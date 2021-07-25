×
First Tee Early Par 4 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Par 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.09

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.83 479 125
2 2 Rod Pampling 76 3.93 1,009 257
3 T3 Bernhard Langer 89 3.94 895 227
T4 T3 Kenny Perry 71 3.95 767 194
T4 T3 Robert Karlsson 73 3.95 743 188
T6 T8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.96 963 243
T6 T6 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.96 1,315 332
T6 T6 Tom Lehman 70 3.96 780 197
9 T8 Retief Goosen 82 3.97 813 205
T10 T8 Colin Montgomerie 84 3.98 1,193 300
T10 T12 Darren Clarke 74 3.98 991 249
T10 T12 Paul Goydos 68 3.98 820 206
T10 T12 Steve Flesch 79 3.98 1,044 262
T14 T17 Jerry Kelly 86 3.99 814 204
T14 16 Mike Weir 64 3.99 825 207
T16 T17 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.00 863 216
T16 T12 Scott Parel 89 4.00 1,019 255
T16 T19 Ernie Els 83 4.00 1,060 265
T19 T19 Chris DiMarco 75 4.01 1,355 338
T19 T8 Tim Petrovic 70 4.01 773 193
T19 T19 Brandt Jobe 75 4.01 749 187
22 T22 Kent Jones 74 4.02 1,090 271
T23 T22 Glen Day 83 4.03 1,233 306
T23 T24 Vijay Singh 69 4.03 717 178
T23 T24 Scott Dunlap 68 4.03 1,201 298
T23 T24 Jeff Maggert 80 4.03 922 229
27 T27 Tom Byrum 73 4.04 989 245
T28 T30 Rocco Mediate 70 4.05 1,077 266
T28 T30 Lee Janzen 73 4.05 1,013 250
T28 T27 Jeff Sluman 76 4.05 1,203 297
T28 T30 Brett Quigley 77 4.05 1,004 248
T28 T27 Ken Duke 79 4.05 1,183 292
T33 T33 Doug Barron 85 4.06 929 229
T33 T33 Stephen Leaney 70 4.06 865 213
T33 T33 Shane Bertsch 68 4.06 662 163
T33 T33 Gene Sauers 82 4.06 844 208
T37 T37 Kirk Triplett 78 4.07 1,177 289
T37 T37 Mark O'Meara 62 4.07 806 198
T37 T37 Joe Durant 75 4.07 880 216
T37 T40 David McKenzie 76 4.07 1,067 262
T41 T40 Billy Andrade 73 4.08 1,372 336
T41 T40 John Huston 72 4.08 1,155 283
T41 T40 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.08 954 234
T44 T44 David Toms 76 4.09 613 150
T44 T44 Marco Dawson 82 4.09 925 226
T44 T44 Jay Haas 69 4.09 1,430 350
T44 T44 Tim Herron 76 4.09 1,187 290
T48 T48 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.10 1,169 285
T48 T48 Woody Austin 86 4.10 873 213
T48 T48 Stephen Ames 69 4.10 979 239
51 T51 Michael Allen 62 4.11 961 234
T52 T53 Steve Pate 66 4.12 1,101 267
T52 T53 Larry Mize 73 4.12 1,285 312
T54 T55 Corey Pavin 68 4.13 1,144 277
T54 T55 Billy Mayfair 79 4.13 1,102 267
T54 T51 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.13 1,275 309
57 T57 Mark Brooks 61 4.14 572 138
58 T59 Scott McCarron 79 4.15 1,059 255
T59 T61 Olin Browne 80 4.16 840 202
T59 T57 David Frost 77 4.16 937 225
T59 T61 Fred Funk 73 4.16 1,315 316
62 63 Scott Verplank 62 4.17 817 196
63 64 John Daly 61 4.18 752 180

The par 4 scoring average when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (233)