Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Par 3 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Par 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.17

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 David Toms 76 2.89 133 46
T2 T2 Mike Weir 64 2.95 115 39
T2 T2 Robert Karlsson 73 2.95 62 21
T4 T4 Steve Flesch 79 2.96 139 47
T4 T4 Corey Pavin 68 2.96 80 27
6 6 Jerry Kelly 86 2.97 95 32
7 7 John Huston 72 2.98 140 47
T8 T8 John Daly 61 3.00 117 39
T8 T8 Ernie Els 83 3.00 36 12
T8 T8 Paul Goydos 68 3.00 156 52
T8 T8 Colin Montgomerie 84 3.00 39 13
T8 T8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.00 72 24
T8 T8 Retief Goosen 82 3.00 48 16
14 14 Doug Barron 85 3.02 136 45
T15 T15 Stephen Ames 69 3.03 112 37
T15 T15 Gene Sauers 82 3.03 191 63
T15 T15 Fred Funk 73 3.03 212 70
T18 T18 Lee Janzen 73 3.04 152 50
T18 T18 Darren Clarke 74 3.04 76 25
T20 T20 Scott Parel 89 3.05 113 37
T20 T20 Tim Herron 76 3.05 128 42
T20 T20 Bernhard Langer 89 3.05 61 20
T23 T23 Scott Dunlap 68 3.06 147 48
T23 T23 Ken Tanigawa 85 3.06 263 86
T25 T25 Woody Austin 86 3.07 184 60
T25 T25 Glen Day 83 3.07 129 42
T25 T25 Kirk Triplett 78 3.07 172 56
T25 T25 Tim Petrovic 70 3.07 86 28
29 29 Rocco Mediate 70 3.08 163 53
T30 T30 Tom Lehman 70 3.09 179 58
T30 T30 Kenny Perry 71 3.09 139 45
T30 T30 Marco Dawson 82 3.09 164 53
T30 T30 Scott McCarron 79 3.09 167 54
34 34 Joe Durant 75 3.10 220 71
T35 T35 Mark Brooks 61 3.11 280 90
T35 T35 Mark O'Meara 62 3.11 174 56
T35 T35 Billy Mayfair 79 3.11 143 46
T38 T38 Jay Haas 69 3.12 156 50
T38 T38 Steve Pate 66 3.12 206 66
T38 T38 Michael Allen 62 3.12 162 52
T38 T38 Stephen Leaney 70 3.12 162 52
42 42 Larry Mize 73 3.14 176 56
43 43 Duffy Waldorf 79 3.16 155 49
T44 T44 Wes Short, Jr. 89 3.17 285 90
T44 T44 David McKenzie 76 3.17 165 52
T44 T44 Billy Andrade 73 3.17 200 63
T47 T47 Jeff Maggert 80 3.18 245 77
T47 T47 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.18 197 62
T49 T49 Rod Pampling 76 3.19 83 26
T49 T49 Olin Browne 80 3.19 230 72
T49 T49 Scott Verplank 62 3.19 220 69
T52 T52 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 3.20 259 81
T52 T52 Ken Duke 79 3.20 131 41
T54 T54 Shane Bertsch 68 3.21 154 48
T54 T54 David Frost 77 3.21 244 76
T56 T56 Tom Byrum 73 3.22 161 50
T56 T56 Kent Jones 74 3.22 87 27
T56 T56 Brett Quigley 77 3.22 174 54
T59 T59 Chris DiMarco 75 3.24 162 50
T59 T59 Brandt Jobe 75 3.24 136 42
61 61 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.25 65 20
62 62 Vijay Singh 69 3.29 138 42
63 63 Jeff Sluman 76 3.31 139 42

The par 3 scoring average when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (228)