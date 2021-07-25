×
Statistics » Scoring » Top 10 Final Round Performance

Top 10 Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 50.9

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Rocco Mediate 22 100.0 1
T1 T1 Paul Goydos 22 100.0 3
T3 3 Ernie Els 26 77.8 7
T3 5 Mike Weir 20 77.8 7
T5 6 Brett Quigley 25 75.0 3
T5 7 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 75.0 9
7 4 Jerry Kelly 27 72.7 8
T8 T8 Vijay Singh 22 66.7 2
T8 T8 Kirk Triplett 26 66.7 2
T8 T8 John Daly 23 66.7 2
11 11 Kevin Sutherland 22 63.6 7
T12 17 Wes Short, Jr. 28 62.5 5
T12 T12 Tim Petrovic 23 62.5 5
T12 T12 David Toms 24 62.5 5
T12 T15 Bernhard Langer 28 62.5 10
T12 T12 Retief Goosen 26 62.5 5
17 T15 Stephen Ames 23 60.0 3
18 18 Robert Karlsson 23 55.6 5
19 19 Scott Parel 28 54.5 6
T20 T20 David McKenzie 25 50.0 1
T20 T20 Woody Austin 27 50.0 4
T20 T20 Tim Herron 24 50.0 1
T20 T32 Paul Broadhurst 28 50.0 2
T20 T20 Chris DiMarco 25 50.0 1
T20 T20 Scott Verplank 21 50.0 1
T20 T20 Steve Flesch 26 50.0 1
T20 T20 Billy Andrade 23 50.0 1
T20 T20 Olin Browne 26 50.0 1
T20 T20 Jay Haas 22 50.0 1
30 29 Doug Barron 27 42.9 3
T31 T30 Colin Montgomerie 27 40.0 2
T31 T30 Glen Day 26 40.0 2
33 39 Darren Clarke 23 37.5 3
T34 T32 Shane Bertsch 22 33.3 1
T34 T32 Rod Pampling 24 33.3 3
T34 T32 Jeff Maggert 26 33.3 1
T34 T32 Mark O'Meara 20 33.3 1
T34 T32 Brandt Jobe 24 33.3 1
T34 T32 Marco Dawson 26 33.3 1
T40 T40 Kenny Perry 23 25.0 1
T40 T40 Stephen Leaney 22 25.0 1
T40 T40 Scott McCarron 26 25.0 1
43 43 Gene Sauers 26 16.7 1
T44 T44 Duffy Waldorf 25 .0 0
T44 T44 Scott Dunlap 22 .0 0
T44 T44 Joe Durant 25 .0 0
T44 T44 Ken Tanigawa 28 .0 0
T44 T44 Billy Mayfair 25 .0 0
T44 T44 Corey Pavin 23 .0 0
T44 T44 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 .0 0
T44 T44 Tom Byrum 24 .0 0
T44 T44 Mark Brooks 20 .0 0
T44 T44 Tom Lehman 22 .0 0
T44 T44 Fred Funk 26 .0 0
T44 T44 Kent Jones 24 .0 0
T44 T44 Ken Duke 26 .0 0

This is the percent of time a player improves his finish position in the final round when he begins the final round in the Top 10. For all completed rounds, [# of Times his finish position improves / # of Times he goes into the final round in the top 10]. (220)