Tenth Tee Late Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72.73

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL 10TH TEE LATE RNDS.
1 1 Mike Weir 64 67.33 606 9
T2 T2 Steve Flesch 79 69.00 759 11
T2 T2 Retief Goosen 82 69.00 276 4
4 4 Jerry Kelly 86 69.13 553 8
5 5 Bernhard Langer 89 69.60 348 5
6 6 Woody Austin 86 69.79 977 14
7 7 John Daly 61 69.80 698 10
8 8 Rod Pampling 76 70.00 420 6
T9 T9 Kenny Perry 71 70.09 771 11
T9 T9 David Toms 76 70.09 771 11
11 11 Doug Barron 85 70.27 773 11
T12 T12 Billy Andrade 73 70.40 1,056 15
T12 T12 John Huston 72 70.40 704 10
14 14 Kevin Sutherland 68 70.60 353 5
T15 T15 Joe Durant 75 71.00 1,207 17
T15 T15 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 71.00 426 6
T15 T15 Billy Mayfair 79 71.00 781 11
T15 T15 Corey Pavin 68 71.00 426 6
19 19 Lee Janzen 73 71.08 853 12
20 20 Gene Sauers 82 71.13 1,067 15
21 21 Kent Jones 74 71.17 427 6
22 22 Glen Day 83 71.20 712 10
23 23 Rocco Mediate 70 71.23 926 13
T24 T24 Kirk Triplett 78 71.38 928 13
T24 T24 Marco Dawson 82 71.38 928 13
T24 T24 Ken Tanigawa 85 71.38 1,499 21
27 27 Paul Broadhurst 87 71.40 1,071 15
28 28 Darren Clarke 74 71.50 429 6
29 29 Stephen Leaney 70 71.58 859 12
30 30 Colin Montgomerie 84 71.67 215 3
31 31 Brett Quigley 77 71.77 933 13
32 32 Vijay Singh 69 71.80 718 10
33 33 Scott Parel 89 71.89 647 9
34 34 Tim Herron 76 71.90 719 10
T35 T35 Robert Karlsson 73 72.00 360 5
T35 T35 Jeff Maggert 80 72.00 1,296 18
T35 T35 Stephen Ames 69 72.00 648 9
T35 T35 Ernie Els 83 72.00 216 3
T35 T35 Jeff Sluman 76 72.00 720 10
40 40 Wes Short, Jr. 89 72.05 1,513 21
T41 T41 Scott McCarron 79 72.08 937 13
T41 T41 Michael Allen 62 72.08 865 12
T41 T41 Mark O'Meara 62 72.08 937 13
44 44 Paul Goydos 68 72.17 866 12
45 45 Duffy Waldorf 79 72.33 868 12
46 46 Scott Dunlap 68 72.36 796 11
47 47 Olin Browne 80 72.41 1,231 17
T48 T48 Tom Lehman 70 72.43 1,014 14
T48 T48 Tim Petrovic 70 72.43 507 7
50 50 Scott Verplank 62 72.56 1,161 16
51 51 Larry Mize 73 72.57 1,016 14
52 52 Brandt Jobe 75 72.70 727 10
53 53 Steve Pate 66 72.81 1,165 16
54 54 Shane Bertsch 68 72.83 874 12
55 55 Fred Funk 73 72.88 1,166 16
56 56 David McKenzie 76 72.92 948 13
57 57 Jay Haas 69 73.15 951 13
58 58 Tom Byrum 73 73.17 878 12
59 59 Ken Duke 79 73.30 733 10
60 60 Mark Brooks 61 73.48 1,543 21
61 62 Chris DiMarco 75 73.83 886 12
62 63 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 73.89 1,404 19
63 64 David Frost 77 73.94 1,331 18

The actual scoring average when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (212)