Statistics » Scoring » First Tee Early Scoring Average

First Tee Early Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.76

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL 1ST TEE EARLY RNDS.
1 1 Kevin Sutherland 68 68.42 821 12
2 2 Robert Karlsson 73 68.95 1,310 19
3 3 Bernhard Langer 89 69.18 1,522 22
4 4 Rod Pampling 76 69.38 1,665 24
5 5 Retief Goosen 82 69.60 1,392 20
6 9 Jerry Kelly 86 69.70 1,394 20
7 7 Kenny Perry 71 69.74 1,325 19
8 8 Gene Sauers 82 69.75 1,395 20
9 10 Miguel Angel Jiménez 83 69.88 1,677 24
10 6 Tim Petrovic 70 70.00 1,330 19
11 11 Paul Broadhurst 87 70.06 2,312 33
12 14 Darren Clarke 74 70.13 1,683 24
13 12 Brandt Jobe 75 70.17 1,263 18
14 13 Mike Weir 64 70.19 1,474 21
15 17 Tom Lehman 70 70.26 1,335 19
16 15 Scott Parel 89 70.28 1,757 25
17 19 Wes Short, Jr. 89 70.29 1,476 21
18 18 Ernie Els 83 70.31 1,828 26
19 16 Paul Goydos 68 70.38 1,478 21
20 20 Brett Quigley 77 70.67 1,696 24
21 23 Kent Jones 74 70.74 1,910 27
T22 24 Doug Barron 85 70.77 1,557 22
T22 22 Colin Montgomerie 84 70.77 2,123 30
24 21 Glen Day 83 70.83 2,125 30
25 25 Jeff Maggert 80 70.91 1,631 23
26 26 David Toms 76 70.93 1,064 15
T27 T27 Vijay Singh 69 71.00 1,207 17
T27 T27 Stephen Leaney 70 71.00 1,491 21
29 29 Scott Dunlap 68 71.03 2,060 29
T30 T30 Stephen Ames 69 71.04 1,634 23
T30 T30 Steve Flesch 79 71.04 1,847 26
32 37 David McKenzie 76 71.16 1,779 25
33 32 Lee Janzen 73 71.17 1,708 24
34 33 Chris DiMarco 75 71.18 2,349 33
35 34 Kirk Triplett 78 71.21 2,065 29
36 35 Rocco Mediate 70 71.23 1,852 26
T37 36 Ken Duke 79 71.25 1,995 28
T37 T38 Shane Bertsch 68 71.25 1,140 16
39 40 Tim Herron 76 71.29 1,996 28
40 T38 Tom Byrum 73 71.33 1,712 24
41 43 Woody Austin 86 71.38 1,499 21
42 41 Joe Durant 75 71.41 1,571 22
43 42 Marco Dawson 82 71.43 1,643 23
44 44 Ken Tanigawa 85 71.46 2,001 28
45 45 John Huston 72 71.82 2,011 28
46 47 Jeff Sluman 76 71.86 2,084 29
47 46 Jay Haas 69 71.88 2,444 34
48 48 Corey Pavin 68 71.96 1,943 27
49 50 Michael Allen 62 72.09 1,658 23
50 51 Billy Andrade 73 72.12 2,380 33
51 49 Duffy Waldorf 79 72.17 2,165 30
52 52 Steve Pate 66 72.23 1,878 26
53 53 Mark O'Meara 62 72.42 1,376 19
54 54 Larry Mize 73 72.48 2,247 31
55 55 Olin Browne 80 72.50 1,450 20
56 56 Billy Mayfair 79 72.54 1,886 26
57 57 Scott Verplank 62 72.55 1,451 20
58 58 Tom Pernice Jr. 77 72.61 1,670 23
59 59 Fred Funk 73 72.81 2,257 31
60 60 Scott McCarron 79 73.04 1,826 25
61 61 David Frost 77 73.05 1,607 22
62 62 John Daly 61 73.18 1,244 17
63 63 Mark Brooks 61 73.57 1,030 14

The actual scoring average when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (209)