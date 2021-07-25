×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Par 3 Scoring Average

First Tee Early Par 3 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.12

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Jerry Kelly 86 2.90 241 83
2 2 Gene Sauers 82 2.95 248 84
3 3 Retief Goosen 82 2.96 246 83
T4 T4 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 2.98 301 101
T4 T4 Kenny Perry 71 2.98 238 80
6 6 Mike Weir 64 3.00 270 90
T7 7 Robert Karlsson 73 3.01 250 83
T7 T8 Ken Duke 79 3.01 343 114
T9 T8 Paul Goydos 68 3.02 275 91
T9 T8 Corey Pavin 68 3.02 338 112
T9 T8 Jeff Maggert 80 3.02 296 98
T12 T13 David Toms 76 3.03 194 64
T12 T13 Scott Dunlap 68 3.03 360 119
T12 T8 Glen Day 83 3.03 388 128
T15 T22 Shane Bertsch 68 3.04 204 67
T15 T15 Vijay Singh 69 3.04 210 69
T15 T19 Bernhard Langer 89 3.04 280 92
T18 T15 Tim Petrovic 70 3.05 241 79
T18 T19 Brandt Jobe 75 3.05 223 73
T18 T25 Woody Austin 86 3.05 278 91
T18 T19 Darren Clarke 74 3.05 311 102
T22 T15 Tim Herron 76 3.06 358 117
T22 T22 Stephen Leaney 70 3.06 272 89
T22 T22 Ernie Els 83 3.06 337 110
T25 T25 Steve Flesch 79 3.07 328 107
T25 T25 Brett Quigley 77 3.07 310 101
T25 T15 David McKenzie 76 3.07 325 106
T25 T25 Kirk Triplett 78 3.07 374 122
T25 T25 Chris DiMarco 75 3.07 418 136
T25 T25 Stephen Ames 69 3.07 289 94
T31 T32 Steve Pate 66 3.08 333 108
T31 T32 Tom Byrum 73 3.08 311 101
T31 T35 Scott Parel 89 3.08 330 107
T31 T32 Kent Jones 74 3.08 354 115
T35 T35 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.09 430 139
T35 T35 Michael Allen 62 3.09 300 97
T37 T38 Marco Dawson 82 3.10 310 100
T37 T38 Fred Funk 73 3.10 403 130
T37 T38 Olin Browne 80 3.10 257 83
T37 T38 Lee Janzen 73 3.10 313 101
T37 T38 Larry Mize 73 3.10 406 131
T37 T43 Ken Tanigawa 85 3.10 369 119
T43 T45 Wes Short, Jr. 89 3.11 274 88
T43 T43 Scott Verplank 62 3.11 271 87
T43 T25 Duffy Waldorf 79 3.11 389 125
T46 T45 Rocco Mediate 70 3.12 337 108
T46 T45 John Daly 61 3.12 212 68
T48 T48 Kevin Sutherland 68 3.13 150 48
T48 T48 Joe Durant 75 3.13 300 96
T50 T51 Doug Barron 85 3.14 292 93
T50 T48 David Frost 77 3.14 286 91
T50 T51 Billy Andrade 73 3.14 437 139
T50 T51 John Huston 72 3.14 367 117
T54 55 Mark Brooks 61 3.15 186 59
T54 T51 Colin Montgomerie 84 3.15 394 125
56 56 Billy Mayfair 79 3.16 338 107
57 57 Rod Pampling 76 3.18 312 98
58 58 Jay Haas 69 3.19 453 142
59 T59 Tom Lehman 70 3.20 253 79
60 T62 Jeff Sluman 76 3.21 392 122
T61 T59 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 3.22 306 95
T61 T62 Scott McCarron 79 3.22 335 104
63 64 Mark O'Meara 62 3.29 250 76

The par 3 scoring average when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (225)