Statistics » Scoring » Late Par 3 Scoring Average

Late Par 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.12

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Jerry Kelly 86 2.93 664 227
2 2 Robert Karlsson 73 2.98 527 177
T3 T3 Kevin Sutherland 68 2.99 584 195
T3 T3 John Huston 72 2.99 308 103
T5 T5 David Toms 76 3.00 634 211
T5 T5 Retief Goosen 82 3.00 602 201
7 7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 3.01 623 207
8 T8 Tim Petrovic 70 3.02 402 133
T9 T11 Darren Clarke 74 3.03 467 154
T9 T8 Woody Austin 86 3.03 704 232
T11 T11 Colin Montgomerie 84 3.04 513 169
T11 T11 Corey Pavin 68 3.04 243 80
T11 T11 Bernhard Langer 89 3.04 762 251
T11 10 Ernie Els 83 3.04 598 197
T15 T15 Marco Dawson 82 3.05 497 163
T15 T15 Scott McCarron 79 3.05 522 171
T17 T17 Scott Parel 89 3.06 698 228
T17 T17 Ken Tanigawa 85 3.06 567 185
T17 T17 Mark O'Meara 62 3.06 428 140
T20 T20 Kenny Perry 71 3.07 507 165
T20 T20 Ken Duke 79 3.07 393 128
T20 T20 Rod Pampling 76 3.07 433 141
T20 T28 Glen Day 83 3.07 454 148
T24 T23 Mike Weir 64 3.08 511 166
T24 T23 Steve Flesch 79 3.08 508 165
T24 T23 Stephen Leaney 70 3.08 434 141
T24 T23 Paul Goydos 68 3.08 437 142
T28 T28 Brandt Jobe 75 3.09 503 163
T28 T28 Joe Durant 75 3.09 492 159
T28 T28 Rocco Mediate 70 3.09 368 119
T28 T23 Tom Lehman 70 3.09 488 158
T28 T28 Gene Sauers 82 3.09 560 181
T28 T39 Paul Broadhurst 87 3.09 554 179
T28 T28 Mark Brooks 61 3.09 392 127
T35 T28 Shane Bertsch 68 3.10 483 156
T35 T35 Tim Herron 76 3.10 329 106
T35 T35 Duffy Waldorf 79 3.10 375 121
T35 T35 Stephen Ames 69 3.10 428 138
T35 T35 Steve Pate 66 3.10 285 92
T40 T39 Jeff Maggert 80 3.11 553 178
T40 T39 Scott Dunlap 68 3.11 345 111
T40 T39 Jay Haas 69 3.11 355 114
T40 T39 Fred Funk 73 3.11 380 122
T40 T39 Lee Janzen 73 3.11 339 109
T45 T45 John Daly 61 3.12 377 121
T45 T45 Billy Mayfair 79 3.12 359 115
T47 T48 Kirk Triplett 78 3.13 451 144
T47 T48 Billy Andrade 73 3.13 357 114
T47 T45 David McKenzie 76 3.13 435 139
T50 T50 Doug Barron 85 3.14 571 182
T50 T50 Tom Byrum 73 3.14 399 127
T50 T50 Scott Verplank 62 3.14 345 110
T53 T54 Wes Short, Jr. 89 3.15 702 223
T53 53 Brett Quigley 77 3.15 557 177
55 T54 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 3.16 464 147
T56 T57 Larry Mize 73 3.17 301 95
T56 T57 Vijay Singh 69 3.17 498 157
T58 59 Chris DiMarco 75 3.18 251 79
T58 T54 Jeff Sluman 76 3.18 305 96
T60 T60 David Frost 77 3.19 373 117
T60 T60 Olin Browne 80 3.19 481 151
62 62 Kent Jones 74 3.20 330 103
63 63 Michael Allen 62 3.21 305 95

The par 3 scoring average when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (224)