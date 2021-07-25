×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Late Par 4 Scoring Average

Late Par 4 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.09

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
T1 T1 Bernhard Langer 89 3.93 2,410 613
T1 T1 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.93 1,900 484
T3 T3 Retief Goosen 82 3.95 1,849 468
T3 T3 Ernie Els 83 3.95 1,922 486
T5 T5 Doug Barron 85 3.96 1,772 448
T5 T5 Woody Austin 86 3.96 2,299 581
T5 T5 Mike Weir 64 3.96 1,597 403
T8 T8 Rod Pampling 76 3.97 1,251 315
T8 T8 David Toms 76 3.97 2,002 504
T10 T10 John Daly 61 3.98 1,165 293
T10 T10 Darren Clarke 74 3.98 1,532 385
T10 13 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.98 2,004 503
13 T10 Jerry Kelly 86 3.99 2,213 555
T14 T14 Joe Durant 75 4.00 1,545 386
T14 T14 Brandt Jobe 75 4.00 1,576 394
T14 T14 Billy Andrade 73 4.00 1,097 274
T17 T17 Gene Sauers 82 4.01 1,822 454
T17 T17 Robert Karlsson 73 4.01 1,723 430
T17 T17 Glen Day 83 4.01 1,442 360
20 20 Paul Broadhurst 87 4.02 1,794 446
T21 T21 Stephen Leaney 70 4.03 1,417 352
T21 T21 Kirk Triplett 78 4.03 1,456 361
T21 T21 Kenny Perry 71 4.03 1,647 409
T21 T21 Vijay Singh 69 4.03 1,494 371
T21 T21 Rocco Mediate 70 4.03 1,182 293
T26 T28 Jeff Maggert 80 4.04 1,718 425
T26 T21 Duffy Waldorf 79 4.04 1,212 300
T26 T21 Scott Parel 89 4.04 2,281 565
T26 T28 Scott McCarron 79 4.04 1,673 414
T26 T28 Brett Quigley 77 4.04 1,706 422
T26 T28 Wes Short, Jr. 89 4.04 2,178 539
T32 T33 Steve Flesch 79 4.05 1,615 399
T32 T33 Paul Goydos 68 4.05 1,343 332
T32 T38 Colin Montgomerie 84 4.05 1,666 411
T32 T28 David McKenzie 76 4.05 1,341 331
T32 T33 Marco Dawson 82 4.05 1,605 396
T32 T33 Tim Petrovic 70 4.05 1,358 335
T32 T33 Billy Mayfair 79 4.05 1,123 277
39 T38 Ken Tanigawa 85 4.06 1,873 461
T40 T40 Kent Jones 74 4.08 1,000 245
T40 T44 Tom Lehman 70 4.08 1,558 382
T40 T40 Mark O'Meara 62 4.08 1,342 329
T40 T40 Scott Dunlap 68 4.08 1,069 262
T40 T40 Stephen Ames 69 4.08 1,374 337
45 T44 Jeff Sluman 76 4.09 962 235
T46 48 Lee Janzen 73 4.10 1,103 269
T46 T44 Shane Bertsch 68 4.10 1,535 374
T48 T52 Ken Duke 79 4.11 1,275 310
T48 T49 Larry Mize 73 4.11 966 235
T48 T49 Olin Browne 80 4.11 1,501 365
T51 T52 Jay Haas 69 4.12 1,159 281
T51 T52 Michael Allen 62 4.12 902 219
T51 T49 Tim Herron 76 4.12 1,103 268
T54 T55 Scott Verplank 62 4.13 1,082 262
T54 T55 Tom Byrum 73 4.13 1,254 304
T56 T57 David Frost 77 4.14 1,177 284
T56 T57 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 4.14 1,490 360
58 T57 Fred Funk 73 4.15 1,207 291
59 60 Steve Pate 66 4.16 948 228
60 61 Mark Brooks 61 4.17 1,273 305
T61 T62 Corey Pavin 68 4.19 812 194
T61 T62 Chris DiMarco 75 4.19 834 199
63 64 John Huston 72 4.20 1,028 245

The par 4 scoring average when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (232)