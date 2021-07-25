×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Late Par 3 Scoring Average

First Tee Late Par 3 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.09

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Jerry Kelly 86 2.92 569 195
2 2 Kevin Sutherland 68 2.97 519 175
3 3 Robert Karlsson 73 2.98 465 156
4 4 Retief Goosen 82 2.99 554 185
5 T5 John Huston 72 3.00 168 56
T6 T8 Tim Petrovic 70 3.01 316 105
T6 T8 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.01 551 183
T6 T5 Ken Duke 79 3.01 262 87
T9 T5 Woody Austin 86 3.02 520 172
T9 10 Mark O'Meara 62 3.02 254 84
T11 T11 Marco Dawson 82 3.03 333 110
T11 T16 Bernhard Langer 89 3.03 701 231
T11 T11 Mark Brooks 61 3.03 112 37
T11 T11 Scott McCarron 79 3.03 355 117
T11 T11 Brandt Jobe 75 3.03 367 121
T11 T16 Darren Clarke 74 3.03 391 129
T17 T16 Rod Pampling 76 3.04 350 115
T17 T16 Colin Montgomerie 84 3.04 474 156
T17 T11 Ernie Els 83 3.04 562 185
T17 T16 David Toms 76 3.04 501 165
T17 T16 Steve Pate 66 3.04 79 26
T22 T24 Scott Verplank 62 3.05 125 41
T22 T24 Jeff Maggert 80 3.05 308 101
T22 T30 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.05 357 117
T22 T16 Shane Bertsch 68 3.05 329 108
T26 T26 Scott Parel 89 3.06 585 191
T26 T26 Stephen Leaney 70 3.06 272 89
T26 T26 Duffy Waldorf 79 3.06 220 72
T29 T30 Kenny Perry 71 3.07 368 120
T29 T16 Jeff Sluman 76 3.07 166 54
T29 39 Glen Day 83 3.07 325 106
T29 T30 Chris DiMarco 75 3.07 89 29
T29 T26 Ken Tanigawa 85 3.07 304 99
T34 T33 Corey Pavin 68 3.08 163 53
T34 T33 Billy Andrade 73 3.08 157 51
T36 T37 Tom Byrum 73 3.09 238 77
T36 T33 Tom Lehman 70 3.09 309 100
T36 T37 Joe Durant 75 3.09 272 88
39 T33 David McKenzie 76 3.10 270 87
T40 T40 Brett Quigley 77 3.11 383 123
T40 T40 Rocco Mediate 70 3.11 205 66
T40 T40 Jay Haas 69 3.11 199 64
T40 T40 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 3.11 205 66
T44 T44 Paul Goydos 68 3.12 281 90
T44 T44 Mike Weir 64 3.12 396 127
T46 T46 Steve Flesch 79 3.13 369 118
T46 T46 Gene Sauers 82 3.13 369 118
T46 T46 Stephen Ames 69 3.13 316 101
T46 T46 Vijay Singh 69 3.13 360 115
T46 T46 Billy Mayfair 79 3.13 216 69
T51 T52 Scott Dunlap 68 3.14 198 63
T51 54 Wes Short, Jr. 89 3.14 417 133
T51 T46 Tim Herron 76 3.14 201 64
54 T52 David Frost 77 3.15 129 41
T55 T55 John Daly 61 3.17 260 82
T55 T55 Lee Janzen 73 3.17 187 59
T55 T55 Kirk Triplett 78 3.17 279 88
T58 T58 Olin Browne 80 3.18 251 79
T58 T58 Doug Barron 85 3.18 435 137
60 61 Kent Jones 74 3.20 243 76
61 62 Larry Mize 73 3.21 125 39
62 63 Fred Funk 73 3.23 168 52
63 64 Michael Allen 62 3.33 143 43

The par 3 scoring average when teeing off late from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (227)