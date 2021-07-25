×
Tenth Tee Early Par 3 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Par 3 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.11

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Scott Verplank 62 2.85 188 66
2 2 Scott Parel 89 2.87 109 38
3 3 Kirk Triplett 78 2.90 171 59
4 4 Stephen Leaney 70 2.92 184 63
5 5 Scott McCarron 79 2.93 164 56
T6 T6 Mike Weir 64 2.94 50 17
T6 T6 Jerry Kelly 86 2.94 150 51
8 8 Gene Sauers 82 2.96 237 80
T9 T9 Kent Jones 74 2.97 282 95
T9 T9 Kevin Sutherland 68 2.97 116 39
T11 T11 Ernie Els 83 2.98 125 42
T11 T11 Darren Clarke 74 2.98 161 54
T11 T11 Robert Karlsson 73 2.98 146 49
T11 T11 David Toms 76 2.98 137 46
15 15 Rod Pampling 76 2.99 245 82
16 16 Bernhard Langer 89 3.00 90 30
17 17 Lee Janzen 73 3.01 298 99
T18 T18 Marco Dawson 82 3.02 248 82
T18 T18 Tim Petrovic 70 3.02 251 83
20 20 Shane Bertsch 68 3.03 200 66
T21 T21 Ken Tanigawa 85 3.04 155 51
T21 T21 Ken Duke 79 3.04 271 89
T21 T21 Glen Day 83 3.04 222 73
T24 T24 Retief Goosen 82 3.05 195 64
T24 T24 David McKenzie 76 3.05 226 74
T24 T24 Colin Montgomerie 84 3.05 180 59
T27 T27 Wes Short, Jr. 89 3.06 190 62
T27 T27 Jeff Sluman 76 3.06 315 103
T29 T29 Mark O'Meara 62 3.07 132 43
T29 T29 Steve Pate 66 3.07 227 74
T29 T29 John Huston 72 3.07 249 81
T29 T29 Tom Byrum 73 3.07 249 81
T29 T29 Joe Durant 75 3.07 184 60
T29 T29 Doug Barron 85 3.07 252 82
T35 T35 Tom Lehman 70 3.08 182 59
T35 T35 Duffy Waldorf 79 3.08 256 83
T37 T38 Larry Mize 73 3.09 244 79
T37 T38 Brandt Jobe 75 3.09 238 77
T39 T40 Paul Goydos 68 3.10 183 59
T39 T40 Kenny Perry 71 3.10 158 51
T41 T42 Corey Pavin 68 3.12 296 95
T41 T42 Rocco Mediate 70 3.12 206 66
43 44 Michael Allen 62 3.13 216 69
44 45 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.14 138 44
T45 T46 Tim Herron 76 3.15 296 94
T45 T46 Chris DiMarco 75 3.15 315 100
T45 T46 Jay Haas 69 3.15 104 33
T48 T49 David Frost 77 3.16 357 113
T48 T49 Jeff Maggert 80 3.16 193 61
T48 T49 Brett Quigley 77 3.16 142 45
T48 T49 Woody Austin 86 3.16 120 38
T52 T53 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.17 149 47
T52 T53 Olin Browne 80 3.17 320 101
54 55 Scott Dunlap 68 3.18 175 55
55 56 Billy Mayfair 79 3.19 354 111
T56 T57 Mark Brooks 61 3.20 227 71
T56 T57 Vijay Singh 69 3.20 205 64
T58 T59 Billy Andrade 73 3.21 170 53
T58 T59 John Daly 61 3.21 196 61
60 61 Fred Funk 73 3.22 177 55
61 62 Stephen Ames 69 3.23 171 53
62 63 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 3.24 253 78
63 64 Steve Flesch 79 3.26 199 61

The par 3 scoring average when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (226)