×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Final Round Performance

Final Round Performance

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 54.06

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS %
1 1 Ernie Els 26 84.62
2 2 Tim Petrovic 23 80.95
3 3 Miguel Angel Jiménez 26 80.77
4 4 Kevin Sutherland 22 77.27
5 5 Lee Janzen 23 73.91
6 8 Bernhard Langer 28 71.43
7 7 Steve Flesch 26 70.83
8 6 Jerry Kelly 27 70.37
9 9 Mike Weir 20 70.00
10 10 Robert Karlsson 23 69.57
11 11 Gene Sauers 26 69.23
12 12 Rocco Mediate 22 68.18
T13 T13 Brandt Jobe 24 66.67
T13 17 Tim Herron 24 66.67
T13 T15 Paul Broadhurst 28 66.67
T13 T13 Paul Goydos 22 66.67
17 T15 Retief Goosen 26 65.38
18 T18 Scott Parel 28 64.29
T19 T18 Doug Barron 27 62.96
T19 23 Woody Austin 27 62.96
T21 T20 Brett Quigley 25 62.50
T21 T20 Rod Pampling 24 62.50
23 22 Vijay Singh 22 61.90
24 24 Michael Allen 20 60.00
T25 T26 Tom Lehman 22 59.09
T25 25 Tom Byrum 24 59.09
27 T29 Ken Tanigawa 28 57.69
T28 31 Wes Short, Jr. 28 57.14
T28 T26 Steve Pate 21 57.14
30 28 Billy Andrade 23 56.52
31 T29 Jeff Maggert 26 56.00
32 32 Kenny Perry 23 54.55
33 33 David Toms 24 54.17
34 T36 Colin Montgomerie 27 53.85
T35 T34 Joe Durant 25 52.17
T35 T39 Darren Clarke 23 52.17
T35 T34 Kent Jones 24 52.17
38 T36 Kirk Triplett 26 52.00
T39 44 Tom Pernice Jr. 25 50.00
T39 T39 Stephen Ames 23 50.00
T39 T36 Glen Day 26 50.00
T42 T41 Scott McCarron 26 48.00
T42 T41 Billy Mayfair 25 48.00
T42 T41 Olin Browne 26 48.00
T45 T45 Scott Dunlap 22 47.62
T45 T45 Shane Bertsch 22 47.62
47 47 Scott Verplank 21 47.37
48 48 John Daly 23 47.06
49 49 Marco Dawson 26 46.15
50 51 Stephen Leaney 22 45.45
51 50 Duffy Waldorf 25 44.00
T52 T52 Jeff Sluman 24 39.13
T52 T54 Chris DiMarco 25 39.13
T52 T54 Fred Funk 26 39.13
T52 T52 David McKenzie 25 39.13
T56 T54 Ken Duke 26 37.50
T56 T54 David Frost 25 37.50
58 58 Mark Brooks 20 36.84
59 59 John Huston 23 34.78
60 61 Larry Mize 24 30.43
61 62 Corey Pavin 23 28.57
62 63 Jay Haas 22 27.27
63 64 Mark O'Meara 20 26.32

This is the percent of time a player improves his finish position in the final round. (219)