O'Meara 62 4.10 418 102
T49 T49 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.10 639 156
T49 T49 David McKenzie 76 4.10 767 187
52 52 Olin Browne 80 4.11 1,011 246
T53 T53 Chris DiMarco 75 4.14 918 222
T53 T53 Jay Haas 69 4.14 344 83
T53 T53 John Daly 61 4.14 650 157
T53 T53 Mark Brooks 61 4.14 704 170
T53 T53 Ken Duke 79 4.14 848 205
T53 T53 Joe Durant 75 4.14 666 161
T59 T59 Scott McCarron 79 4.15 539 130
T59 T59 David Frost 77 4.15 1,155 278
T61 T62 Jeff Sluman 76 4.16 989 238
T61 T62 Brett Quigley 77 4.16 470 113
63 64 Steve Pate 66 4.17 779 187

The par 4 scoring average when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (234)